Internet Archive Closing National Emergency Library Two Weeks Early, Due To Lawsuit, Despite How Useful It's Been
from the how-depressing dept
Last week, the Internet Archive announced that it was going to close the National Emergency Library two weeks earlier than it had originally planned to do so, because of the disappointing lawsuit against the organization by most of the major publishing houses. As we said when that lawsuit was filed, while the publishers may win (and may force the entire Internet Archive to close), it's still a blatant attack on culture. And, of course, the lawsuit isn't just over the National Emergency Library, but the entire concept of Controlled Digital Lending, the underpinning of the Internet Archive's OpenLibrary, which lets you check out scans of books in a one-to-one relationship with physical books the library holds.
If you came down from space without understanding the history of copyright, there is no way this would make sense to you at all. The publishers are suing a library for making information available to people while they're stuck at home during a pandemic and all the physical books are locked up. Whether or not it meets the technical boundaries of fair use is one question. Whether or not the lawsuit is an abhorrent attack on access to knowledge and culture is another altogether.
Indeed, in a separate blog post, the Archive made it clear just how impactful the NEL has been. It includes a huge list of testimonials.
Margaret D., Nassau, Bahamas, Educator: Margaret is an educator who uses the NEL for reading books in a classroom setting. ‘I use the NEL daily for read-alouds and reading recommendations for students during remote learning, in addition to personal reading as well. It is the best thing to happen for my classwork needs and resources. And [I] couldn’t have functioned without it. The NEL is [a] godsend.’
Benjamin S., Camden, New Jersey, Librarian: Benjamin is a librarian who uses the NEL to help his community. ‘I was able to find basic life support manuals (BLS Provider Manual) needed by front line medical workers in the academic medical center I work at. The physical collection was closed due to COVID-19 and the NEL allows me to still make necessary health informational materials available to my hospital patrons. It has also provided anatomy materials for the gross anatomy lab in the medical school. Additionally, the NEL has allowed me to augment the resources provided from paid databases to patrons in their transition to online learning.’
Kathleen M., Santa Clara, California, Professor: Kathleen is a Professor with the Department of Art and Art History at Santa Clara University. ‘The Internet Archive has been a godsend for my students at Santa Clara University this quarter—especially with all libraries and interlibrary loan services closed. My students wrote sophisticated research papers on a variety of subjects during spring quarter. The Internet Archive was a major factor in their success. They and I are so grateful that you made the decision to make all books available during COVID-19. Thank you so much!’
Katrina R., Detroit, Michigan, Librarian: Katrina is a librarian using the NEL for research. ‘I have used the NEL to help students and researchers access materials that they would otherwise be unable to access or request because of the coronavirus pandemic. Without this access, I believe student success will be negatively impacted as they try to complete their coursework. As an academic librarian working in an area of the country with a high rate of the coronavirus, the NEL has allowed me to continue to support the research needs of the University population while also keeping my colleagues and users safe.’
Christopher D., Baltimore, Maryland, Educator: Christopher is an educator who uses the NEL in a classroom setting for teaching, research, and the completion of his dissertation. ‘The NEL has been indispensable. With every library closed and many lending systems either unsuited or crashing due to the tidal influx of users, the NEL’s smart, easy interface has assisted and accelerated my research enormously. I also use the NEL in teaching to pull articles from otherwise unavailable or inaccessible texts.’
Kelly P., Detroit, Michigan, Researcher: Kelly uses the NEL for research purposes for her PhD. ‘The NEL has provided access to scholarly monographs that are unavailable during the global pandemic due to library closures. It [NEL] has provided tangible resources allowing me to continue my research work while disconnected from physical networks (office space, library access, institutional support spaces). It has shown the need for free digital resources at all times, not just during the shutdowns due to the global pandemic.’
There are a lot more on that page. I don't know how the court will rule in the case -- and, again, courts often interpret anything having to with copyright in a fairly maximalist manner. But the attempt to kill the Internet Archive for helping people access books that are not available through other means is truly disgusting.
The Publishers are more evil than the RIAA and even the MPA(A)
As evil and mafioso as the MPA(A) are, they were smart enough not to go after a freaking library. The Publishers are are willing to undermine the structure of the internet (including the wayback machine) just to get some money from "lost sales". Those major publishers are truly vile in the extreme.
Re: The Publishers are more evil than the RIAA and even the MPA(
I think it's more that the publishers got there first. All the copyright industries have been gunning for the Internet Archive for years, but this was really their first good chance to go after it -- IA's been very careful about staying within the confines of copyright law, complying with takedown notices, etc. This is the first example I can think of where the IA has done something that clearly puts them on the wrong side of copyright law. (Note that I'm not siding with the publishers here; I think what IA did was morally right and copyright law is morally wrong. Be that as it may, I think IA pretty clearly broke the law in this instance.)
Re: Re: The Publishers are more evil than the RIAA and even the
Everything is a violation of copyright law. There's no way to respect it literally in a digital world. Jessica Litman made this point already in 2001...
Re: Re: Re: The Publishers are more evil than the RIAA and even
Not if it's out of copyright or with a sharable or free license, or for that matter, uploaded with the permission granted by the copyright owner themselves.
Re: Re: Re: Re: The Publishers are more evil than the RIAA and e
you mean if the content is over 150 years old, then it's 'safe' to use it?
Nah, the **AA and Publishers still sue over this crap, claiming they 'reprinted' the ancient work and thus they have another 150 years of copyright and claim that nobody else can use it (there are cases for exactly this issue, it does happen and it's a disgusting use of monopoly privilege to try and sue people over using works that are hundreds of years old.
See something in the current environment you would like to use in your 'project' well good news due to lifelong + 70 year copyrights, you can use that item in 150 years (roughly) so just put in a request now and your child may be able to finish your project for you...
Re: Re: Re: The Publishers are more evil than the RIAA and even
There's theory and then there's caselaw. I think Litman's made a number of very astute observations about the implications of the DMCA and subsequent enforcement. But be that as it may, the past 25 years have produced a number of cases that give us the shape of how copyright works in the digital age. Whether or not we agree with those rulings, they're the law of the land as it currently stands.
But there are also untested gray areas. There's a reason the publishers didn't go after IA when it was just "loaning" one copy of each book at a time: because they couldn't be sure how the case would go in court. Once IA started "lending" more than one copy at a time, the publishers had a much clearer case against it.
Which, again, I'm not saying is ethically right; I don't think it's ethically right at all. But there's a lot about modern copyright law that I don't think is ethically right.
The fact that the courts seem fine with hearing this case while others were on hold during lockdown is also disgusting.
They must have seen it coming...
Internet archive must have seen the problem while developing their web site. Any service that publishes large amounts of material on the internet has basically two alternatives: 1) either go pirate 2) or remove large sections of their webpage.
This is caused by copyright laws, which is not handling publishing operation of large amounts of content. Every content item must have owner, and if you have large amount of content, your owner pool is so large that negotiating licenses from all of the authors becomes impossible. Even "useful" services like youtube and wikipedia are not immune to these limitations.
Copyright laws have explicit section designed to address this "negotiating licenses" problem. The mechanism works like this: 1) you hire the authors 2) you pay salary to them 3) while authors get the money, you receive copyright ownership to the author's work 4) this process is automatic, i.e. employment contracts by default assumes that copyright ownership goes to employer.
So what exactly are these services who 1) refuse to hire the authors 2) but still want to publish the material 3) and without obtaining the licenses? These are all just pirate operations.
Re: They must have seen it coming...
When an author publishes their own works on any Internet site, that site has permission to display and distribute the work, because the author know that is what they do.
Re: Re: They must have seen it coming...
There is no such "automatic licensing of copyighted works" except when dealing with employment contracts. If the publisher cannot show employment contract or written license agreement, then permission simply doesn't exist. Any sections in web page terms of service that supposedly licenses users copyrighted works is simply invalid and void.
Re: They must have seen it coming...
I think the services you are referring to are the MPAA and RIAA (along with most Publishers) who all want to profit off the work (long after the author is dead) without paying the author, and then further excluding the public from the use of the works.
Yep, you caught them, all the middlemen are really pirates, they just got there first so they are the ones in charge and they make the rules (that they don't bother to follow).
It's not like anything useful
came out of libraries https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Library_of_Alexandria
Copyright law recognises some material can be used for educational purposes,
All research paid for by schools and the taxpayer should be published on open access websites,
It should be in the public domain. The problem is
the Internet archive lifted the limits on the no of users who can read a book since normal library's are
closed
The Internet archive is a great resource for the public and it has a lot of material that has no commercial value, txt, audio. video.
That is not available in any library
It would be a disaster if it closed because it
sued.
It would be useful if it was backed up and its data
copied for instance to servers in Canada
it would only cost a few million dollars but the funding is not there.
For instance it has copy's of old out of print books and magazines which will be of great interest to
researchers in the future
Even when normal library's are open the archive is
still useful as it's available to anyone who has a phone or a laptop with an Internet connection
