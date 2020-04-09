As Record Labels Still Are Demanding Mandated Filters; Facebook's Copyright Filter Takes Down A Guy Playing Bach
from the does-the-public-domain-even-matter? dept
We've been covering a bunch of nonsense copyright stories lately, as the pandemic has really done quite a job in demonstrating the complete inanity of much of our copyright infrastructure. The latest, as posted by the Twitter account @linernotesdanny, is about how his brother, Dr. David Johnson, tried to livestream a piano recital on Facebook playing Bach's Partita for Violin Solo No. 1 (which is a lovely piece of music), but copyright filters "silenced" it.
my brother tried to stream a violin recital from his living room on Facebook Live and pic.twitter.com/kbeX0pXNga
— Liner Notes Danny (@linernotesdanny) April 3, 2020
Johnson is a composer and violinist who teaches at Georgia College, and he was doing a "lunchtime violin" session for everyone stuck at home, which you can watch on Facebook. Oddly, while watching it, multiple parts seem to be silenced -- rather than just the one minute section mentioned above. The audio comes in and out, because how dare anyone perform "copyright" protected music... that was composed in 1720, before music was even subject to copyright. Indeed, one of Johann Sebastian Bach's children, Johann Christian Bach, famously filed a lawsuit in the UK in 1777 to get sheet music protected by copyright in the first place.
And, of course, even if there were copyright in the time of Bach, it would still be in the public domain by now. But, because everything must be owned, Facebook's filters are claiming that this is actually infringing on someone else's work -- Arthur Grumiaux's recording of Partita for Violin Solo No. 1 in B minor. And of course, here we come to one of the fun parts of copyright in music: that the composition and the recording may get entirely separate copyrights -- such that while the composition is clearly in the public domain, a specific recording can still be covered by copyright, as Grumiaux's version of this song apparently is. Of course, Grumiaux died in 1986, and seeing as Dr. Johnson appears to be playing live, it seems somewhat unfathomable that he is somehow infringing on Grumiaux's copyright -- should it be legitimate -- of a recording from decades ago.
But, alas, this is the way copyright filters work. For the most part, they don't even recognize the concept of a public domain, and have trouble distinguishing between multiple records of things in the public domain. But that hasn't stopped the EU from mandating filters, and the major record labels now pushing strongly for such mandatory filters in the US, even though most major platforms already have them and they're doing good work in making sure no one can possibly hear Dr. Johnson perform a three century old piece of music that apparently only a guy who died three decades ago can profit from. Copyright. What can't it do?
Filed Under: copyright, copyright filters, david johnson, j.s. bach, takedowns
Companies: facebook
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
To the filters, it's all the same, tone deaf and without context
Shame on Dr. David Johnson for using the same notes and expressions that appear in the sheet music, that were also used by Arthur Grumiaux working from the same sheet music. He should have been more 'creative' rather than expressing Bach's intent. Good thing they can't pass liability to the instructors that taught Dr. Johnson how to read music and play the violin.
/s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"But, alas, this is the way copyright filters work."
No this is the way copyright filters work when the law is completely unbalanced in favor of one side.
No penalties for being wrong.
No penalties for lying.
No penalties for assuming everything belongs to you.
Corporations have proven time & time again they can not be trusted. They have lied, claimed the sky is falling and the government keeps rewarding them with larger umbrellas for their actions.
One wonders what would happen if we used the corporations estimates of the damage they might suffer as the basis for an award to people silenced unfairly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
This ^^. 1000% this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just hypothesizing...
to debunk the idea: What if Dr. Johnson was "string syncing" to the recording in question?
For those who may be thinking this: if that was the case, the whole session would have been muted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just hypothesizing...
That's still ridiculous even if true. He's playing sheet music that is in the public domain. His performance is his alone. The only way this could possibly veer into copyright-protected territory is if he played a modified version copyrighted by someone else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Just hypothesizing...
I think that's what he was getting at - if he was streaming the version still under copyright and only pretending to play it, then the copyright takedown could have been valid. Although it's idiotic, it's a legally sound position, if you are willing to believe that a music professor needs to mime to a CD.
Another sad example of what copyright has become - it's possible for a music teacher trying to spread the music of someone who died 260 years ago to students who he has no other way of reaching, because it sounds too similar to an adaptation made by someone who died 25 years ago. Who, by the way, did not have to seek permission to make his own adaptation because the work was in the public domain.
I eagerly await the usual parade of psychopaths to tell us this is the correct way of the world because reasons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply