NYPD Counterterrorism Official Worried About 'Anarchists' Who Are 'Good At Using' Encryption

Overhype

from the lolwut dept

Wed, Jun 10th 2020 11:00amTim Cushing

With demonstrations against police brutality occurring all over the nation, cops dealing with protests are saying dumb things about encryption.

The NYPD invited CBS New York to come behold the power of its citywide surveillance system. The network is suitably impressive.

The NYPD’s Aviation Unit and cameras all over the city are the eyes and ears for officers interacting with protesters on the ground. All five boroughs are monitored 24/7 inside the NYPD’s Joint Operations Task Force.

Deputy Chief Ed Mullane was CBS's host. After detailing the communications network that runs alongside the PD's cameras and aircraft, reporters spoke to the NYPD's Counterterrorism unit to see if it couldn't conjure up some speculation about outsiders engaging in rioting and looting.

Here's what was reported by NBC New York, which apparently didn't get to tour the surveillance center.

Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said there is a high level of confidence within the NYPD that these unnamed groups had organized scouts, medics, and supply routes of rocks, bottles and accelerants for breakaway groups to commit vandalism and violence.

Here's the kicker, delivered by a counterterrorism official who apparently believes this is somehow worth mentioning even though it's indicative of nothing.

There are strong indicators they planned for violence in advance using at times encrypted communications, he said.

"Using at times encrypted communications." Oh, you mean like anyone who has WhatsApp on their phone? Anyone using iPhone's messaging app? Criminal or non-criminal, encrypted communications are pretty common these days.

Here's a more direct quote, as supplied to CBS:

"One of the challenges we have is that these are loosely put together groups that have become good at using encrypted communication…"

Being "good at" using encrypted communications means little more than being able to use a smartphone. The only plausible reason anyone would bring something like this up in this context is to try to link encryption to criminal activity. There's no other reason to do this, since NYPD officers themselves use iPhones for work. The NYPD obviously enjoys the benefits of encrypted communications and officers are probably pretty "good at it" by this point.

If encryption is a sign of potential lawlessness, we should perhaps be concerned that the NYPD is looking to encrypt many more of its communications in the near future.

After amNewYork reported this week of the NYPD’s plans to encrypt police radios in 2020, police officials said Thursday that it would likely not move forward with encryption for at least a year.

Moreover, police brass indicated that they are “open to discussion” as to who, outside of the Police Department, would have access to encrypted communications.

This would present a "challenge" to everyone who isn't an NYPD officer. Journalists would no longer be able to monitor calls and would have to rely solely on post facto press releases and official statements. More concerning is the fact that other entities the NYPD relies on -- volunteer fire departments and ambulance services -- would not have access either, delaying their response time.

Encryption isn't just a tool abused by -- to use Miller's exact words -- "a number of anarchist groups." It's used by regular people all the time. And the NYPD obviously recognizes the benefits of secure communications or it would not be looking to encrypt radio traffic or supply its officers with iPhones.

The United States is a mess right now and it's going to take a long time to sort things out. What we don't need is public officials opportunistically muddying the encryption waters with vague assertions about anarchists and secure communications.

Filed Under: anarchists, encryption, going dark, nypd, protests

13 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 10 Jun 2020 @ 11:14am

    “Encryption for me, but not for you.” — the NYPD, probably

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jun 2020 @ 11:34am

    Its almost like they are scared about what people are discussing, like maybe trying to curb police violence and law breaking.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ysth (profile), 10 Jun 2020 @ 11:39am

    news flash

    Non-violent protests are routinely organized with some thought to op sec, e.g. using Signal for communications.

    This is not news, and not a problem.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 10 Jun 2020 @ 11:45am

    McCarthy would be proud.

    I wonder what STD is eating the brain cells of some people.
    Who is instigating the idea that a Anachronistic group is doing ANYTHING.

    Strange idea, insted of working from inside small groups, control the top and control everything people are seeing, doing..
    Knew it was bad, but the logic in this country is getting Worse.

    May your rubber Duck always have a working squeaker.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Jun 2020 @ 12:12pm

      Re: McCarthy would be proud.

      A lot of the current protests are not centrally organised, and authoritarians have always had difficulty with the idea that people may cooperate without central organization. In that sense the protests are anarchistic.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Jun 2020 @ 12:38pm

        Re: Re: McCarthy would be proud.

        Yeah - authoritarians have difficulty understanding the concept of a movement existing independent of a leader setting an agenda or that organizing under a leader is a means to an end. See the insistence of secret funders of protests instead of being upset for obvious reasons.

        Look back as far as the French revolution where monarchists insisted some sinister illuminati or Jewish council was behind the revolution and not just that the lower classes were starving, desperate, and mad as hell and not going to take it anymore.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 10 Jun 2020 @ 11:50am

    And conitnuing strange.

    For a nation that makes laws After the fact, its as if someone is inserting the facts.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 10 Jun 2020 @ 12:08pm

    Should we or shouldn't we, please answer the question

    "This would present a "challenge" to everyone who isn't an NYPD officer. Journalists would no longer be able to monitor calls and would have to rely solely on post facto press releases and official statements. More concerning is the fact that other entities the NYPD relies on -- volunteer fire departments and ambulance services -- would not have access either, delaying their response time."

Well, if Barr gets his way and forces backdoors in encryption, then in a short time everyone will have access again. Perhaps waiting to find out how Barr's flight of fancy goes is the reason they are waiting a year or so to encrypt their communications.

    Well, if Barr gets his way and forces backdoors in encryption, then in a short time everyone will have access again. Perhaps waiting to find out how Barr's flight of fancy goes is the reason they are waiting a year or so to encrypt their communications.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jun 2020 @ 12:55pm

    Being "good at" using encrypted communications means little more than being able to use a smartphone. The only plausible reason anyone would bring something like this up in this context is to try to link encryption to criminal activity.

    But what this sounds like is that the NYPD is doing NSA-style surveillance on all communications 247 (or really bad and broad warrants), but they are upset that they run into some which are encrypted. This is the only possible way they can be in a position to have a complaint about encrypted communications.*

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bobob, 10 Jun 2020 @ 1:09pm

    Gee, I'm sorry they are worried about anarchists and encryption, but I'm not so worried that I would hesitate to say to the nypd, get over it or fuck 'em, eat shit and die.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jun 2020 @ 1:10pm

    so is my bank

    My bank does a decent job of using encrypted communications too.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jun 2020 @ 1:30pm

    "a number of anarchist groups."

    Most of the peaceful protestors are not anarchist at all, they want the law to work as advertised.

    There are many words written on many pieces of paper, we like to call them laws. It is a shame these laws are not enforced equally but I never thought pointing this out was anarchist - weird.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


