The Military Is Being Tapped To Handle Domestic Protests, Something It's Not Really Equipped To Handle
from the answer-to-protests-over-force-is...-more-force? dept
With protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Officer Derek Chauvin erupting all over the nation, states are beginning to ask the National Guard to step in. The epicenter of these demonstrations is Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the National Guard has already been deployed to handle protests and enforce the curfew.
But it's not just Minnesota. The military apparently has plans to intervene in several other states if necessary, as Ken Klippenstein reports for The Nation.
The US military is monitoring protests in at least seven states, according to Defense Department documents obtained exclusively by The Nation.
In addition to Minnesota, where a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, the military is tracking uprisings in New York, Ohio, Colorado, Arizona, Tennessee, and Kentucky, according to a Defense Department situation report. Notably, only Minnesota has requested National Guard support. The documents were originally stored on an unclassified server but were subsequently elevated to a classified system.
In the only state where the Guard has been deployed, troops have been given the green light to enforce the law at bullet-point, if needed.
Another document about the protests in Minnesota, titled “MNNG Civil Disturbance Response Storybook,” is also marked FOUO and is dated May 29. It states that National Guard members have been authorized for “weapon status red,” meaning magazines loaded but safety on.
The good news is the documents seen by Klippenstein express concern about the Guard's response to civilian unrest. They emphasize the protection of human life and personal property. But we'll have an opportunity to see where these two directives meet if more property is targeted by looters or protesters. The National Guard is a branch of the military and crowd control isn't a directive it's had a lot of practice exercising. The few times that it has, it hasn't exactly been applauded for its restraint.
The National Guard is being inserted into a volatile situation with a shortage of equipment and possibly conflicting directives. This likely isn't going to work out well. As Steven Aftergood points out in Klippenstein's article, thrusting a military entity into a situation where there's no clear enemy tends to lead to bad decision making.
They are not trying to defeat an adversary, but to support their fellow citizens, to preserve order and to protect the defenseless. And unlike a response to natural disaster, they have to act in an environment of intense anger and provocation without losing their own bearings. It’s a near-impossible task even with the best training and equipment.
The National Guard has already demonstrated its inability to handle things well in limited action. A video shot by a Minneapolis resident shows troops firing paint canisters onto the porch of a house -- directly at the residents -- for ignoring unlawful orders to go back inside. The curfew only says people cannot be in public places past a certain point in the evening. It does not say they need to remain indoors.
Also in today's criminal justice news, National Guard and Minneapolis PD officers illegally demand taxpayers stop filming from their porch and go inside – you'll hear "Light 'em up!" as they then shoot at these people *WHO ARE ON THEIR OWN PORCH*
— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) May 31, 2020
There also appears to be a great deal more surveillance happening. A Predator drone on loan from the CBP has been spotted flying over the city and the state's government -- momentarily and mistakenly -- claimed the NSA was engaging in domestic surveillance.
Walz also reportedly said during a press conference that the National Security Agency was providing “intelligence support” and intercepted communications regarding riots.
This statement has since been walked back by the governor's office.
“No NSA involvement,” a Walz spokesperson told CyberScoop. The Democratic governor was mistaken in suggesting Saturday during a press conference that the U.S. military had provided the state with signals intelligence collected by the NSA, the spokesperson said.
But that doesn't mean there's no domestic surveillance being performed by intelligence agencies. The Intelligence Community provides support to military intelligence and the National Guard is a military component. Governor Walz mentioned "signals interception," which can mean a whole lot of things and it appears the governor is actively seeking access to DoD intelligence collections. The NSA's involvement -- if any -- won't be direct. But domestic-facing agencies -- including the FBI -- have access to NSA collections and can perform backdoor searches to access "inadvertent" collections of US persons' communications.
With President Trump citing the Insurrection Act in tweets and public statements, there's a possibility other branches of the military could become involved in crowd control and curfew enforcement. This Act was invoked during the 1992 LA riots but the law has been expanded twice since then to give the president even more discretionary power, meaning Trump can likely make good on his threat to send the troops in to shut down demonstrations if he feels cities and states aren't doing enough on their own.
This unrest has erupted from the use of excessive force by an armed government employee. It seems unlikely that sending more armed government employees with a directive to deploy force will defuse the current situation -- especially when defusing situations isn't something that comes naturally to them.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, free speech, george floyd, military, minneapolis, national guard, protests, surveillance
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
And people arrested in NYC were taken aside & had nice FBI agents asking them if they were antifa or what their views of antifa were.
Nothing like rolling out a federal agency to add credibility to the insane idea that a terrorist group managed to lure all of these people into the streets to protest b/c Soros will pay them afterwards.
Also note this managed to happen while we are among the most surveiled people & somehow no one found a single document to support this idea (well outside of the made up bullshit on Q boards). It's almost like they aren't really protecting us or looking for actual plots in the nation, just trying to keep the toddler in chief from picking on them more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Interestingly the FBI report cleared Antifa of any involvement, but did warn that far right groups are out to cause violence.
Meanwhile the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, faced with the protest in London, had some interesting things to say:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Here in europe the reactions are often disbelief over George Floyd's murder. That sort of shit happens in the middle east, in some hellhole where fundamentalist extremists are in charge. But executions-style murder, right in broad daylight, in front of a crowd? In the western world?
And european police have been, so far, very understanding that demonstrators have taken to the streets against racism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"hellhole where fundamentalist extremists are in charge."
Is this our new normal?
I hate that phrase.
Let's just call it a shit hole country
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Army is a broadsword, not a scalpel.
Sir, the people are protesting the militarization of the police!
Well then policize the military, that should make them happier.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The Army is a broadsword, not a scalpel.
Ironically the military may be better at the proper use of reasonable and proportional force than the police, many of them commenting after the Ferguson riot, that the way the police acted was exactly what they themselves were trained never to do when confronting nervous locals in foreign countries.
According to a few of the US military police officers doing crowd control routinely act in ways which would have an actual enlisted man barred from holding a weapon. It's as if the US police doesn't understand the concept of escalation of force.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The irony of Trump using the military to coerce people to stop protesting is not just impossible to ignore, it just fuels the protests further by proving their point. He is itching to use the Army to murder Americans because they would not obey his "do what I tell you because I tell you to." BS. It really boils down to it as he wont ever acknowledge the protester's goal of reforming the police and getting justice for those murdered by the police in the past.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
on the bright side: anyone who "hates us for our freedom" soon wont (as much)
/s (but only the first four words)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yep. The terrorists behind 9/11 accomplished everything they set out to do. The US has become a nation completely in the hands of the ultra-authoritarians where a country scared shitless of its own shadow and the bogeyman under its bed has encouraged its own law enforcement agencies to become the main enemy of the citizenry.
It would be interesting to see some statistics over how many americans have been killed by police in the last ten years as compared to by terrorists...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hmm, wonder where all those folks threatening lawmakers with guns to 'protect freedom' are now that Trump is actively trying to crush protests using the power of the state... Oh right, either sat at him tweeting Blue/White/All lives matter, or attending protests with weapons to try and instigate violence so they can hurt minorities, liberals and the poor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Always more to come
Well, so far they've simply been using a red-cross marked helicopters to harass the protesters, in itself probably a violation of the laws of war (and Trump did say it was a war, didn't he?). There are always helicopter gunships and armed drones and maybe one of the AC-130 Spectre slaughter machines for the really big crowds. Given Trump's mentality, possibly caused by his bone spurs, there is probably no limit to what might happen and with the Senate and Courts as wholly-owned subsidiaries of the GOP there won't be any pushback there. [posted semi-sarcastically but the more I think about it...]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Here come the scoopers
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The mission of the military is to kill and destroy. The mission of the police is supposed to be to protect and serve. The protests exist because the latter has been largely replaced by the former. And Trump seems to think it will help to make it official? Tim has definitely got this one filed in the right department.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, the good side, as noted, is that the guard consists of professional soldiers who may be a lot better about deciding NOT to pull the trigger on civilians than police officers.
The bad part is that Trump may at least one military victory for his term so he can claim to have been a wartime president. With everyone inclined to advise him otherwise long sacked I'm more than a little afraid that he might realize his title of commander in chief means he CAN order air strikes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"the guard consists of professional soldiers who may be a lot better about deciding NOT to pull the trigger on civilians"
Kent State
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
You beat me to it but Kent State must never be forgotten. The fact that nobody was ever punished (or even tried as far as I know) for the blatant murders of innocents still raises my ire after all these years.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: FORCE
the primary mission/purpose of BOTH the police and military is the use of Force.
the military just does it on a much larger scale than police.
Every law, regulation, and government edict in America is ultimately enforced by violence-prone government employees with weapons and shackles.
It makes little absolute difference what government uniform or job title these violent enforcers bear.
The military has been used hundreds of times for domestic law enforcement throughout American history.
There is no sacred distinction between police and military.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: FORCE
In my opinion, you are incorrect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: FORCE
...very persuasive argumentation
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
EDIT:
"Trump may want at least one military victory", that should have been.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
the National Guard is *trained* in crowd control...
The Army National Guard at least receives explicit training in handling protests, crowd control, and riots. Unfortunately, as we have seen with various police forces, what they do with that training is often times something else entirely. Sadly it appears that Minnesota's National Guard aren't any better at respecting people's rights than the Minnesota State Police or the Minneapolis police were.
Personally I am much more concerned with the prospect of the Army or Marines being called out to fire on American citizens. Hopefully our military leaders refuse to follow any unlawful orders given to them by our commander in chief.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: the National Guard is *trained* in crowd control...
Well there have been reports according to "Veterans For Peace" some refusing orders.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: the National Guard is *trained* in crowd control...
If it comes to firing on citizens that are terrorists lets hope it's the actual instigators wearing blue or black and not those born poor or black.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Interesting, and more than a little scary, article from last October. It is worth clicking on the author's link to see her background.
tldr; There are a lot of Trumpistas in the military, and "a significant portion" of them might do whatever Trump tells them, rather than uphold the military oath to ". . . support and defend the Constitution. . ."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: . . . support and defend the Constitution
... it would be difficult to find anyone in Congress, SCOTUS, or WhiteHouse who took that same oath of office seriously -- that's the real problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: . . . support and defend the Constitution
Very true. The only difference is that the Congress, SCOTUS, and White House have pens with which to sign bad laws and bully pulpits from which to spout damaging BS, whereas the military has weapons with which to kill people.
Which really isn't much of a difference at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply