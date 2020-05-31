Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the hath-spoken dept

We've got a double winner this week, with That One Guy taking first place for both insightful and funny with some thoughts on Trump's social media executive order:

'Look over there, a distraction from 100K+ bodies!' When the law is on your side, pound on the law.

When the facts are on your side, pound on the facts.

When neither the law or the facts are on your side, throw a tantrum and sign an executive order.

In second place on the insightful side, we've got Bloof responding to a commenter who, of all the criticisms that can be leveled against Obama, focused on the debt increasing:

Damn that Obama! Bush left him a booming economy, banking and automotive industries going from strength to strength, tax revenue that hadn't been slashed by idiotic lopsided tax cuts to benefit republican donorz and zero massively expensive, unwinnable wars... Oh wait.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start with a comment from ryuugami with another thought on Trump and Twitter:

I'm just fascinated by how quickly and decisively he can act when it's something he cares about. Fact-check his tweet? There's an executive order a couple of days later. Largest pandemic in a hundred years, that could kill millions of people he's supposed to protect? Eh, whatever. Get back to him in a couple of months, and he may pretend to do something. Or he may tell you to inject bleach.

Next, it's Rocky pointing out that, whatever you think Twitter should be doing, there's something tragic about having reached the point where people talk about them like they are the ones who are going to fix this:

And that responsibility lies where? It's certainly not twitter's responsibility to shut him down, that's what the impeachment-process is for. But that hinges on a bunch of senators actually caring about where the country is headed and not just their own power. The only thing twitter can do is stop the spewing of garbage in the short-term until he finds another platform to carry his words.

Over on the funny side, we've already had the first place winner, and in second place it's teka with a comment about the DOJ investigation into Google:

I am sure the wrong person doing the wrong thing for the wrong reasons will work out This time.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with Thad and a comment putting it gently:

I'm beginning to suspect this Donald Trump fellow has something against the news media.

And finally, we've got Tim R with a question about the list of claims in the tech company bias lawsuit that was just dumbed by the courts:

FreedomWatch and LauraLoomer (collectively, “FreedomWatch”) brought this suit against Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Apple (the “Platforms”) alleging that they conspired to suppress conservative political views and violated the First Amendment, the Sherman Antitrust Act, and the District of Columbia Human Rights Act. What, no RICO?

That's all for this week, folks.