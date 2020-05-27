When The Problem Isn't Twitter But President Trump
President Trump is not happy with Twitter. But a lot of other people were already unhappy with Twitter. As his tweets have grown more abusive by the day, and the non-insane public has naturally grown more outraged by them, there has been an increase in calls for Twitter to delete his tweets, if not his account outright. But what's worse is the increase in calls that sound just like what Trump now demands: that Section 230 must be changed if Twitter is unwilling to take those steps. Both are bad ideas, however, for separate, although related, reasons.
The basic problem is that there is no easy answer for what to do with Trump's tweets, also for many reasons. One fundamental reason is that content moderation is essentially an impossible task. As we've discussed many, many times before, it is extremely difficult for any platform to establish an editorial policy that will accurately catch 100% of the posts that everyone agrees are awful and no posts that are fine. And part of the reason for that difficulty is that there is no editorial policy that everyone will ever be able to agree on. It's unlikely that one could be drawn up that even most people would agree on, yet platforms regularly attempt to give it their best shot anyway. But even then, with some sort of policy in place, it is still extremely difficult, if not impossible, to quickly and accurately ascertain whether any particular social media post amidst the enormous deluge of social media posts being made every minute, truly runs afoul of it. As we have said umpteen times, content moderation at scale is hard. Plenty is likely to go wrong for even the most well-intentioned and well-resourced platform.
Furthermore, Trump is no ordinary tweeter whose tweets may run afoul of Twitter's moderation policies. Trump happens to be the President of the United States, which is a fact that is going to strain any content moderation policy primarily set up to deal with the tweets by people who are not the President of the United States. It is possible, of course, to decide to treat him like any other tweeter, and many have called for Twitter to do exactly that. But it's not clear that doing so would be a good idea. For better or for worse, his tweets are the tweets of the American Head of State and inherently newsworthy. While one could argue that they should be suppressed because their impact is so prone to being so destructive, it would not be a costless decision. While having the President of the United States tweeting awful things does cause harm, not knowing that the President of the United States is trying to tweet awful things presents its own harm. This is the person we have occupying the highest political office in the land. It would not do the voting public much good if they could not know who he is and what he is trying to do.
The arguments for suppressing his tweets largely are based on the idea that taking away his power to tweet would take away his power to do harm. But the problem is that his power comes from his office, not from Twitter. Taking Twitter away from him doesn't ultimately defang him. It just defangs the public's ability to know what is being done by him in their name.
Twitter's recent decision to add contextualization to his tweets might present a middle ground, although it is unlikely to be a panacea. It puts Twitter in the position of having to make more explicit editorial decisions, which, as discussed above, is an exercise that is difficult to do in a way that will satisfy everyone. It also may not be sustainable: how many tweets will need this treatment? And how many public officials will similarly require it? Still, it certainly seems like a reasonable tack for Twitter to try – one that tries to mitigate the costs of Trump's unfettered tweeting without inflicting the costs that would result from their suppression.
Which leads to why Section 230 is so important, and why it is a bad idea to call for changing it in response to Trump. Because Section 230 is what gives Twitter the freedom to try to figure out the best way to handle the situation. There are no easy answers, just best guesses, but were it not for Section 230 Twitter would not be able to give it the best shot it can to get it right. Instead it would be pressured to take certain actions, regardless of whether those actions were remotely in the public interest. Without Section 230 platforms like Twitter will only be able to make decisions in their own interest, and that won't help them try to meet the public call to do more.
Changing Section 230 also won't solve anything, because the problem isn't with Twitter at all. The problem is that the President of the United States is of such poisoned character that he uses his time in office to spread corrosive garbage. The problem is that the President of the United States is using his power to menace citizens. The problem is that the President of the United States is using his role as the chief executive of the country to dissolve confidence in our laws and democratic norms.
The problem is that the President of the United States is doing all these things, and would be doing all these things, regardless of whether he was on Twitter. But what would change if there were no Twitter is our ability to know that this is what he is doing. It is no idle slogan to say that democracy dies in the darkness; it is an essential truth. And it's why we need to hold fast to our laws that enable the transparency we need to be able to know when our leaders are up to no good if we are to have any hope of keeping them in check.
Because that's the problem we're having right now. Not that Twitter isn't keeping Trump in check, but that nothing else is. That's the problem that we need to fix. And killing Twitter, or the laws that enable it to exist, will not help us get there. It will only make it much, much harder to bring about that needed change.
Speech, free, but what if lies?
While I think Trump spending time on corrosive garbage to be a boon (it keeps him from doing other horrible things) the fact that all of our politicians are co-opted to some degree or another by some faction or another is a big problem. Blaming the platform(s) is the politicians way of deflecting the issue(s) away from themselves.
It's the lies, the deception, the I have problems with. People tell me that we can control their speech, each election cycle. But the propaganda machine runs for the entire election cycle that drills those, and other, lies into the electorates heads creating the 'believablity' the politicians (and their co-opters) so desire.
So what happens when platform(s) adds to their TOS that they do not accept lying, and when lies are provable the posts will be deleted, and that that rule applies to all users, no matter what position or entity or power the liar holds. Then applies that rule evenly, around the world. There might be some economic downfall, initially, but I think in the long rung integrity might win out, even economically.
Yeah, that will seriously piss some people off. I would think that the heads of state in Thailand and Turkey would lead the list of those angered by such policies, and might even get the platform(s) banned in their country. No matter how much he cries, that is not an option for any politician in the US, not even the President.
Re: Speech, free, but what if lies?
Your lie is my state sanctioned truth. On top of this if (normally) the President of the United States says, "We discovered the cure for cancer" people tend to take him as an authority.
This gets even more strange when you can redefine words because your the leader of some dictatorship.
Not sure banning outright lies would do much good, and I can spout more lies faster then you can fact check me.
Bingo
This is an easy one.
Bush said, Trump said, Obama said, Reagan said, all of them...
Take your illegal human trafficking garbage and gtfo.
Re:
The UN and Clinton also told them to gtfo.... Along with PM modi of india and the powerless thing in the presidency of the PRC
Free speach is getting silly.
Mike just bare with me..
What if a mental President starts telling people to kill thier first born kids for the sake of country, and a few nutters actually do it. Is that Free Speech?
What if he carries on and tells people to bomb a mall on Twitter? And the whole of Texas starts bombing malls. When should free speech end?
The President isn't a normal person. What he says, or types on Twitter are not normal words.
If you have a nutcase causing damage to your country surely he should be shut down?
Re: Free speach is getting silly.
And that responsibility lies where? It's certainly not twitter's responsibility to shut him down, that's what the impeachment-process is for. But that hinges on a bunch of senators actually caring about where the country is headed and not just their own power.
The only thing twitter can do is stop the spewing of garbage in the short-term until he finds another platform to carry his words.
Re: Re: Free speach is getting silly.
Seattle Times and several networks in the Seattle area stopped broadcasting the president live due to this very topic after people started drinking household cleaners.
While the president is immune to charges for things he does in the office of the president, he's getting really close to "telling people to do something dangerous that might get them killed under the color of law" which is, if not a crime, at least a damm good reason to start ignoring his ass.
https://thehill.com/policy/technology/499847-trump-to-sign-executive-order-on-social-media-thursday
I'll be curious to see what exactly this is.
It’ll be one of two things:
An end run around the First Amendment and Section 230 that will ultimately end in lawsuits against the administration
Do you agree...
Re: Do you agree...
Why should we call out valid criticisn of Trump like it's him accusing someone of a murder they didn't commit?
Re: Do you agree...
Nobody here is suggesting that Trump be killed. Well, except you through inference.
We all know Trump won the electorate and became president. Nobody is denying that. And we all know why: He said the things that half the country had been thinking for years but were too afraid to speak up. And now we all know that half the country are bigots, you included.
Your claim that authors and commenters here "spread far more toxic vitriol than Trump does" is absolutely laughable. Trump is a one-man wrecking crew who has somehow managed to divide this nation right down the middle. There are family members who won't speak to other family members because of Trump. He attacks anyone and everyone and almost everything that falls out of his mouth is a lie. He's corrupt to the bone. And I really hope we don't have to try to survive another 4 years with him because the last 4 haven't gone so well.
The real "Trump Derangement Syndrome" is your behavior. You would probably fellate Trump if given the opportunity. You are so deranged that you worship one of the worst humans ever to take the spotlight. It's pretty clear that you're not quite smart enough to realize how not-smart you are. Just like half the country.
If you imagine someone of average intelligence, ponder that that dictates that half the country is dumber than that. Thanks to Trump the whole world now knows which half that is (hint: it's not the people who didn't vote for Trump).
The solution to lies is speaking the truth. But the solution to hate speech is not more hate speech, it's less. Who is Kathy Griffit? Who CARES who Kathy Griffit is? or what she says? Let oblivion take the hate speech, and do whatever you can do to speed the process.
So it fills the talk radio programming. Don't listen to talk radio. So it fills the TV political commentary. Don't watch. So it fills Twitter. Don't read. It's not like there's nothing informative or entertaining you could find on the intertubes instead.
Not only will your life be longer by whatever time wasn't wasted sponging up hate speech. It'll be happier.
I would have thought both Kathy Griffin and Trump could have been at least suspended under Twitter's rules.
This belongs in court, the highest court. Although since I think Trump does the most harm to himself via his ridiculous tweets, so part of me wants him to keep going.
Re:
By all means. Let the assclown keep tweeting. And keep fact-checking every one of them. Let him wallow in impotent rage instead of screwing up this country any more.
I understand the argument not to kick him off, twitter isn't the key underlying source of the problem after all. But i think much of trump says is newsworthy because it's just so wrong. Trump literally makes things up and i think he should be kicked, president or not.
Re:
I agree. He may be the current president but he's just another person. He is subject to the same laws the rest of us are and must also play by the house rules of whatever house he is in. That includes Twitter and all the rest. His power is very limited, as it should be.
Re: Re:
Yup. It seems like they could suspend him, at least for a day.
The Problem Is Bias
What goes overlooked is that people on the other side of the political spectrum are equally, if not more poisonous than him. Some are even issuing death threats.
https://variety.com/2020/biz/news/kathy-griffin-trump-tweet-syringe-controversy-backlash-12 34617006/
But people like Kathy Griffin will not be banned from social media. If Trump is banned, and others are not, Middle America will have no choice but to be forced to conclude that it is because of political bias. It is possible to complain about the things that you don't like about Trump. That's fine. But until you begin arguing for the same set of rules for everyone, a large portion of the electorate will fear this new form of corporate censorship, and cling to Trump as the last hope and savior.
On the other hand, eliminating platform political bias will eliminate the calls to do away with section 230.
Re: The Problem Is Bias
Even if there is a political bias one way or the other, and I'm not saying there is, it would be completely legal as Twitter is not beholden to the 1st Amendment. Please take your pointless non-arguments elsewhere.
One more time for the hard of reading
BIAS IN SOCIAL MEDIA IS NOT ILLEGAL
Even if it exists, Twitter, et. al., have as much right to govern what appears on their walls as you do at home.
Again,
BIAS IN SOCIAL MEDIA MODERATION IS NOT ILLEGAL
It's not illegal in newspapers or other news outlets either. Get over yourself.
Re: One more time for the hard of reading
This is exactly how Trump takes advantage of the situation: just because something is legal to do, does not mean that it isn't a morally ugly position to take. Supporting a corporation's ability to create a open speech platform, and then censor those with whom you disagree is a morally ugly position. You can support this position, but it makes Trump very popular.
Re: Re: One more time for the hard of reading
Is it true he can't be sued? Because it sure seems like Scarborough could sue him for libel.
Re: The Problem Is Bias
This is just the most pathetically inept whataboutism.
There's no problem with banning him
His tweets have violated their ToS hundreds of times over the last 3 years. Anyone else would be banned, so treat him the same.
At the same time, inform the US Government that any other account used to violate their ToS repeatedly, whether "official" or otherwise, will also be terminated.
Fuck him.
