Local Broadcasters Forget Journalism Ethics, Air Amazon PR Fluff Instead

Thu, May 28th 2020 6:15amKarl Bode

While US journalism is certainly in crisis mode, it's particularly bad on the local level, where most local newspapers and broadcasters have been either killed off or consolidated into large corporations, often resulting in something that's less news, and more homogenized dreck (see: that Deadspin Sinclair video from a few years back). Data suggests this shift has a profoundly negative impact on the culture, resulting in fewer investigations of corruption, a more divided and less informed populace, and even swayed political outcomes as nuanced local coverage is replaced with more partisan, national news.

The latest case in point: as Amazon has faced questions about warehouse worker safety during the pandemic, the company has been pushing local news outlets to carry a gushing piece of fluff PR loosely disguised as journalism. More than 11 local broadcasters agreed to do so, and the result is... well, see for yourself:

The spot didn't just involve real reporters reading from a script Amazon provided, it included Amazon PR rep Todd Walker posing as a reporter during the segment:

"Each station introduced Walker as though he were one of their own reporters. He is, in fact, a "PR manager" at Amazon, according to his LinkedIn page. Walker used to be a broadcast journalist, according to his personal website and a sizzle reel he produced for his site."

In reality, Amazon has come under fire recently for ending $2 per hour hazard pay bonuses despite being owned by the wealthiest human being in the history of the planet, something (oddly!) not mentioned during the segments. Nor did the segment bother to mention that at least eight Amazon warehouse workers have died so far during the crisis, resulting in ample criticism from employees about the lack of personal protective equipment and adequate job safeguards. Fortunately not everybody was willing to play along with Amazon, and some journalists were clearly disgusted by the effort:

As media has gotten more consolidated, this kind of fluff has proliferated. Under Section 317 of the Communications Act, broadcasters are allowed to air PR as "news," provided they're clear about where they received the original programming from. Even then, enforcement is sporadic at best, with the last meaningful action from the FCC coming in 2011. Here it's pretty clear that these broadcasts not only didn't inform viewers that the "news" story came and was produced by Amazon, but they falsely introduced the Amazon PR rep as a station reporter.

While the failure of local journalism certainly can be blamed in large part on the failure of local outlets to adapt their business models, the industry is also the victim of relentless merger mania and industry consolidation, resulting in local broadcasters that simply parrot whatever script is handed to them by corporations, politicians, or the national head office (as opposed to doing quality local investigative reporting on things that matter). These "news deserts" are often treated as an esoteric problem with ambiguous outcomes, but again the data is pretty clear that the end result is a dumber and more divided public, often quite by design.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Bloof (profile), 28 May 2020 @ 6:46am

    In the UK they started running adverts for Amazon warehouse tours prior to the 'rona, after a lot of horrendous PR over their treatment of workers. I guess buying journalists is more cost effective and less disruptive than running a few warehouse shifts a week as Jurassic park with serfs instead of dinosaurs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Dan, 28 May 2020 @ 7:42am

    When journalists decided (and J-schools started teaching) that their role was to be advocates for a cause, rather than to honestly report the news, any semblance of "journalistic ethics" died.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 May 2020 @ 8:12am

      Re: journalism died

      yeah, the Trump era unmasked the mass of fakers posing as principled professional journalists.

      they hated Trump so much that they could no longer conceal their longstanding and deep political bias.
      to them, abandoning journalistic principles was well worth getting rid of Trump.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 May 2020 @ 8:01am

    homogenized dreck

    Assuming that local TV news has any connection whatsoever to professional journalism is a huge mistake.

    Local news is in the marketing and entertainment business, not journalism.
    (the national TV/radio news broadcasts are almost as bad)

    TV news is 95% noise -- nobody should take it seriously.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


