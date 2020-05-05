Judge Orders FCC To Hand Over Data On Fake Net Neutrality Comments
We've long discussed how the Pai FCC's net neutrality repeal was plagued with millions of fraudulent comments, many of which were submitted by a bot pulling names from a hacked database of some kind. Millions of ordinary folks (myself included) had their identities used to support Pai's unpopular plan, as did several Senators. The Trump FCC stonewalled both law enforcement and journalist inquiries into who was behind the comments, and why the FCC didn't lift a finger to either stop them or to help identify those responsible.
Numerous journalists like Jason Prechtel have submitted FOIA requests for more data (server logs, IP addresses, API data, anything) that might indicate who was behind the fraudulent comments, who may have bankrolled them, and what the Pai FCC knew about it. Thanks to that effort, early last year, Gizmodo's Dell Cameron worked with Prechtel to link some of the fake comments to Trump associates and some DC lobbying shops like CQ Roll Call. Then late last year, Buzzfeed's Kevin Collier and Jeremy-Singer Vine showed how, unsurprisingly, the broadband industry funded at least some of the fraudulent efforts.
Meanwhile two reporters for the New York Times, Nicholas Confessore and Gabriel Dance, sued the FCC under the Freedom of Information Act after the agency refused to reveal logs that could show the IP addresses used to submit the mass comments. Last week, a Manhattan federal judge hand over copies of the logs to both Confessore and Dance:
"The FCC attempted to quash the paper’s request but failed to persuade District Judge Lorna Schofield, who wrote that, despite the privacy concerns raised by the agency, releasing the logs may help clarify whether fraudulent activity interfered with the comment period, as well as whether the agency’s decision-making process is “vulnerable to corruption."
Keep in mind this sort of thing wasn't a one off; numerous regulatory agencies have been plagued by similar efforts for years. Generating bogus support for shitty government policy is now just an additional service many law, lobbying, and PR firms offer corporations and clients as an added service. But much like astroturfing -- which often extends to real world protests -- it's such an obscure concept to most people it never warrants a second thought. But it's ethically grotesque all the same, especially given it pollutes some of the only opportunities the public has to comment on harmful government policies.
At this point there's enough evidence to reasonably conclude that the broadband industry and GOP hired a bunch of K Street firms to "stuff the ballot box," and the FCC -- likely knowing the broadband industry's involvement -- took steps to try and help cover it up. This lawsuit is likely to reveal even more data to help bolster that conclusion. The question now is whether the courts (or anybody else) will actually care, and whether anybody's going to do anything about it.
Reader Comments
GOP committing voter fraud? Shocking. Ab-so-lutely shocking.
Re:
They're the only ones who do, generally. There's little normal incentive for a person to risk imprisonment or deportation in order to cast a single vote, but the true believers sometimes get caught when they try a stunt to prove it exists.
Re: Re:
I guess Chicago and its history of ballet fraud is somehow controlled by the GOP now?
Re: Re: Re:
Naaa. The voters there are simply extremely orderly and like to arrive at the polls in alphabetical order.
Re: Re: Re:
Any specific incident you're thinking of? Anything I can think of was either registration fraud (a different issue) or fabricated.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You can read about it here.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Oh, so 60 years ago, before the Southern Strategy flipped the directions of the major US parties?
Re: Re: Re:
"history of ballet fraud"
This is the first I've heard of this, a bit strange but I suppose.
I'm curious though, how or what makes the dance fraudulent? Does that mean it is not classical ballet?
Re: Re: Re:
I guess Chicago and its history of ballet fraud [...]
Oh, Nureyev, you are goin' down!
Logically Correct But Linguistically Challenged Judge
"...the logs may help clarify whether fraudulent activity interfered with the comment period, as well as whether the agency’s decision-making process is 'vulnerable to corruption.'"
"...the logs will help clarify that fraudulent activity interfered with the comment period, as well as that the agency’s decision-making process is 'corrupt.'"
"At this point there's enough evidence to reasonably conclude that the broadband industry and GOP hired a bunch of K Street firms to "stuff the ballot box"
I would have thought that thousands of ordinary people voting to approve a measure to reduce the quality and increase the cost of their services would have been enough evidence, though granted there's some popular propaganda outfits that might have got some grassroots support.
Once again I'm glad that the concept of net neutrality is not in question anywhere outside of the US and is naturally protected by effective regulation.
Re:
China, North Korea, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, DR Congo, Ghana, Israel, Syria, Mauritania, Libya, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Thailand, Philippines, Russia, Uzbekistan, Hungary and Venezuela; all have no net neutrality. Unless you consider their Gulag's free speech zones.
Re: Re:
I forgot to add Myanmar to the list.
Re: Re:
OK, without the source you use to compile that I'll revise my statement to the developed world, or democratic world. My point largely stands, though.
Re: Re: Re:
I guess Canada doesn't count either then.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Nope
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Unless I'm wrong there haven't been any successful attacks on net neutrality in Canada?
I fully expect the FCC to thumb their nose at this order.
There do not seem to be consequences anymore (if there ever was) for contempt of court/congress by an federal agency.
Question for Karl Bode:
Usually Techdirt has a PDF of the court PDF documents. Why not this time?
Re: Question for Karl Bode:
Just a brain fart on my part. Meant to do, then forgot. Added, thanks!
'Oh that data? Yeah, bad news on that...'
Given how focused they have been on keeping that data out of the hands of the public(and given what's been discovered when they didn't manage it I'm not surprised) I expect that they'll either fight the order and/or the data will suffer an 'unfortunate technical issue' and end up corrupted or gone entirely. I mean really, what's a judge going to do at that point, issue a stern warning not to do it again?
Alternatively they could just hand it all over with no fuss, because at this point it's not like a judge is going to do anything to them for allowing blatant fraud, and there likely isn't enough political gain to be made from raking them over the coals for it so I doubt more than one or two politicians could be bothered.
So.. they finally hand over the logs and people comb through them and do find a proof. Then what? "We found bad acting going on, you need to undo the changes you made and hold another comment period." "OK, that will take about 3 years or so to undo."? I mean it is pretty much a fait accompli at this point, it is easier for them to beg for forgiveness then it is for them to fix the issue.
Re:
...what do you mean by "fix the issue"?
The issue is that they reversed the previous FCC's net neutrality order classifying broadband as a Title II common carrier.
A court can reverse that decision and say that the process was improper, void the new rules, and go back to the old ones. I have no idea where you're getting the idea that "that will take 3 years". The FCC can appeal, and almost certainly will if Pai is still in charge, but...I don't know if you've heard but there's an election in November? We may have a different FCC in the next nine months.
