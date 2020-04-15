Major US ISP Frontier Files For Bankruptcy, Monopolistic Apathy Isn't A Business Model.
The nation's phone companies don't really want to be in the residential broadband business. They routinely refuse to upgrade their networks despite millions in taxpayer subsidies, yet often lobby to ensure nobody else can deliver broadband in these neglected footprints either. US telcos have a bizarre disdain for their paying customers, delivering the bare minimum (slow DSL) at the highest rates they can possibly charge without a full-scale consumer revolt. It's not surprising, then, that many telco DSL customers are fleeing to cable broadband monopolies like Comcast, assuming they even have the choice.
The poster child for this kind of dysfunction has long been Frontier Communications. Frontier, the third biggest telco in the U.S., has been repeatedly busted in a series of scandals involving substandard service and the misuse of taxpayer money. In States like West Virginia, leaders have buried reports exposing the depth of Frontier's grift, and, until recently, a Frontier executive did double duty as a state representative without anybody in the state thinking that was a conflict of interest. The company has since been under investigations from New York to Minnesota for failing to upgrade or even repair its aging network.
This week, Frontier finally filed for bankruptcy, hoping to finally wipe the slate clean after several decades of bungled and ill-advised mergers, massive debt, and operating a business model where snide neglect was the centerpiece. Of course the company's announcement can't acknowledge any of these self-inflicted gunshot wounds, with Frontier insisting it has learned its lesson:
"With this agreement with our Bondholders, we can now focus on executing our strategy to drive operational efficiencies and position our business for long-term growth,” said Bernie Han, President and Chief Executive Officer. “At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the entire business community, and our team is focused on ensuring the health and safety of our employees and customers. The services we provide to our customers keeps them connected, safe and informed, and I would like to thank our team for their continued dedication, especially in light of the current environment."
But nobody has learned any lessons here. Frontier engaged in mindless mergers and growth for growth's sake, refused to upgrade vast swaths of its network, and then ran to government (read: lobbying) shelter when the house of cards started to fall apart. And while it acknowledged in a report to investors that mindless M&A and under-investing in its network was a part of the problem, investors generally like network under-investment and mindless M&As because they're profitable on the short term.
There are a few simple reasons the U.S. has mediocre to terrible broadband, and contrary to conventional wisdom the problem isn't logistics, geography, financing (we've thrown billions upon billions the the problem) or the difficulty in deploying it. The problem is the entire U.S. system is built to reward short term thinking and punish long term vision, especially as it pertains to unsexy things like infrastructure. Well that, and powerful telecom monopolies that all but own state and federal legislatures and most regulators, ensuring that real disruption and competition rarely takes root.
Time hates everything.
I know a person who worked and invested in the phone service in the area. Over the time she owned the stocks, they hardly fluctuated. And she got a small amount of money each year as dividend.
Why is it that companies or corps HAVE to raise the prices of Stocks? Wouldnt it be better to be Solid and stable, then to Inflate the stocks, make it look great, Investors Grab a bite, and then it falls BACK to what it was before? About what I see happening with most of Stocks since 2000.
The Market structure in the USA and the World needs abit of a FIX.
I dont know allot of the regulations that are SUPPOSED to work with stocks, but what I see is Stupid. Multiple stocks, with different wording to give, little to NO say about what the consumer/owner of the stocks can do. You Own something that isnt giving you anything except PENNIES.
It seems more as a Long term Very low interest Loan. and you aint getting much out of it.
Then we get the Pump and dump. Create an instant startup, get everyone to grab the investment, then Run like hell with all the money. It would be very interesting if this were created by the larger corps as a snatch and grab or even a bait and switch. Ways to take money from those that THINK they can get rich while they are poor. and loose all the money they had.
This company, probably, Tried all the tricks to be A leader, and TRIED to get enough money to invest into itself, using every cent they had, and LOST it. OR the heads of the company Just TOOK the extra money they got and DIDNT care about anything.
This bankruptcy needs to be DENIED. Frontier's plan all along was to buy out various other companies, load themselves with debt then go bankrupt to clear several billion dollars of assets of all debts. This will come out despite their frantically shredding records as we speak.
Thats simple out and out fraud perpetrated by the CEO and board of directors and it's been their illegal plan all along to abuse bankruptcy protection.
They need to become a state-owned ISP immediately, with no golden handshakes/parachutes etc for the execs.
What they're filing for is bankruptcy protection. Sure, people do use "bankruptcy" as a shorthand, but what's really happening is that they want to default on their debts—to continue operating their business while weaseling out of their obligations. The shorthand obscures that, while also obscuring important details.
This is a chapter 11 bankruptcy (reorganization), not to be confused with chapter 7 which would mean they'd stop doing business and their creditors would pick up the scraps. At least then, their customers would have a chance of a slightly less shitty ISP buying the remains. As it stands, they've made no commitment to switch away from monopolistic apathy as a business model.
