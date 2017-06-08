Strong Crypto Is Not The Problem: Manchester... >>
<< Theresa May's Plan To Regulate The...
 tdicon 

Politics

by Karl Bode

Thu, Jun 8th 2017 6:42am


Filed Under:
broadband, competition, conflict of interest, mitch carmichael, west virginia

Companies:
frontier



Frontier Fires State Senate Leader (Who Also Worked For Frontier) For Supporting Attempts To Improve Broadband Competition

from the fighting-broadband-competition-at-any-cost dept

If you want to see what the US broadband sector really looks like, you should take a look at West Virginia -- a state where regional incumbent Frontier Communications holds so much sway over the state legislature, efforts to improve connectivity in the state have spent a decade in the gutter. Local Charleston Gazette reporter Eric Eyre has quietly done an amazing job the last few years chronicling West Virginia's immense broadband dysfunction, from the State's use of broadband stimulus subsidies on unused, overpowered routers and overpaid, redundant consultants, to state leaders' attempts to bury reports highlighting how a cozy relationship with companies like Frontier, Verizon and Cisco has led to what can only be explained as systemic, statewide fraud on the taxpayer dime.

But things haven't been going all that well for Frontier lately. Frustrated customers are leaving in droves (assuming they have the option) after the company bungled an acquisition of Verizon's unwanted DSL customers in Florida, Texas and California. It's also now saddled with debt from that deal, which prioritized growing bigger over commen sense. And employees say morale at the company is at an "all time low" after executives slashed all bonuses and merit pay increases -- but only for lower-level employees.

There's some indication that these problems are loosening the telco's traditionally iron grip on the West Virginia legislature. House Bill 3093, recently signed into law by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, aims to improve broadband competition in the state through a combination of utility pole reform, and efforts to encourage local broadband community co-ops. Since it would have boosted competition in the state, Frontier obviously lobbied against the measure, hoping to keep its geographical fiefdom intact. It failed.

Eyre at the Gazette now notes that Frontier has responded by firing a six-year company executive and West Virginia Senate President (yes, at the same time) Mitch Carmichael for voting in favor of the measure.

So you should get a sense of what things are like in West Virginia just by the fact that Carmichael was deciding major state telecom issues while being a full-time employee of Frontier Communications. And Carmichael had been deciding on telecom-related issues for years with nobody apparently thinking that his recusal from some of these issues might just be a good idea.

This is so crazy that we should repeat it just so it sinks in: Carmichael was both a full-time employee of Frontier while also being the President of the state Senate, and constantly pushing for policies that favored his employer. And few, if any, state leaders apparently thought this was a problem. And it has been: Carmichael has long been an opponent of community run, municipal broadband, and had also recently voted down an effort that would have created a statewide broadband internet network, one that would have dramatically impacted Frontier's business interests.

Carmichael had just gotten a raise as well after almost being lured away by a Frontier competitor, so the firing surprised him. Carmichael says he also refused to sign an NDA demanded of him by the company to prevent him talking about his termination:

"Frontier Communications has laid off West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, a six-year Frontier executive who noted Monday that his dismissal follows his refusal to torpedo a broadband internet expansion bill that the company vigorously opposed...Carmichael said Frontier has asked him to sign a “nondisclosure” agreement that would prohibit him from talking about his dismissal. He said he refused to sign it. As senate president, Carmichael was Frontier’s most powerful ally in the Legislature.

Apparently, public annoyance at Frontier and the sorry state of broadband in the state (West Virginia is not-coincidentally ranked 45th in broadband connectivity) forced Carmichael to actually do the right thing:

"The one thing I’m not going to do here as Senate president is advance special interests,” Carmichael said. “It was obvious the body [Legislature] wanted that bill, and I wasn’t going to stand in the way of it."..."This was not something I wanted at all,” he said. “They had a bad year, from a legislative perspective. They severed ties from me."

To be clear, Carmichael had been willing to "advance special interests" previously, but Frontier's financial footing is so shaky -- and public annoyance at a lack of broadband competition was so severe -- he was forced to actually listen to what the public wanted. Now, courtesy of Frontier's waning influence, new West Virginia law allows 20 families or businesses to form nonprofit co-ops in areas shunned by traditional ISPs. The bill also authorizes up to three cities or counties to band together and build broadband networks in areas incumbents like Frontier have long refused to.

Meanwhile there are growing indications that Frontier, a company that has made a career out of trying to prevent real broadband competition in its territories at any cost, may at some point be looking at bankruptcy sometime in the next few years.

16 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 6:53am

    Take a loot at West Virginia?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anon, 8 Jun 2017 @ 7:14am

    Two Things

    First of all, it's not just he was an employee - he was an *executive* level employee. Someone should have called conflict of interest.

    Second - I sure hope retribution came *only after* the vote, no suggestions from his boss(es) beforehand. Any suggestion "you keep your job if you vote this way" would be interpreted as a bribe - paycheque only if you vote the way we want.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 8:33am

      Re: Two Things

      Personally, I hope that they did it before so that some dumbass executive pays a legal price for their bribery to continue profiting by suppressing competition. This was such a brazenly criminal scheme that someone needs to go to jail, even if years too late, pour encourage les autres.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 7:14am

    Glad the article doesnt praise Carmichael. Im sure he didnt grow a conscience - more likely he saw things coming to a head. Unbelievable he was working for the isp and the legislature overseeing it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ryunosuke (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 10:02am

      Re:

      I agree, i am thinking of it of less "he grew a conscience" and more "I could lose everything."

      "I Could lose my job (with Frontier tanking) and I could lose my position in the State Senate."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Annonymouse, 8 Jun 2017 @ 7:15am

    Bankruptcy?

    Why not just turn around, investigate the executives for tax evasion and have them work it off as community service in the coal mines?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 8:42am

      Re: Bankruptcy?

      Bankruptcy? No big deal. That's just how corporations privatize profits while socializing losses. You can bet the execs will all walkaway from it with their wealth intact.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        ShadowNinja (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 8:56am

        Re: Re: Bankruptcy?

        But those executives worked extra hard for those gigantic bonuses while driving their company into bankruptcy!

        It's not easy to drive yourself into bankruptcy while you have a near monopoly on the market! That's why they should be rewarded for their innovation by keeping their giant bonuses!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 7:18am

    Here I am again. This is why I keep saying that pro-regulation stance between government and economy will only work against you.

    Here is more proof that Free-Market principles need a lot of air. We only need anti-monopoly and anti-trust regulations, which we actually do have, but they do not enforce them because not enforcing them gets you folks to support MORE regulation, which means more money for those coffers in the form of "campaign" donations, assorted kickbacks, deals, jobs for family members, and general power and legacy building.

    You all have feet with huge holes in them from where you keep shooting yourselves!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Chip, 8 Jun 2017 @ 8:05am

      Re:

      This story about government action improving broadband competition proves that government action doesn't improve broadband competition!

      Every nation eats the paint chips it Deserves!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 9:19am

        Re: Re:

        Yep, but people hate to take responsibility for their own stupidity. They at least flagged my post in record time.

        These folks really do have Stockholm's Syndrome when it comes to regulation.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 9:58am

        Re: Re:

        Cerelean Blue is his favourite flavour.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jeffry Houser, 8 Jun 2017 @ 7:47am

    Common or Con Men?

    Did you mean to say Common Sense or Con Men sense?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 7:48am

    Fucking parasites should be in jail.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 8:37am

    "Refused to" build

    The bill also authorizes up to three cities or counties to band together and build broadband networks in areas incumbents like Frontier have long refused to.

    The obvious thing for Frontier to do is agree to build a network, to prevent the cities from doing that... and then just not build what they promised. I hope the actual wording of the law doesn't leave this loophole. Telcos break promises all the time with little or no punishment.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Strong Crypto Is Not The Problem: Manchester... >>
<< Theresa May's Plan To Regulate The...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Home Cooking Is Killing Restaurants
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

09:32 Congress Getting Pissed Off Over Failure Of Intel Community To Reveal How Many Americans Are Being Spied On (10)
08:33 Strong Crypto Is Not The Problem: Manchester And London Attackers Were Known To The Authorities (7)
06:42 Frontier Fires State Senate Leader (Who Also Worked For Frontier) For Supporting Attempts To Improve Broadband Competition (16)
03:36 Theresa May's Plan To Regulate The Internet Won't Stop Terrorism; It Might Make Things Worse (38)

Wednesday

18:29 Brewery Sues Competitor Over Schooner Logos And Use Of The Word 'Head' (46)
15:29 Cheap DNA Testing Is Giving Some Insurers Even More Ways To Deny Coverage (34)
13:28 Report Falsely Blames The EFF For Fraudulent Net Neutrality Comments (29)
11:55 YouTube Takes Down Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert On Copyright Grounds (28)
10:35 Snowden Explains How The Espionage Act Unfairly Stacks The Deck Against Reality Winner (42)
10:30 Daily Deal: Sinji Panoramic Smart WiFi Camera (2)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.