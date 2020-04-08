Another Coronavirus Side Effect: In-Home Surveillance By Remote Workers' Employers
from the spyware-but-for-people's-faces dept
Well, it took a pandemic to normalize domestic surveillance by [checks notes] employers. Not sure if this is the dystopia we needed or the one we deserved, but the shelter-in-place policies that have turned lots of office workers into telecommuters has led to incredible growth in one particular market sector.
With so many people working remotely because of the coronavirus, surveillance software is flying off the virtual shelves.
“Companies have been scrambling,” said Brad Miller, CEO of surveillance-software maker InterGuard. “They’re trying to allow their employees to work from home but trying to maintain a level of security and productivity.”
Axos spokesman Gregory Frost said in a statement that “the enhanced monitoring of at-home employees we implemented will ensure that those members of our workforce who work from home will continue” to meet quality and productivity standards that are expected from all workers.
This new surveillance obviously doesn't extend to the executive levels of these companies. It's the rank-and-file that will feel it the most -- the same that have been subjected to always-on monitoring of their computer and internet use while at the office.
It's another system -- one that can be gamed just as easily as those deployed in the workplace. Actually, these will probably be gamed even more easily considering some companies are using weird metrics like "emails sent" to gauge worker productivity.
But there's more to it than virtual bean-counting and hall-monitoring. The spyware that works-from-home will also alert clients if employees engage in certain behavior.
Managers using InterGuard’s software can be notified if an employee does a combination of worrisome behaviors, such as printing both a confidential client list and a resume, an indication that someone is quitting and taking their book of business with them.
Companies that don't want to pay extra for snooping software are relying on existing systems to make sure their employees are earning their paychecks. But these methods are even more intrusive than software specifically crafted to track telecommuter productivity.
“I’ve heard from multiple people whose employers have asked them to stay logged into a video call all day while they work,” said Alison Green, founder of the workplace-advice website Ask a Manager.
Slightly less intrusive than this low-tech "solution" is a new product that acts like a low-power CCTV camera installed by proxy in every telecommuting employees' home.
In order to keep productivity high while working remotely, some companies are turning to tools like Sneek. The software features a "wall of faces" for each office, which stays on throughout the workday and features constantly-updating photos of workers taken through their laptop camera every one to five minutes.
Welcome to micromanagement hell:
If a coworker clicks on their face, Sneek's default settings will instantly connect the two workers in a live video call, even if the recipient hasn't clicked "accept." However, people can also configure their settings to only accept calls manually — and only take webcam photos manually — if their employer allows it.
Chances are, none of these employees were subjected to supervisory visits to their desks every few minutes while at work. There's no reason for them to be subjected to it now just because they're working from home. The only reason this is happening is because it can happen. It's seamless, automated, and makes zero physical or mental demands from their employers.
If you can't trust your employees to work remotely, you probably can't trust them at the office either. And if there was any mutual respect between the employer and its employees, efforts like this will erode that very quickly. Employees who feel their employers don't trust them aren't too motivated to add value to the company they work for. Always-on surveillance isn't going to result in productivity. It will result in pointless busywork and a shit-ton of resentment.
Sneek's CEO Del Currie issued one of stupidest defense of pervasive surveillance of employees while defending his product from critics.
The purpose of Sneek isn't surveillance, Currie said, but office culture.
Currie claims a wall-of-faces that's continuously connected to each other (as well as their mutual supervisors) will keep people from feeling "isolated" while working from home. Currie may sincerely believe his remote work tool is better for employees' wellbeing, but it's doubtful most of the companies signing up for Sneek accounts to deal with newly-minted teleworkers are concerned about anything more than ensuring no one's getting paid to do nothing -- even if they've paid for plenty of hours of zero productivity back when everyone was under one roof.
Things aren't going to go back to normal once the coronavirus is under control. Employers may find they can still get work done without needing everyone in the same building breathing the same air. Some will find they can get the same amount done with fewer employees. The only constant will be the ability to invade their employees' homes to "ensure productivity" or "build office culture" or whatever. That will be here to stay.
Filed Under: bad boss, covid-19, employees, employers, surveillance, work at home
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
So the purpose of Sneek is surveillance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
... the culture of soviet East Germany.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The culture of our current corporate dystopia.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
why can't proof of output be the output?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Managers using InterGuard’s software can be notified if an employee does a combination of worrisome behaviors, such as printing both a confidential client list and a resume, an indication that someone is quitting and taking their book of business with them."
It could be a sign of this, but more concerning would be that the employee hasn't worked out LinkedIn or email yet and they're allowed to be able to print off a complete confidential list to their home printer.
Maybe if companies were more willing to spend money on addressing these issues than buying some snake oil blocking software, they wouldn't have so much need to worry?
“I’ve heard from multiple people whose employers have asked them to stay logged into a video call all day while they work,”
In order to reduce the bandwidth available for other people in the household to distract them with netflix?
"even if they've paid for plenty of hours of zero productivity back when everyone was under one roof"
As people aren't wasting time and energy commuting and spending hours a week waiting around in physical meetings in a different office that nobody turns up for in time, they might actually be getting more hours of productivity for free than they ever did when the workers were in the office.
"The purpose of Sneek isn't surveillance, Currie said, but office culture."
Yes, and the culture in some offices is absolutely toxic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
These are the tools for managers who mistake activity for productivity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
...then wonder why their numbers are dropping after they got rid of the "slackers", and try to force the extra "lost" hours on the poor fools who stayed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
.. then look surprised when discovering how much those slackers were doing for you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Exactly. It's not true for everybody but often the "lazy, antisocial" guy gets more done in less time than the office politics player who's always eager to turn up for meetings.
That's why so many corporate environments are a nightmare - the productive people who streamlined their work processes are canned along with their experience and knowledge, while the guy who didn't know anything other than how to make it look like he was ordering them around gets promoted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Some of my coworkers installed mouse jigglers just to get around the ludicrously low sleep timer on their laptops, set by group policy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I recommend the app "caffeine". It's free, portable, and doesn't need admin permissions to run. It sits in the system tray and can be double-clicked to activate/deactivate. It's similar to a mouse jiggler but ghosts an F15 keypress instead every 59 seconds. It's also got command line options to simulate different keys, use different timeouts, etc. It's available on OSX and Windows. I have admin rights on my work computer, but I still put a shortcut to caffeine in my startup folder just because it's more convenient than changing my timeout settings every time a group policy update resets them or whatever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The purpose of Sneek
Oh really? Surely the name doesn't imply anything nefarious. Maybe they should name it Clippy, since it's an intrusive office feature...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Lesson 1 of working from home: Never let your employer install software on your computer. If they want to do that, they can bloody well issue you a laptop.
Lesson 2 of working from home: If you're not actively in a meeting, have your camera covered. Nobody wants to discover what color underwear you're wearing underneath the pants you are not wearing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My wife is a manager in the Insurance industry (workmen's comp) They do check to make sure people are working via laptop usage, but not this level of video intrusion.
I respect when they have to video conference, I'm disabled to the point where long clothes pull my joints out of socket. I keep my own office sounds down to accommodate her calls, and wear noise cancelling headphones to prevent hearing sensitive information.
If they want all day video surveillance, they can pay me to put on pants, or bear the brunt of their failure to think things through while they bleach their eyes with each passing of the Yeti.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
From the school of no wasted seconds, ICU out there
Industry is taking it cues from the government. The surveillance state that is now being bolstered by the new 'pandemic bad' excuse puts the government in the position of being gigantic big brother, while the corporatist's are emulating that trend and becoming medium big brothers. It won't be long before this supporting role is incorporated by the giant.
Micromanagement is a course I have never seen in a business school catalog, but I bet there are shelves and shelves of books along the lines of '17 most paranoid micromanagement techniques and how to implement them'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm more worried about when law enforcement claims the surveillance records generated by an employer are third party records that they may peruse without a warrant.
It's going to happen...it's just a matter if when.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm NOT defending employee surveilance, but....
I think the monitoring mentioned in the article is unethical at best, unprofessional at worst. HOWEVER....
No one puts a gun to your head to accept the job offer. If you read your HR's employment guide, they usually mention that they monitor you and you accept that by signing the contract.
And, to rub salt into the wound, most of us have to VPN into the company's network, or even at the point of logging into the computer, you get a popup that you HAVE to agree to by clicking, whether you read it or not. Usually worded something like:
"This system is for authorized users only. Individual use of this computer system and/or network without authority, or in excess of your authority, is strictly prohibited. Monitoring of transmissions or transactional information may be conducted to ensure the proper functioning and security of electronic communication resources.
Anyone using this system expressly consents to such monitoring and is advised that if such monitoring reveals possible criminal activity or policy violation, system personnel may provide the evidence of such monitoring to law enforcement or to other
senior officials for disciplinary action, up to and including termination."
So, again, the choice IS YOURS. Hobsen's choice, though it may be.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“You can take the job or you can worry about whether you’ll be living out of your car while you try to find another one.”
It’s never that explicit, and it’s not the same thing as a literal gun, but the implication of “take this job or die in a gutter” is what stops a lot of people from refusing to take a job that will treat them like shit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm NOT defending employee surveilance, but....
"No one puts a gun to your head to accept the job offer"
But, there is a metaphorical one put to your head if the choice is "work from home with this surveillance" or "try to claim unemployment and hope you get paid before you get evicted" in a country with poor employee protections and much of the population living within a couple of months from poverty (sometimes much less). In a country where your family's medical care might also be tied directly to your employer.
"If you read your HR's employment guide, they usually mention that they monitor you and you accept that by signing the contract."
Yes, and if your usual role does not include working form home (and under normal circumstances you're told you cannot do so), you might not have memorised that clause before you were hired. Nobody memorises the whole thing for every department, except maybe the HR people whose job it is to do so. Also, did you know those things constantly change in a lot of companies?
"most of us have to VPN into the company's network... This system is for authorized users only... Monitoring of transmissions or transactional information may be conducted to ensure the proper functioning and security of electronic communication resources."
First off, which system? That usually implies the server /network side is the thing you're agreeing to there, not the client, especially if the client you're using is your own property. Also, the programs in the article are explicitly adding things that wouldn't normally be monitored.
"So, again, the choice IS YOURS."
Yes, be reluctantly monitored and keep your wages/healthcare or join the 3+ million people who have just joined the unemployment queue in front of you and hope you can collect and nobody you love gets sick. The fact that most people are essentially forced to do the former is a problem far bigger than the individual.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I'm NOT defending employee surveilance, but....
"The fact that most people are essentially forced to do the former is a problem far bigger than the individual."
Hence, my last line. "So, again, the choice IS YOURS. Hobsen's choice, though it may be."
I completely agree with everyone's dissenting opinion of my screed. But until the laws catch up with worker's rights....
Remember (2005? 2006?) when many employers demanded your Facebook credentials? At least THAT got shot down by the legislature... Or the government worker who was logged watching hours of porn from his work computer. (Idiot)
To a very MINUSCULE extent, I can understand why SOME companies monitor their employees.
I worked at <horrible third party administrator> for 5 years. It was not uncommon for me to walk down the row of cubes and see examiners on their Facebook pages or checking emails.
THAT specific behaviour I can see as unproductive, from the employer's point of view. (Finally, they did block those websites, so that problem was solved.)
Having said that....My original post title stands.
When you're at work, you're supposed to be doing work shit. Not shopping Amazon.
To reiterate, I agree that too many employers take monitoring to the EXTREME.
.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And when the “work shit” is done, employees should be allowed to handle the downtime between that pile of work being done and another pile of work being given to them however they wish (within reasonable limits, of course). People shouldn’t have to be made to do mindless busywork for eight hours a day so their boss will be happy about “productivity”. People can be active without being productive, after all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
On top of everything else that's wrong with this, I can't help thinking "Jesus, what a waste of bandwidth."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply