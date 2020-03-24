Netflix, Disney Throttle Video Streams In Europe To Handle COVID-19 Internet Strain
from the throttle-me dept
Netflix, Disney, YouTube, and Instagram have all announced they're temporarily throttling their video streams in Europe to help mitigate the bandwidth strain created by COVID-19, as millions hunker down to slow the spread of the pandemic. In a blog post, Netflix stated the company was throttling back the streaming quality of its titles by around 25% for 30 days after European regulators asked the company to do so to handle the pandemic-driven bandwidth surge:
"We immediately developed, tested and deployed a way to reduce Netflix’s traffic on these networks by 25% - starting with Italy and Spain, which were experiencing the biggest impact. Within 48 hours, we’d hit that goal and we’re now deploying this across the rest of Europe and the UK."
Netflix had already integrated settings that let users on slower or capped broadband plans manage their bit rate and stream quality. According to the company, the impact on visual quality should be minor (for everybody but videophiles, anyway):
"In normal circumstances, we have many (sometimes dozens) of different streams for a single title within each resolution. In Europe, for the next 30 days, within each category we’ve simply removed the highest bandwidth streams. If you are particularly tuned into video quality you may notice a very slight decrease in quality within each resolution. But you will still get the video quality you paid for."
So far, Netflix has yet to indicate that similar measures will be coming to the United States, though it's certainly possible as more and more locations engage in everything from voluntary self-quarantines to mandatory shelter in place requirements. Disney's Disney+ service, which launches across Europe on Tuesday, will similarly incorporate a bitrate throttling scheme for the foreseeable future. The company's launch of Disney+ in France has been delayed until April 7 at the request of the French government.
Many telecom executives and experts I've spoken to about the strain COVID-19 will place on U.S. networks have remained largely optimistic the U.S. internet will be able to handle the load, though many are quick to point out that it's hard to make predictions given the unprecedented nature of the pandemic--and the US' historic inability to craft accurate broadband speed and availability maps:
"Blair Levin was a former FCC chief of staff and co-author of the agency’s 2010 “National Broadband Plan."...
“I don't think anyone knows,” Levin said. “First, the FCC has done such a poor job of collecting data that we don't know where we are on many points. Second, we really don't know how much bigger the bandwidth demands will be. So this situation will be a stress test and show us where we are strong and where we are weak."
Most of those weaknesses shouldn't be particularly surprising for Techdirt readers. The central transit core of the US internet shouldn't have problems; it's the spotty, expensive, and slow "last mile" where a lot of headaches will pop up. US telcos, who've neglected their infrastructure for years, have refused to upgrade (or in some instances even repair) the nation's aging DSL lines. As entire families attempt to use sluggish era-2003 speeds to teleconference and stream video, games, and music, problems will inevitably arise (especially on the upstream side). VPNs could also be another congestion point.
But the biggest problem remains affordability and availability. For years, arguments that broadband should be seen as an essential utility were brushed aside, and now the "digital divide" could easily become a matter of life and death. Some 44 million Americans can't get any kind of broadband whatsoever, and thanks to limited U.S. competition (especially at faster speeds), many more can't afford a decent connection. This patchy, expensive, barely competitive nature of US telecom networks is something the industry's biggest players have lobbied to perpetuate for years, and now the check is likely coming due for many.
Filed Under: bandwidth, covid-19, europe, networks, streaming, throttling, video streams
Companies: disney, instagram, netflix, youtube
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I have to wonder if the telecoms are more concerned about the average Joe bumping up against the bandwith caps vrs bogging down the network. If more and more people bump up against the cap because they are staying/working from home, it's bound to shed some light on how ridiculous they are. You can cheat 5% of your customer base without to much of an uproar, but you get into the 10 to 20% and the phone calls to Political Representatives are taken a bit more seriously.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"I have to wonder if the telecoms are more concerned about the average Joe bumping up against the bandwith caps"
No such thing for much of Europe for non-mobile connections. Even with mobile the tendency is to throttle the speed when you hit the cap, with the option to buy a full speed top up, rather than just charge you for the overage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well I have a bandwith cap here in Florida. I've never gone over it, but it's fairly muddy on what happens when I do. It will be interesting to find out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
With Comcast, they give you 2 months a year going over. After that, you start forking out more money after the 1TB cap.
I think right now, they have stopped with the CAP I think until May sometime? My Speed seems to be OK right now, but going through a VPN, I take a HUGE hit which is not normal. It really kills my speed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The problem is the same, whichever country you look at. The companies responsible for giving the services that people pay extortionate monthly fees for, broadband and phone, (both fixed and mobile) coupled with things like 'tax breaks' in return for the always broken pledges of what these companies will then do if unencumbered by 'red tape' and lack of funds, never have and never will accomplish anything! Why? Because they dont want to! Because too many politicians are more than happy to sign off on what these companies say they will do, knowing nothing will be done but the little brown envelopes, the back handers and campaign contributions that fill the individual bank accounts are more important! The onus for the failing systems falls right in the laps of these telecommunications companies and double-standards politicians who will never be held accountable! Until, that is, they are personally affected, then held accountable. When things happen like what happened last week when a boss got rid of 37k jobs, then took over $32 million as a thankyou, these greedy fuckers will ensure everyone else will suffer but not them or their lackeys! Disgraceful!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"COVID-19 Internet Strain"
"COVID-19 Internet Strain"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Curiosity kills the cat, again
I know that video is charged with large percentages of Internet traffic volume, but has there ever been a comparison with the amount of traffic caused by malware, computer viruses, trojans, downloading compromised data, etc.?
I am also wondering about where the traffic jams are or might be occurring. Is it between the user and the first router accessed on the net, or is it on the network between net related routers? If the latter, then why are we not talking more about total network capacity, rather than the size/speed of the connection between user and the net? Shouldn't network capacity be some percentage of possible peak loads?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nobody need 4k ...at all. For the most part there's not enough difference between 1080 and 720 for me to care; the resolution isn't why I watch something vs. something else. (Caps are a scourge, but this isn't about caps. Of course, a well-designed network can manage itself without having to worry about bandwidth. But then the typical ISP doesn't have a well-designed network.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply