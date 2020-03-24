Houston Police Chief Says He'll Prosecute People For False Statements About COVID-19 Response; Won't Debate 1st Amendment
We already went over this with Newark, NJ, but now Houston's top law enforcement officer is falsely claiming he can and will prosecute people for making false statements about Houston's COVID-19 response. It started with rumors on social media that the city was going to go into lockdown -- which is not a crazy rumor given that plenty of other places in the country (and the world) have more or less done this exact thing already (including the entire state of California). But Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that this was false information and he was asking law enforcement to investigate:
That says:
There is a video on social media of a person saying she was in a meeting with government officials confirming that there will be a city lockdown this weekend or Monday. All of this is false. I am asking HPD and Harris County DAs Office to investigate for possible prosecution.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo then responded to the mayor on Twitter, saying that the police "have launched an investigation" and something about "nation actors intentionally spreading misinformation."
Now, it should be noted that we've written about Art Acevedo a few times now, including his ridiculously bad response to his officers completely botched a no knock raid that killed two innocent people. Acevedo, who came to Texas (first to Austin, then to Houston) promising "reform" and cleaning up police departments hasn't always done such a great job of that -- but you'd at least expect him to know how the 1st Amendment works.
But, no, that's too much apparently. Also, when confronted on this... he trotted out the very wrong "fire in a crowded theater" line:
As a reminder, that line is not good law, and is the excuse most commonly used by bumbling idiots to defend unconstitutional censorship.
Even once a bunch of experts in this space piled on to point out to Acevedo he was wrong, he kept it up, with a ridiculous press conference in which he said that he had no time to debate 1st Amendment lawyers:
We have opened a multi-jurisdictional investigation. I had a 1st Amendment lawyer arguing with me on Twitter, and the mayor on his tweet. We're not gonna debate the law. I'll just say that the US Attorney's Office is now involved in this investigation. Our federal partners are now involved in this investigation and we will prosecute anyone to the fullest extent of the law. I've been in touch with the DA's office. I've been in touch with our federal partners. And the bottom line is that we have investigations ongoing.
Yeah, except (1) you can't prosecute people for mere rumors on social media, and (2) saying that you are going to prosecute false information is incredibly dangerous because it stops people from sharing valuable and useful information if they're afraid that it might not be fully verified. We saw this in China, where police went after the doctor who was trying to raise the alarm about COVID-19 and it silenced him and probably slowed worldwide (and local) attention to the risks of COVID-19.
Even more ridiculous, right before saying that he was going to prosecute people for false statements, Acevedo said (and I kid you not) that you shouldn't listen to anyone on social media, but you should listen to the President -- the very same President who has been a veritable fire hose of misinformation regarding COVID-19. Meanwhile, much of the good and useful information has been spreading by experts on social media, just as Acevedo is saying not to listen to any of it.
As it relates to the individuals who continue to spread false information: you should be ONLY listening to your elected officials, or to your appointed officials, for information on what is happening or is about to happen. If there's a change, only believe it when you hear it from the Mayor, the judge, the Governor, the President or the people that they appoint for these type of responses.
Now, sure, you should listen to officials to get specifics on the official response, but mentioning the President at a time when he's spewing so much disinformation and then immediately insisting that disinformation is criminal, is just crazy. Oh, and then he also insists that the misinformation is coming from foreign sources:
Secondly, the majority of this information, a lot of, it's not just coming from individuals, but from nation states. I'm gonna repeat: nation states, that are purposefully putting out information that try to cause pandemonium. That try to get a reaction from the public.
Citation needed, chief. Yes, I'm sure that some information on social media is being put out by nation state trolls trying to wreak havoc. But "the majority" of it? Come on. Also, again, importantly, there's been a ton of incredibly useful information and details on social media talking about how to best respond to this, from how to "flatten the curve," how to stay safe, how to wash your hands, how to practice social distancing, even to the point of how to help make medical equipment to help protect medical professionals. Telling everyone not to listen to any of it and that you'll prosecute people for posting that info is downright dangerous by itself.
I don't expect everyone to understand the ins-and-outs of the 1st Amendment, but a police chief of a major city, certainly should.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, art acevedo, false statements, free speech, houston, sylvester turner
Reader Comments
Goose and gander, meet pot and kettle.
The funny part is he is limiting false statements to Covid-19, but not any politicians campaign promises, or legislative rhetoric when they try to justify some of the crazy things they vote for.
Re: Goose and gander, meet pot and kettle.
It's like you're so close to an epiphany.
Those darn Nation States!
You know like Italy, Spain, France, and United Kingdom are all out to destroy our economies with all of that false "Please, don't do what we did. You still have time." nonsense.
This is of course coming from the same place whose Lieutenant Governor is speaking on the behalf of every Grandparent saying they would be cool with dying for their Grandkid's financial benefit or some such.
https://twitter.com/DanPatrick/status/1242280376069959680
https://twitter.com/ndrew_lawrence/s tatus/1242245135129346050
Acevedo needs to feel important. another, "Look at me and see how powerful I am" type. He's probably been a bully his whole life.
DOnt mind opinions..
But an opinion Should be able to change.
If you need more info to make a Decision, about how and what to say.. ASK someone that Knows something about something.
Iv only had 1-2 posts on FB, about what the Virus does and is and HOW it works. Was a good explanation. Then I get warning from every site I goto telling Basic instructions, and not how this is a bad thing happening.
I like good info, a Good Simple answer to it. Not everything. But this all started out as MR T, on TV telling everyone its all right.
How far up?
There have been some wildly inaccurate statements from the top of the US government, wonder if he wants to investigate those falsehoods too?
Most LEO's, it seems, view the Constitution as not merely a quaint anachronism, but as an impediment to their power, an obstacle to be overcome by whatever means necessary, or to simply be ignored.
Re:
The Constitution was damn well was meant to be an impediment to lae enforcement and the government. The issue isn't necessarily with lae enforcement working against it, but that the courts routinely allow them to do so with no repercussions (QI anyone?). If the courts would start cracking down on un-Constitutional activities by law enforcement, then the cops would learn to play by the rules.
To be fair, he did say you should only believe what you hear from the Mayor, the judge, the Governor, the President or the people that they appoint for these type of responses - and he's none of those things.
Whom To Listen To
Andrew Cuomo seems to be emerging as one outstanding voice of reason and calm.
'I meant when OTHER people say wrong things, not me.'
Person claiming that spreading misinformation is deserving of prosecution and damn the first amendment is himself spreading misinformation, which would be a crime under his 'interpretation' of the law but is in fact an act protected under the first amendment he is so dismissive of.
Ah the gloriously hypocrisy, you just can't make this stuff up...
Well hey. Yeah, I'll listen to the Mayor/Governor/President on what policy decisions have been made, regardless of the medical wisdom involved.
But I didn't elect them Doctor, so I'll continue to get my medical advice from people I didn't vote for, regardless of the political policy involved.
so go arrest trump
people are dying, man!
