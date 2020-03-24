Big Telecom's Quest To Use The First Amendment To Scuttle Privacy Laws Won't Go Well, Experts Predict
from the we-have-the-Constitutional-right-to-do-whatever-we-want dept
For a few years now, US telecom mono/duopolies like Comcast and AT&T have been trying to claim that absolutely any government attempt to hold them accountable violates their First Amendment rights. When their lobbyists were pushing to kill FCC net neutrality rules (and FCC oversight of telecom in general), they repeatedly tried to claim the rules violated their right to free speech, despite the fact that as simple conduits they don't engage in "editorial" decisions, making the argument both flimsy and silly.
That hasn't stopped them from aggressively abusing the 1A argument constantly to see if it sticks anyway. Verizon has argued it has a First Amendment right to hand your call data over to the government. Comcast has argued its First Amendment rights were violated when it was told to stop blocking competing channels' access to its cable lineup. Charter has tried to argue that requiring it adhere to local video franchise agreements (it signed) similarly violates its free speech rights. Inversely, the industry-friendly FCC has falsely claimed community-owned and operated broadband ISPs pose a dire threat to free speech.
And as companies try to scuttle efforts to finally pass some kind of US privacy law for the internet era, this argument has popped up yet again. As you might recall, the telecom lobby convinced the GOP-held Senate to kill off some modest federal FCC privacy guidelines back in 2017. In response, much as we've seen with the net neutrality fight, numerous states have responded by trying to fill the void with an inconsistent platter of state-level privacy guidelines.
After effectively creating this problem telecom lobbyists have whined endlessly about these state laws clinging once again to the argument that it somehow violates their First Amendment right to free speech. Hoan Ton-That, the CEO of Clearview AI, has similarly been trying to claim that his company has the First Amendment right to scrape user photos from social media platforms.
Given the shaky nature of the US court system when it comes to ignoring hard logic and data (Exhibit A: both the T-Mobile Sprint and AT&T Time Warner merger approvals) it's not impossible that some courts will help prop up these shaky, self-serving arguments. But Colorado Law's Margot Kaminski and Scott Thompson at Slate have a good primer on how they probably won't:
"We are cautiously optimistic that courts won’t fall for the simplistic arguments offered by companies trying to fend off new privacy laws, in part because the Supreme Court has recently expanded its understanding of privacy harms. Companies often ignore that the above cases do empower governments to enact privacy laws when they have an interest “of the highest order” in doing so—that is, when they can articulate significant privacy harms.
Of late, the Supreme Court has recognized exactly the kinds of harms implicated by large-scale, ongoing surveillance enabled by technologies such as facial recognition, even when the surveillance is of “public” space. Such surveillance, the court acknowledged, reveals traditionally sensitive information such as your health (if you are recorded regularly visiting a doctor), your political affiliations (if you are tracked to a protest), your addictions (if you are tracked to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting), and even your sexuality (if you are tracked to a gay bar). Additionally, surveillance over time reveals patterns in your behavior, sensitive inferences that you may not knowingly reveal at all."
Their central argument is that regulations aimed at protecting basic privacy rights are often necessary to safeguard First Amendment rights. As a result, efforts to scuttle state-level privacy efforts in states like Maine may not go all that well, given that ISPs ignore that privacy in one’s communications is central to free expression and free association:
"There is a not insignificant chance that courts will consider most of the wave of new privacy laws (such as Maine’s) to be regulation of bargains struck between consumers and companies, not regulations of speech.
...As we’ve each underscored in our research reconciling the right to privacy with the First Amendment, the two are often interdependent. Where privacy regulations advance First Amendment interests, they are on stronger legal ground against First Amendment challenges.
Keep in mind, the privacy, hacking, and security scandals we've seen to date -- even the extraordinarily dumb ones like Equifax or Cambridge Analytica -- are probably a faint echo of the privacy scandals to come. Especially if we continue down the same path of feckless regulators, flimsy antitrust enforcement and consumer protection, and a refusal to even embrace some very basic privacy and security guidelines for the internet era. As such, as even dumber scandals arise, the arguments cited above are likely to become more potent.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, free speech, privacy, telco
Companies: at&t, comcast, verizon
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
All your data are belong to us!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
More like, stopping us raping people violates our first amendment rights.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just take away rights from corporations that should be reserved for individuals. Put an end to this madness.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Should that request include the right of association, especially for corporations that run social interaction networks (e.g., Twitter)? If so, keep in mind that you’d be saying Twitter should be forced to host any legally protected speech — including porn, spam, and White supremacist propaganda — regardless of whether Twitter admins want that speech on Twitter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I am not so sure about that. Section 230, not the 1st Amendment protects them in that regard. Now if Section 230 gets eviscerated they might have to find other ways to control their content, and I suspect that expanded (can they get larger or more obtuse?) TOS's will be their vehicle.
Aside from that, I think the concept of corporate personhood has limitations. While some personal rights might be granted, not all of them are. From Wikipedia:
That bit about the headnote tells us that the precident relied upon was something written by a clerk, not a judge, not a legislator, and not the Supreme Court. Justice Rehnquist was known to have doubts about this.
I do not think corporations should have 1st Amendment rights which is why I get so worked up about the Citizens United decision that granted them permission to speak with their money. Much more money than any of us have, thereby giving them a greater voice amongst voices that are supposed to be equal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Assume you were to put a soapbox on your front lawn. You’d have every right to decide who can’t use, and what can’t be said on, that soapbox. The First Amendment protects your right to do that. 230 only extends such protections to online web services.
One of three outcomes will happen if 230 is nixed:
Platforms will stop accepting user-generated content altogether, even if it means a platform will shut down.
Platforms will stop moderating UGC altogether, even if it means a platform will be overrun with spam and other abhorrent speech.
None of those outcomes are good unless you happen to be a corporation dedicated to one-way passive entertainment that doesn’t necessarily rely on 230 to exist (e.g., Netflix).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Like Hollywood, the labels, old school publishers and newspapers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When?
When did a corp get Personal RIGHTS??
God forgive the morons that did..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If it's your speech it's your speech
As always when this comes up I am perfectly happy to buy the argument that the government imposing controls over what ISP's can do on the network is a first amendment violation the second those ISP's agree to be held responsible for all of that content that they are trying to claim is theirs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
exhibit B: 'even with the video'
I didn't find the example I was thinking of, where the court declared the driver was weaving even though the dashcam footage denied it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply