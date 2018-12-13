 
by Karl Bode

Thu, Dec 13th 2018 6:28am


Filed Under:
1st amendment, ajit pai, broadband, fcc, net neutrality, oversight, regulations

Companies:
at&t, comcast, verizon



Big Telecom Claims Oversight & Accountability Violates Its First Amendment Rights

from the do-not-pass-go,-do-not-collect-$200 dept

The Ajit Pai FCC's attacks on net neutrality have received ample attention. Less talked about is the fact that the attack on net neutrality was just one part of a much broader effort to eliminate what was already pretty tepid oversight of one of the least liked and least competitive tech sectors in America.

The Pai FCC's Orwellian-named "Restoring Internet Freedom" order not only killed net neutrality rules, it dramatically rolled back FCC authority over big ISPs like Comcast, shoveling any remaining authority to an FTC ISP lobbyists know full well lacks the authority or attention span for telecom oversight. In addition to that, the FCC (again at big telecom's behest) has set about trying to claim states can't protect consumers either. With neither competition nor state or federal oversight keeping natural monopolies in line, it shouldn't take a degree in genetics to ferret out the potential pitfalls.

One of the key arguments underpinning most of the telecom sector's lobbying shenanigans of late involves one central claim: that state or federal efforts to hold giant ISPs accountable somehow violates Comcast and other ISPs' First Amendment rights. You'll recall ISPs tried to claim that net neutrality somehow violated ISPs' free speech rights, despite the fact that as simple conduits they don't engage in "editorial" decisions, making the argument rather silly.

The courts didn't agree with broadband providers then, but in his dissenting opinion during those earlier court battles new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh did. Susan Crawford over at Wired offers up a solid piece explaining why, with Kavanaugh now positioned in the highest court of the land, ISPs are very eager to start pushing this argument more forcefully in the months and years to come:

"The addition of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court roster gives the industry a significant boost. In a 2017 DC Circuit dissenting opinion, Justice Kavanaugh made it clear that he supports giving internet access providers "speaker" privileges, saying that "the First Amendment bars the Government from restricting the editorial discretion of Internet service providers."

She goes on to explain how the perils of embracing this argument opens the door to a future where little to nothing constricts Comcast's worst impulses:

"Treating the transmission of data as "speech" will make it virtually impossible for the government to say anything at all about internet access. If the government tries to regulate someday, you can be confident that the industry will make a lot of noise in the form of lawsuits focused on cable's First Amendment rights to carry out its "editorial discretion," in hopes that Justice Kavanaugh will get a chance to lock in the industry's status as a member of the press. The "speech" of a handful of giant companies will be privileged over the ability of all Americans—including all other American businesses—to communicate."

Again, the lower courts so far haven't much agreed with ISP arguments on this front. The claim was shot down during several court rulings and appeals during the net neutrality fight, and shot down again recently when Charter tried to wiggle out of allegations of racially-motivated treatment of a minority-owned broadcast channel Charter booted from its cable lineup. Charter (aka Spectrum) has also flirted with the argument unsuccessfully in its ongoing battle with New York State over years of poor service and violated merger obligations.

Again, ISPs are simply conduits to information, not acting as editors, making the whole thing a rather stupid argument. But it's a stupid argument being made in an era when stupidity is decidedly en vogue; and ISPs' very much hope to use it as a blunt weapon should any of these fights stumble their way to the Supreme Court over the next few years.

Reader Comments

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2018 @ 6:46am

    If the ISPs are granted editorial control over the use of the Internet, they will be able to insists on being able to read all communications so that they can exercise that control, and the TLAs will no longer complain about encryption.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2018 @ 8:24am

      Re:

      If ISPs are granted full 1st Amendment protection then so should other data providers such as Facebook and Google.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Crinisen, 13 Dec 2018 @ 6:56am

    Again, ISPs are simply conduits to information, not acting as editors, making the whole thing a rather stupid argument.

    Sadly, they would love to control messages on their platform and act as editors even if that is a bad thing for the rest of us.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Dec 2018 @ 7:22am

    Companies have free speech rights that override...

    ...Citizens free speech rights?

    I am not so sure that Brett Kavanaugh's ascension to the Supreme Court is as much a benefit to the concept as those wishing it were so might think. He was in the minority when he dissented at the Circuit Court level, and he is only 1/9th of the Supreme Court. What makes them think that there are 4 more votes on the Supreme Court that would add yet another level of moderation to Citizens free speech rights?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2018 @ 7:22am

    This is what is wrong with Verizon mergers

    https://www.verizon.com/about/timeline-categories/mergers-acquisitions

    and AT&T

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_largest_mergers_and_acquisitions

    They are mixing a entrepreneurial firm and ideas witha monopolist firms and its ideas with the objective of producing a monopolistic - entrepreneurial firm. What they are going to reap is failure just as all the Silicon Valley did when they merged gigantic computer firms with ancient technology forgetting the entrepreneurial side.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Dec 2018 @ 7:26am

      Re:

      Just wait until they start auditing your phone calls. Give them and inch and they will take a light year (as a measure of distance).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  icon
    NeghVar (profile), 13 Dec 2018 @ 7:30am

    In other news.

    Confirmed: ISP's blocking traffic to anti-ISP activist group websites and discussion threads to prevent balanced discussion of ISP behaviors. ISP's claim free speech. <*Italic*not really. At least not yet.*Italic*>

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
      Bruce C., 13 Dec 2018 @ 8:30am

      Re: In other news.

      This is why it's so important to separate the ISP business from the content creation business under anti-trust law. Apart from the vertical integration that limits consumer access to content from other providers, it blurs the line between the free-speech inherent in content creation and the social need for utility-class networks that are content-neutral.

      If the ISPs win this and start (ab)using that power, more states and local governments will vote to fund publicly-owned ISPs. They may win the speech fight, but there's a limit to how much lobbying disinformation can be made believable when people can't access their favorite website because the site didn't pony up the bucks to be carried by the ISP, or the customer didn't subscribe to the "premium internet access" add-on.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2018 @ 7:46am

    These people have no idea what they are doing or how their actions today will affect them tomorrow, all they can see is the bottom line today - the future is for some else to worry about.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2018 @ 8:01am

    "Big Telecom Claims Oversight & Accountability Violates Its First Amendment Rights"

    I say that corrupt industry with the help of corrupt politicians are violating everyone's first amendment rights. But according to them it is only a one way street in that they have rights while you do not.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 13 Dec 2018 @ 8:03am

    the First Amendment bars the Government from restricting the editorial discretion of Internet service providers.

    Common sense bars the Government for recognizing that "the editorial discretion of Internet service providers" is a real thing that exists in the first place.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


