The FTC's Settlement With Equifax Is Such A Joke, The FTC Is Now Begging You Not To Ask For A Cash Settlement
from the say-what-now dept
Last week there was a bit of news as the FTC released a proposed settlement between the FTC and Equifax over the data brokers' massive security breach that came to light nearly two years ago. We had already noted that the FTC's way of dealing with Equifax seemed particularly tone deaf, but it's getting worse. Much worse. As you may have heard, part of the "settlement" with Equifax is that you could sign up to get $125 from the company (or possibly more). It was either that or free credit monitoring. But, come on: everyone already has so many "free credit monitoring" services from previous breaches that this is a totally meaningless offer. It also costs nothing for Equifax.
So, over the past week or so a ton of (helpful) news sites have been posting explainers on how to get your $125. Except... apparently too many people signed up and now the FTC is helping Equifax by telling people not to ask for money from the company any more. First, the FTC literally deleted that option from its website:
Equifax just removed the $125 claim payout option after millions submitted claims. Now it's offering credit monitoring. Don't worry, Equifax says, this is really a "much better value." https://t.co/DsBqg7oP1B pic.twitter.com/vLuFNXsENp
— Laura Sullivan (@LauraSullivaNPR) July 31, 2019
Then, it posted a blog post and a statement both of which encourage people not to ask for money -- and arguing that the credit monitoring that no one needs is a "better deal."
The public response to the settlement has been overwhelming, and we’re delighted that millions of people have visited ftc.gov/Equifax and gone on to the settlement website’s claims form.
But there’s a downside to this unexpected number of claims. First, though, the good: all 147 million people can ask for and get free credit monitoring. There’s also the option for people who certify that they already have credit monitoring to claim up to $125 instead. But the pot of money that pays for that part of the settlement is $31 million. A large number of claims for cash instead of credit monitoring means only one thing: each person who takes the money option will wind up only getting a small amount of money. Nowhere near the $125 they could have gotten if there hadn’t been such an enormous number of claims filed.
So, if you haven’t submitted your claim yet, think about opting for the free credit monitoring instead. Frankly, the free credit monitoring is worth a lot more – the market value would be hundreds of dollars a year.
Of course, the proper response to this is for the FTC to recognize that a $31 million pot for settlements here was way too small. Remember, this is the same organization that was being criticized for "only" dinging Facebook for $5 billion for privacy violations that one could argue were significantly less egregious and damaging as Equifax's breach. The fact that the FTC thinks its job here is now to act as PR shop for Equifax, rather than to maybe go back to the drawing board is pretty telling.
As law professor James Grimmelmann notes, the response to all of this (anger, hatred) certainly suggests that the court should not approve this settlement:
The overwhelming response seems like a good indication that the proposed settlement is not fair, reasonable, and adequate, and that the court should reject it. Objections are due by November 19, and there is a fairness hearing on December 19. https://t.co/sAAxvhnlaT https://t.co/gfpFIYuM6M
— James Grimmelmann (@grimmelm) July 31, 2019
This is pretty damning towards the FTC. If they built a settlement structure that only works if few of the people impacted claim it, then the settlement is objectively ridiculous. Either users who had their data leaked deserve $125 or they don't. The entire structure of setting up a $31 million pool, such that if the people impacted actually claim their money they get less of it, is just mindbogglingly pointless.
Reader Comments
The First Word
Or, like anyone else who can't pay their bills, Equifax can declare bankruptcy. But don't worry, the credit agencies will remove that bankruptcy from Equifax's credit report after 7 years.
You could save Hundreds by signing up NOW
Since when is "Free" credit monitoring worth "Hundreds" of dollars? It's like $7 a month from most places and I get it free with services I already have. $31 mil settlement is a joke.
Good thing the FTC is looking out for consumers!
Re: You could save Hundreds by signing up NOW
$7/month multiplied by either 60 or 120 months is a value of $420 or $840, which does qualify as "hundreds of dollars." If we wanted to be pedantic about it, we might calculate the net present value of those future payments, but even applying a 10% discount rate we still end up with $234 on the low end, which still qualifies as "hundreds of dollars."
I mean, the settlement is a joke, but the credit monitoring is technically worth what they're claiming it's worth.
Re: Re: You could save Hundreds by signing up NOW
"credit monitoring is technically worth what they're claiming it's worth"
Assuming the service is actually doing anything at all for you, then maybe. however, I do not see technical details outlining exactly how they protect you from the nefarious activities that they like to scare you with in their tv ads.
Re: Re: You could save Hundreds by signing up NOW
The first subscription credit monitoring you sign up for is worth that. The second is absolutely worthless as is the third. As mentioned in the article, who in the US does not already have free credit monitoring from at least one of the major breaches that keep happening?
And how the hell is $125 adequate compensation for even the least of evils to come from such a breach? I hope the most affected people recuse themselves from this joke of a settlement and directly sue Equifax for a much more robust and appropriate sum.
Re: Re: You could save Hundreds by signing up NOW
That is technically true but I had assumed the free offer was only for one year so my mistake if the offer is good for 120 months.
Re: Re: You could save Hundreds by signing up NOW
"but the credit monitoring is technically worth what they're claiming it's worth"
No, it isn't. They didn't just say it's worth hundreds of dollars. They specifically said "hundreds of dollars a year". It's a complete lie.
'What do you mean the wrist slap was still too high for them?'
A security breach that was so large that if all those impacted demanded a whopping $125 out of a thirty-one million dollar pot there wouldn't be enough, and rather than realize that this just demonstrates how pathetically low the fine was the FTC, the very agency that you would hope would be on the side of the public, goes to bat for the company to try to convince people to pick the non-cash option that you can be damn sure costs Equifax significantly less than $125...
Oh yeah, way to show just how concerned they are with protecting the public from malicious and/or indifference from the very companies they are supposedly meant to keep in check.
Re: 'What do you mean the wrist slap was still too high for them
And, remember folks, this is the agency that Ajit Pai thinks can regulate the ISP industry.
Democrats need to remember that the free market can work.
Republicans need to remember that the free market can't work unless there is a government willing and able to create and maintain the conditions required for a viable free market:
participants have roughly equal power in the market,
participants have equal knowledge about the products on offer.
AND participants are aware of and resistant to psychological manipulations like the sunk-cost fallacy.
Re: Re: 'What do you mean the wrist slap was still too high for
Yes, exactly this. As I've been saying for years now, free market principles only work when conditions of freedom exist in the marketplace, and the most significant freedom is the freedom of a buyer to choose between meaningful competitors. Without that, the free market breaks down and you end up with a dysfunctional system better described by other models.
Re: Re: 'What do you mean the wrist slap was still too high for
I mean, if we're gonna do the bothsiderism thing, I'd point out that Democratic economic policy has been pretty goddamn neoliberal since the Clinton Administration. Democrats don't need to be reminded to privatize and deregulate; if anything, they could use a reminder to do that shit less than they've been doing it for the past 25+ years.
And how do you handle a market where the affected class is not the customer?
Ain't nobody whose private information got leaked in the Equifax breach because they chose Equifax as their credit monitoring agency. This is a textbook case of an externality. Free markets have nothing to do with it. I'm not an Equifax customer; I can't choose to take my business somewhere else.
Everyone should take the cash. If Equifax can’t afford to pay the bill, the FTC should shut it down. Simple as that.
Re:
Or, like anyone else who can't pay their bills, Equifax can declare bankruptcy. But don't worry, the credit agencies will remove that bankruptcy from Equifax's credit report after 7 years.
Re:
That's not going to shut them down. If everyone takes the cash under the current settlement, we'll all get 21 cents each. There are no repercussions for Equifax or for the FTC that's coddling them.
Re:
It's not that Equifax can't afford to pay the bill; the price of the bill is already set at $31 million. More claims won't increase that pot; it will reduce the share that each individual claimant gets.
But you're right: everyone should still take the cash. Even if it winds up being pennies instead of $125. Make Equifax write that check and pay for a stamp to send it to you. It's not just about getting recompense for the violation; it's about making sure Equifax is forced to pay out the maximum.
And ideally, yes, the court should reject this offer and direct the FTC to renegotiate the deal so that it's more than $31 million.
Re:
If 100 million people sign up for the cash they won't each get $125. The payout pool is $31mm and will be divided up evenly among all those who took the cash option, up to a max of $125 per person. With 147mm claimants (so far) the actual payout per person won't be worth as much as the postage to mail them the check.
Lets do some math...
31000000/125= 248,000
So they were only banking on a quarter of a million people wanting cash over having the company who screwed up watch their credit for them.
When doing math, please make sure your imagination is not included in your arithmetic. Even Trump couldn't get 50% of the vote, how do you think you would?
Re: Lets do some math...
If I did the math correctly that is an assumption that approximately 0.17% of the affected people would choose the cash option. 248.000 payouts/147,000,000 people affected.
Re: Re: Lets do some math...
I'm only pointing this out because its even more absurd. You're off by 2 decimal places. Its 0.0017%. A vanishingly small number. An absurd number. If 100% of the victims wanted cash, that is 21 cents each.
21 cents.
The pool should have been far far larger, anyone with basic math skills can see that whether they have your number or mine! Then there is the fact that this same pool is supposed to compensate those who had to take steps to recover their identity as well. "(2) up to $20,000 in other cash payments for time and money spent preventing or recovering from identity theft because of the data breach"
Out of the same $31 million dollar pool. Though we know of course that proving your Identity Theft was actually related to the Equifax breach is almost impossible so they never intended to cover those expenses anyways. The tiny pool just proves it.
how many already have free monitoring?
After all, it's not like it's the first time......
Many undoubtedly already have free credit monitoring from previous leaks
So?
If the roof is leaking, signing up for a single bucket will not get you far.
Re: So?
They offer a bucket when a new roof is needed.
Pool's for fines STINK
In the future NO POOL to draw upon make it a per person fine: in this case, fine is $125 per person for ALL WHO WERE EFFECTED. 147,000,000 * $125 = $18.375 Billion
much the same sort of thing that happens in the USA with any company. regardless of whether it's a government body involved or not, nothing that is too debilitating is ever the sentence. if it was a member of the public involved, however, all hell would be let loose! the DoJ would be all over him/her like a rash demanding millions of dollars in compensation as well as locking the poor fucker up for 10 lifetimes!!
I bet all the people who signed up are also going to start getting a ton of spam offering Equifax's services.
It is even worse than that. See the screenshot below:
https://imgur.com/a/TIXHNzE
You can't even select the cash option without already having a credit monitoring service.
Ftc is now ultra light touch regulation,
the fine is so small it sends a message , big companys do not worry
about customer security , its cheaper to pay a fine if you get hacked .
Theres no need to spend money on real security of user files ,
equifax is a worse case because you do not get a choice ,they get your data when you take out a loan . , at least with facebook you have to sign up ,make an account
and give them your information.
