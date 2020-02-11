When You Set Out To Block Misinformation, You Can Wind Up Blocking A Hero Like Li Wenliang

US Antitrust Enforcement Clearly Broken As Court Rubber Stamps T-Mobile Merger
Free Speech

from the be-careful-what-you-wish-for dept

Tue, Feb 11th 2020 11:56amMike Masnick

Combating disinformation and misinformation online is an admirable goal. However, we often criticize overly broad attempts to do so, noting that they could lead to censorship of important, accurate, and useful information. Here's a somewhat tragic case study of that in action. You may have heard late last week about anger in China over the death of doctor Li Wenliang, a physician who had tried to warn people about the new coronavirus well before most others had realized how dangerous it was. Dr. Li eventually caught the virus himself and passed away, sparking tremendous anger online:

Since late Thursday, people from different backgrounds, including government officials, prominent business figures and ordinary online users, have posted numerous messages expressing their grief for the doctor, who contracted the new coronavirus, and their anger over his silencing by the police after he shared his knowledge about the virus. It has prompted a nationwide soul-searching under an authoritarian government that allows for little dissent.

“I haven’t seen my WeChat timeline filled with so much forlornness and outrage,” Xu Danei, founder of a social media analytics company, wrote on the messaging platform WeChat.

The "silencing," if you haven't heard the details, was that the police told him he was spreading misinformation online. Inkstone News (a subsidiary of the South China Morning Post) has a translated letter that the police gave to Dr. Li telling him to stop spreading "untruthful information online." Dr. Li responded to the notifications saying he would stop his "illegal behavior" and that he "understood" that if he continued he would be "punished under the law."

According to the law, this letter serves as a warning and a reprimand over your illegally spreading untruthful information online. Your action has severely disrupted the order of society. Your action has breached the law, violating the relevant rules in "Law of the People's Republic of China on Penalties for Administration of Public Security." It is an illegal act!

The law enforcement agency wants you to cooperate, listen to the police, and stop your illegal behavior. Can you do that?

Answer: I can

We want you to calm down and reflect on your actions, as well as solemnly warn you: If you insist on your views, refuse to repent and continue the illegal activity, you will be punished by the law. Do you understand?

Answer: I understand

Even the Chinese government appears to possibly recognize that this whole setup was a problem:

The outpouring of messages online from sad, infuriated and grieving people was too much for the censors. The government even seemed to recognize the magnitude of the country’s emotion, dispatching a team to investigate what it called “issues related to Dr. Li Wenliang that were reported by the public,” though without specifics.

For many people in China, the doctor’s death shook loose pent-up anger and frustration at how the government mishandled the situation by not sharing information earlier and by silencing whistle-blowers. It also seemed, to those online, that the government hadn’t learned lessons from previous crises, continuing to quash online criticism and investigative reports that provide vital information.

Now, some might respond to this that stomping out disinformation online is quite different than Chinese government suppression of information. But no one can come up with a principled explanation of how this is actually different in practice. Stanford's Daphne Keller, who studies exactly this stuff makes the point pretty concisely:

Be careful what you wish for.

Filed Under: china, content moderation, content moderation at scale, coronavirus, disinformation, li wenliang, misinformation

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Tim R (profile), 11 Feb 2020 @ 12:26pm

    No countries are innocent here. Climate scientists have been dealing with this for decades. Fortunately, they have not had to die for it....for the most part, anyway.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      James Burkhardt (profile), 11 Feb 2020 @ 1:22pm

      Re:

      No countries are innocent here

      Is anyone saying they are? You seem to be countering criticism of china that has not been leveled. Mike has widely criticized governments for ignoring evidence in policy making, and the rise of the term fake news. In fact, this line from the end of the piece highlights that Mike is, in fact, stating that the criticisms of china in this piece are not china's alone:

      Now, some might respond to this that stomping out disinformation online is quite different than Chinese government suppression of information.
      You could have made your reasonably valid point about climate scientists being ignored without suggesting that Mike thinks suppressing genuine science as misinformation was unique to china

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 11 Feb 2020 @ 12:41pm

    The Great Leader doesn't like it, therefore it isn't true

    This? This is a great example of why legislation to shut down 'misinformation' is a huge problem and needs to be axed, because even if it starts out with only the best intentions it's not a matter of 'if' but 'when' the definition of 'misinformation' gets twisted to include if not be replaced by 'information those in power don't like'.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 11 Feb 2020 @ 12:57pm

      Give any government the opportunity and ability to censor mis- or disinformation, and it will inevitably censor any speech that the party in power doesn’t like. And that will be done only for the sake of advancing the ideology and agenda of that party.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Feb 2020 @ 2:12pm

      Re: The Great Leader doesn't like it, therefore it isn't true

      Perhaps now he is living in interesting times.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 11 Feb 2020 @ 12:48pm

    Hardest thing int he world.

    Prove, disprove a truth or lie.
    Even 1/2 lies have truth in parts.

    Its like How to deal with Flea's and lice..
    2 ways..CUT off all hair or DONT wash your hair as much.
    They Love Hair thats Clean as its easy to hang onto..
    The military found the Bald thing worked long ago, and why they still do it.

    Is it a conspiracy if we can see it happening, is a good comment. Proving it is hard enough.
    Understand something strange about police. Who are they over and can control. They cant go after the corps. Thats Someone Else's job. Why? And why arnt those responsible doing anything except being paid off. Or hiding in a Hole not seeing anything happening.

    Its kinda weird that the USA has over 40 forms of police force, to police different areas of our Country. But do we hear anything about them?? not really.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Koby (profile), 11 Feb 2020 @ 1:09pm

    Price to Pay

    To some governments, its citizens' lives are expendible so long as the goverment maintains its control. This is one of the prices that the people will pay without a Bill Of Rights.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Feb 2020 @ 1:24pm

    So many countries, including the USA are going down the road of removing democracy, free speech, privacy and, actual freedom, all because a few people, the richest and most powerful on the planet want to ensure they stay that way. To do so means using whatever means necessary, including the thing that is supposed to help everyone the most and equally, ie, THE LAW. But that is being used to their advantage and the detriment of everyone else. Once bad laws are in place, laws that favour the few, they're a hell of a job to get rid of. A simple but oh so true example is FOSTA! Look at the problems that has caused but those who voted it in refuse to acknowledge it, regardless of the evidence in front if their eyes because it makes them look bad, makes them have to recant their views, makes them admit they were wrong and what person of power wants to do that!? Trouble is, when this sort of thing happens and 'the authorities' are more concerned with 'being in charge' than worrying about the consequences of doing nothing except ' being in charge' we get the situation we have now. Instead of ehat could have been a more contained incident, we have what is first becoming a worldwide epidemic. The trouble is, we'll never know whether this is what was wanted anyway as a way of further controlling the masses. Add in what Barr and his like are doing, everywhere and we have a real serious situation, a real serious threat to everyone, everywhere!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ken (profile), 11 Feb 2020 @ 2:33pm

    lesson for Berney Bros

    Berney is a communist. Don't expect free speech to be high on the list of things he supports.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Feb 2020 @ 2:43pm

      Re: lesson for Berney Bros

      Ignorance is understandable, misrepresentation is quite another.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 11 Feb 2020 @ 2:53pm

      Three things:

      1. He is a self-described socialist, not a communist.

      2. It’s “Bernie”, not “Berney”; willful ignorance does not a good look make.

      3. Your claim that he doesn’t/won’t support free speech has no factual basis, and you haven’t provided any such facts to back your claims.

      To put it bluntly: The Plaintiff's failure to cite the substance of their claims, as is required for those claims to be taken seriously, compels dismissal.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


