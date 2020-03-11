Fighting For Better Anti-SLAPP Laws: I'm Joining The Board Of The Public Participation Project
from the because-free-speech-matters dept
Anyone who's read Techdirt for any length of time knows that I've spent years fighting for better anti-SLAPP laws at both the state and federal level. You may remember my public talk about the importance of anti-SLAPP's using the lawsuit against myself as an example, though my fighting for better anti-SLAPP laws dates back way before that event. Or, if you want a more humorous take on SLAPP lawsuits and the need for anti-SLAPP laws, you can check out John Oliver's clever take on the issue:
In short, SLAPP lawsuits are "Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation." These are lawsuits -- generally defamation lawsuits -- that target someone's speech, not because the lawsuits have any chance of succeeding, but just because the filer knows that the lawsuit itself is a huge hassle, in terms of time, money, and attention, for those on the receiving end. What a good anti-SLAPP law does is threefold:
- It shifts the burden quickly to the plaintiff to prove they have a viable case. This is important. Legitimate cases are not stopped by anti-SLAPP laws.
- It makes it easier for the court to then dismiss frivolous SLAPP suits quickly, hopefully reducing the hassle aspect of such lawsuits.
- It awards attorneys' fees to the defendant, hopefully reducing the cost of facing such a lawsuits, and providing stronger incentives against potential filers of SLAPP suits.
To sum it up: the state of anti-SLAPP laws is a mess, and it's allowing powerful people to create real chilling effects and tie up critics and commentators with bogus, expensive, lawsuits.
For years, now, the non-profit Public Participation Project has been fighting to get better state anti-SLAPP laws passed and to get a federal anti-SLAPP law in place. They also keep track of the details of what states have anti-SLAPP laws, what they cover, and how various litigation around anti-SLAPP laws has turned out.
I've admired and relied on its work for years, and that's why I was delighted this week to agree to join the board of the Public Participation Project, and help the organization fight for better anti-SLAPP laws to protect everyone's right to free speech, and against abusive, censorious, litigation that makes a mockery of the 1st Amendment and freedom of expression.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, anti-slapp, federal anti-slapp, free speech, slapp, slapp suits
Companies: public participation project
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Congrats on the new position, Mike!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fingers crossed for great strides made.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm all for better laws that prevent frivolous lawsuits from being brought to court in expensive legal battles. But at the same time, I'm wary of anti-SLAPP laws that could block valid lawsuits.
You've spoken multiple times about how you believe that the Gawker v. Hogan lawsuit and its verdict was this terrible, disastrous thing. The plaintiff, however, proved that he had a viable case and Gawker was found guilty. Would the anti-SLAPP legislation that you wish to work with the PPP to create and turn into actual law have prevented Hogan from filing his case against Gawker on anti-SLAPP grounds? Because in my opinion, such an extension of anti-SLAPP law, if that is what you seek, would be chilling to those seeking justifiable restitution against publications that have defamed them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As stated in the post, no anti-SLAPP law blocks any viable case. All it does is shift the initial burden to the plaintiff to prove that it is a viable case up front.
The Hogan case was not a defamation case, so your point is regarding defamation is not accurate.
I do believe the Hogan case was decidedly incorrectly (indeed, two other courts had thrown it out, and if the judge hadn't ordered Gawker to pay up immediately, pre-appeal, it's highly likely that an appeal would have overturned that ruling). So I have trouble seeing how you can say that it was a "viable" case. It was a case that succeeded, but in a way that horrified most 1st Amendment experts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Proving viability
How does one legally prove viability, though? Are there resources I can see to elucidate?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I agree with a lot of both sides here. I don't think Bob Murray is a bad guy and John Oliver is hilarious.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Did your canary die?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And I’m sure you were well compensated for that statement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I love the song at the end. Particularly as, to prove defamation, he needs to not only prove that the things they said about him were untrue and defamatory, but needs to prove that they are sufficiently close to reality that a reasonable person may believe that they could be true
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply