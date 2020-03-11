You Don't Own What You Buy Episode 9,000: Philips' Light Bulbs Lose Functionality
One of the common themes here at Techdirt over the last decade is how in the digital and internet-connected era, the very meaning of "ownership" and "property" has changed -- often for the worse. In the broadband-connected era, firmware updates can often eliminate functionality promised to you at launch, as we saw with the Sony Playstation 3. And with everything now relying on internet-connectivity, companies can often give up on supporting devices entirely, often leaving users with very expensive paperweights as we saw after Google acquired Revolv.
The latest example of this phenomenon comes courtesy of Philips, who this week announced it would be discontinuing its support of the first generation of its Hue Bridge on April 29. The Bridge is the heart of Philips' internet-connected lighting system, helping you manage all of the fancy new "smart" light bulbs you've installed around the house. And while the decision won't "brick" the hardware as we've seen from other companies, it will erode overall functionality of the platform, preventing them from connecting to the internet (the entire point):
"Philips won’t brick the original Hue Bridges, but it will stop updating their software. That means the Bridges, and the lights they’re connected to, will no longer be able to use any of Philips’ online services, which is, of course, one of the whole purposes of buying the lights in the first place.
When users began asking why this was necessary, Philips flatly indicated that the company wanted to focus on supporting newer models of the same platform:
>> The V1 Bridge no longer has the resources to guarantee the evolution of the Hue system - from compatibility, speed and security. We want to be able to dedicate more time and effort to maintaining and developing the current bridge and system.
The company also insisted this new version of the bridge would be "future proof":
Hi Bogdan, thank you for your message. We have designed the Bridge V2 to be future proof. We actually decided to eventually discontinue further software updates and online services for the Hue Bridge v1, in order to focus on supporting our Hue Bridge v2 ecosystem.
Which of course isn't true. In a few years the company will move on from that product as well, leaving many users with "smart" hardware that slowly bleeds functionality until it's a shadow of its original marketing promises. Worse, as these products fall out of support, they often stop receiving essential security updates, putting users, and the internet in general, at risk.
Future proof?
"We have designed the Bridge V2 to be future proof."
Future proof - proof that it won't work in the future.
Re: Future proof?
There needs to be a law which causes IoT software to immediately become open source the moment that the manufacturer stops support and/or goes bankrupt.
Large companies used to require SW companies to put their SW into escrow precisely for the reason that SW companies are flakey and go out of business w/o warning, leaving customers high & dry.
Re: Re: Future proof?
They used to ask a lot of hardware companies too. "In 1981, IBM created its PC, and wanted Intel's x86 processors, but only under the condition that Intel also provide a second-source manufacturer for its patented x86 microprocessors. Intel and AMD entered into a 10-year technology exchange agreement, first signed in October 1981" (Wikipedia)—and that's the basis for the bulk of AMD's current business.
Re: Re: Future proof?
It would be a bit trickier today, because software publishing has changed so radically. Instead of "the software that gets shipped", we have an "agile" stream of updates; just look at how often you need to restart Windows, or your browser, or Steam, to get the latest version.
The history of the code as it's worked on is generally tracked by a "source control" system such as Git or SVN, and kept in a source control management server called a repository. What we really need is a way to mirror repositories into an escrow system, and that's trickier than it sounds. (It can, and should, be done, but it's not easy!)
Re: Re: Re: Future proof?
What's hard about it? Mirroring a repository is exactly what "git clone" does. It was harder before source control existed. Software Heritage plans "to collect and preserve all publicly available source code". The only difficult thing might be archiving code while trying to keep it secret, which is a self-inflicted problem.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Future proof?
Mirroring the current state of a repository is exactly what "git clone" does. Keeping it up to date as ongoing development continues requires additional work.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Future proof?
That additional work being a script to regularly update the cloned copies, and so easily fully automated.
Re: Future proof?
As I'm sure they will eventually say about Bridge V3, or V4, .... or Vn.
It's the new normal: When you want your suckers....err.... customers to buy the next iteration of your product, you break the old ones. What's that? Planned Obsolescence? That required designing crap to wear out and having new products ready when that happened. Today is the future! We design it so that it breaks when our shareholders push the button.
Why?
Are people really buying it for that? In what way is it useful? Local control lets you choose color temperature, put light switches where you can't run wires, and other useful things. What's the benefit to controlling the lights over the internet?
Re: Why?
What's the benefit to controlling the lights over the internet?
Let's say you're working, and because of daylight fucking savings time, it gets dark at 4:30pm. You get out of work at 5, and you have your pet dog at home patiently waiting for you.
You want your little buddy to not have to sit home in the dark, so you log on and turn the light on at 4:15.
That's just one example.
Re: Re: Why?
That's an example of something that worked 50 years ago with mechanical timers and photodiodes. Both of which are immune to DST.
Re: Re: Re: Why?
That's an example of something that worked 50 years ago with mechanical timers and photodiodes.
I'm sure there's someone out there who lugs his vacuum tube radio to the beach just to try and prove the same point.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Why?
Ham radio operators, of course, but what's your point? It's not like the old devices stopped working or stopped being produced. You can get them with digital LCD clocks if you prefer. Brand new LED streetlights detect darkness the same way they always did.
So far, the examples given have ranged from "kind of neat" to "stuff we can already do". I wouldn't mind playing with tech like this, but I'm not convinced it's important enough to fully buy into this throwaway ecosystem.
Re: Re: Why?
That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard.
Re: Re: Re: Why?
You must be new to the third millennium.
Re: Re: Re: Why?
I'm sure at least your pet doesn't hold you being an asshole against you.
Re: Why?
Because the internet connected camera - that you absolutely have to have - doesn't work in the dark?
Re: Re: Why?
The dark won't save you from those spy cameras. They usually include infrared LEDs to light the room invisibly.
Re: Why?
I've got some Hue lights at home, they are only connected to the internet for security updates. Hue has some proximity controls so you can get the lights to turn on when you get X distance from home. You can also control them remotely, the dog in the dark example above. Otherwise they work fine without an internet connection.
no thanks
call me crazy, but I will stick with plain old wall switches, regular old light bulbs, and honeywell thermostat. You can keep your hackable, perishable, IoT crap.
Re: no thanks
Sorry, but your regular old light bulbs have been declared illegal. You now have to buy either fluorescent bulbs (compact or otherwise), or any of various LED-based bulbs.
Or, I guess, gas lanterns, candles, or the old stand-by: accelerant induced house fire.
Re: Re: no thanks
Or smuggle bulbs from Canada, where they're in theory not allowed but are widely available in dollar stores and in "specialty bulb" form (oven bulbs, 3-way bulbs, halogens, etc).
Re: no thanks
That doesn't make you crazy, it makes you a Luddite.
Wrong title
The title is not correct. The bulbs have the same functionality they always did.
Still it's lame Phillips has decided to "focus" on the newer device, as if tweaking the codebase for the old one would be that onerous.
Re: Wrong title
That would depend upon what functionality connection to the online services provided.
From Philips:
Re: Re: Wrong title
Is it feasible to run your own service to do all the stuff their service could do?
Lightify
I have a Hue system and I have a Lightify system as well.
Osram/Sylvania is seriously bricking their system in August of next year.
https://www.osram.com/cb/lightify/index.jsp
Why is it that all these IOT devices seem to need the parent company's support to function? The devices connect to the net, you access the devices over the net from your phone or a computer. What function does the company serve? Are you forced to connect to the devices through the company servers only? And if so WHY???
Re:
You know why.
