Techdirt Podcast Episode 239: Gaming Like It's 1924
from the celebrating-the-public-domain dept
Last week, we announced the winners of our second annual public domain game jam, Gaming Like It's 1924. The entries were so great this year that they deserve a close look, so this week myself and Randy Lubin — who was instrumental in conceiving, launching, and judging these jams — join the podcast to discuss all six of the winners from the game jam, and what makes them special.
Filed Under: 1924, game jam, games, podcast, public domain
