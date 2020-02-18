Techdirt Podcast Episode 239: Gaming Like It's 1924

from the celebrating-the-public-domain dept

Last week, we announced the winners of our second annual public domain game jam, Gaming Like It's 1924. The entries were so great this year that they deserve a close look, so this week myself and Randy Lubin — who was instrumental in conceiving, launching, and judging these jams — join the podcast to discuss all six of the winners from the game jam, and what makes them special.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: 1924, game jam, games, podcast, public domain