Xbox Chief Says Its Main Competitors Are Now Google, Amazon Rather Than Sony, Nintendo
 

How Attorney General Barr's War On Encryption Will Harm Our Military

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the stop-it-guys dept

Fri, Feb 7th 2020 7:39pmMike Masnick

We've highlighted in the past that there are large parts of the federal government that recognize that strong encryption is actually very, very important for national security, and that the framing by Attorney General William Barr, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and even President Trump -- that there need to be back doors to encryption for "security" reasons -- is utter nonsense. The intelligence community has long recognized the importance of strong encryption. Even many people within the FBI think their bosses' position on this issue is bonkers. Late last year, we were pleasantly surprised to see the Defense Department step up as well, with a letter to Congress talking about just how important encryption is for national security.

Over at Cyberscoop, former National Security Council cybersecurity expert Ari Schwartz has a nice article explaining just how important encryption is to protecting the military. It won't tread any new ground for anyone who understands the basics here, but it's nice to see more and more people highlighting this.

Last month, a brigade of U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East received instructions from their superiors to use two commercial encrypted messaging applications, Signal and Wickr, on their government issued cell phones. These leadership cues trickled down from the Department of Defense’s (DoD) position that strong encryption is critical to national security. While U.S. Attorney General William Barr continues to push for a broad mandate for backdoors for law enforcement, those on the front lines of protecting America have notably decided on a different approach. Simply put, weakening encryption means putting our military service members at risk.

The key point -- and one that many of us have made for years is that the framing by Wray/Barr (and, for what it's worth, James Comey before them) is that there's some sort of conflict here between "security" and "privacy." But that's always been bullshit. The issue has always been between having both security and privacy vs. giving law enforcement easier access to data and information they can almost always get elsewhere with a little more effort. In short, it's a debate between having security and privacy widely available against a bit of convenience for law enforcement. As such, this should be no debate at all.

Let’s stop wasting time suggesting that we need universal solutions that may solve law enforcement’s short-term needs, but then put consumers and our military at risk.

Somehow, I don't think the time wasting is going to go away any time soon, unfortunately.

Filed Under: dod, doj, encryption, going dark, military, national security, william barr

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Aaron Walkhouse (profile), 7 Feb 2020 @ 9:46pm

    The only argument that shuts these guys up is this:

    Weaken encryption in the U.S. and all exports of software
    and network-related technology "made in U.S.A."will dry up.
    Everybody, Americans included, will shop elsewhere for tech.

    That's trillions of dollars in new trade deficits, hundreds
    of billions in lost profits to tech industries and tens of
    billions in lost taxes every year until a new administration
    undoes the damage and stops the bleeding.

    Arguing about security and rights of the American people has
    no effect on these clowns because they hold the public in
    contempt, and always will. ‌ Show them what effect their dumb-
    ass meddling will do to their billionaire friends and corporate
    backers and they'll quietly let the issue die off without ever
    having to admit why it was a stupid idea to start with.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Aaron Walkhouse (profile), 7 Feb 2020 @ 9:49pm

    P.S:

    I do believe I mentioned this before… ; ]

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    CharlieBrown, 7 Feb 2020 @ 10:16pm

    In 5... 4... 3...

    I'm waiting for some dumb government official to insist on backdoors for citizens and full blown security for the military. That person can bog off and make their own damn phone.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Feb 2020 @ 10:45pm

    Not like the military hasn't gone unscathed, mind you, what with the government redirecting funding to a fucking vanity wall project of all things.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Xbox Chief Says Its Main Competitors Are Now Google, Amazon Rather Than Sony, Nintendo
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

19:39 How Attorney General Barr's War On Encryption Will Harm Our Military (4)
15:54 Xbox Chief Says Its Main Competitors Are Now Google, Amazon Rather Than Sony, Nintendo (7)
13:47 Brazilian Court Refuses To Move Forward With Bogus Charges Against Glenn Greenwald 'For Now' (1)
12:10 Breathalyzer Manufacturer Under Criminal Investigation For Falsifying Maintenance Records And Calibration Results (14)
10:51 Utah State Rep Unveils Bill To Force Porn To Come With A Warning Label (54)
10:46 Daily Deal: The Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Training Bundle (1)
09:32 2nd Circuit Appeals Court Upholds Drake Sampling Fair Use Victory, But Doesn't Think It's Useful For Anyone Else (4)
06:31 5G Could Actually Make The 'Digital Divide' Worse (12)
03:25 Since The National Archives Can't Keep Up With Incoming Records, Agencies Have Been Given Permission To Rewrite Their Own Histories (18)

Thursday

19:32 Talking About Protocols Not Platforms In SF (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.