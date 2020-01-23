Attorney General Barr's Anti-Encryption Efforts Aren't Supported By Many FBI Officials
When Attorney General William Barr speaks, he represents the DOJ and all the agencies it oversees. The problem is that Bill Barr's recent anti-encryption agitating doesn't reflect the views of the people he oversees. While Barr is trying to turn the public against Apple by suggesting it protects terrorists and murderers, FBI employees are worried his words and actions will harm them more than help them.
The Wall Street Journal spoke to people in the FBI and DOJ who aren't convinced Barr's doing the right thing by taking a hardline stance on encryption. [Non-paywalled version here.]
Some senior FBI officials say privately they are worried that Mr. Barr’s sharp tone could undermine relationships with technology companies they have worked hard to develop, people familiar with the matter said.
The bureau relies on close partnerships with tech firms in a range of investigations, with companies complying with legal requests for data and troubleshooting technical obstacles that agents may struggle with, current and former officials said.
Pushing Apple is unproductive. It damages relationships while gaining absolutely nothing for the DOJ and FBI. Apple has already given the FBI all the information it can pull from the Pensacola shooters' accounts. Breaking encryption simply isn't an option -- not when it leads directly to reduced security for the rest of Apple's customers.
Many in the FBI realize this. Barr just doesn't seem to care. If Barr continues to push his anti-encryption agenda, he not only risks reducing cooperation from tech companies but also the trust of the people who work for him. Barr says Apple's not doing enough to help investigations. Internally, the FBI disagrees.
Some FBI officials were stunned by Mr. Barr’s rebuke of Apple, the people familiar with the matter said, and believe the Pensacola case is the wrong one to press in the encryption fight, in part because they believed Apple had already provided ample assistance to the probe.
Barr's ultimate goal may be another courtroom showdown. Others in the FBI would prefer precedent to outside help from phone-cracking companies. Barr has aligned himself with those officials. But the ones pushing for precedent seem unaware of how much collateral damage the FBI itself might suffer if things don't work out the way Barr wants them to.
[Former DHS Secretary Michael] Chertoff said a court ruling against the Justice Department could limit access to widely available forensic tools that allow investigators to get into phones in some situations, for instance. “It’s not clear to me why this fight is advantageous to anybody,” he said.
Barr and those like them so firmly believe they're in the right, they're seemingly incapable of considering the negative consequences of their actions. Precedent that safeguards people's phones against encryption-breaking efforts works against the government, restricting its access to outside assistance. But even if the FBI gets the precedent it wants, the nation as a whole will be less secure because encryption will be compromised severely and permanently. Barr and his anti-encryption buddies are willing to sacrifice everyone else's security for their own ends. That's not just selfish. It's also dangerous.
Power...absolutely
What we see as dangerous, Barr and his cronies see as advantage. When working to suppress rights and gain more control, dangerousness to the proletariat is of no concern to those with power cravings. We should be more worried about how to undue the damage Barr et al are inflicting, regardless of who wins the next elections.
perhaps Barr needs to emigrate to Turkey. seems with his attitude, he'd drop in quite nicely with the same thinking that Erdigan has!
Kinda late to be worrying about burning that bridge...
Some senior FBI officials say privately they are worried that Mr. Barr’s sharp tone could undermine relationships with technology companies they have worked hard to develop, people familiar with the matter said.
Given Apple is yet again being maligned and dragged through the mud because they have the utter gall to think that the DOJ does not run the company I'm pretty sure that that damage has already been done, and at this point it's only increasing.
Apple and the other companies watching are seeing quite clearly just how the likes of the DOJ think of them and how 'grateful' they are for past help, so they'd have to be utter fools to trust them at this point or do more than they absolutely have to, knowing that any assistance can and likely will be used against them in the future.
Reuters published an article that Mike Masnick mentioned on TechDirt two days ago.
The article claimed that Apple chose not to use end-to-end encryption on iCloud backups so that law enforcement could access that data.
You don't have to weaken encryption. You just have to tell companies not to use it. Pushing Apple seems to have worked out quite well.
'... After how you repaid us for our help the LAST time?'
You don't have to weaken encryption. You just have to tell companies not to use it. Pushing Apple seems to have worked out quite well.
'For how long though?' is the question. Apple may have been willing to cave on that, but with how they're being treated now, with claims that they aren't willing to work with law enforcement despite the facts to the contrary, how willing are they going to be the next time the DOJ or another agency 'asks' them to do something similar?
Re: '... After how you repaid us for our help the LAST time?'
Who knows. The cynic in me thinks Apple is more concerned about bad PR from articles like the one Reuters published than they are about having lax security in iCloud.
Re:
The article hear talks about pushing apple harming existing relationships.
Those existing relationships include Apple choosing to not fully encrypt iCloud backups in part due to law enforcement's request. I have seen no evidence that the customer-service reasons also described in coverage of the decision weren't also a factor.
I would assert that moving to a fully-encrypted backup solution was scrapped because of a combination of customer service issues (all those people who forget their passwords and can't access their backups apple can no longer help) and law enforcement's requests (or complaints, depending). This functions as part of the positive relationship law enforcement cultivates with Apple.
That is much different from getting a court order demanding Apple change their product, particularly in a way that opens apple back up to claims of security negligence they always get in the wake of data thefts. That court order isn't building a working relationship, and likely would hurt future attempts to get Apple to assist in investigations without a court order.
The higher up in government you go, the less they know what they are talking about, and the less they care if they are right or wrong just so long as they get their way.
Personally, I've seen 4 year olds with better reasoning skills than most senior government officials.
