Talking About Protocols Not Platforms In SF
Last year, via the Knight Institute at Columbia, I published my long article on Protocols, Not Platforms, explaining that there was a potential technological solution to many of the big concerns raised about big tech today, from privacy to competition to content moderation and more. The paper has been well received and even has helped influence Jack Dorsey and Twitter on rethinking what Twitter should be in the future.
Our friends at the Lincoln Network have now set up a panel discussion in San Francisco on February 20th in which we'll be discussing this idea. Registration is free. The panel will consist of myself, Cory Doctorow of EFF/Boing Boing, Ashley Tyson of the Web3 Foundation, and Mai Sutton who has been working on a variety of distributed internet projects, including associate producing DWeb Camp and also been heavily involved in the People's Open Net, a community-owned mesh wireless network in Oakland.
Given the panelists and the topic, I'm sure it will be fun, intriguing, and lively discussion. Sign up now.
Definition of Protocol
I am having trouble with the definition of Protocol, as you are using it.
I can't visualize what you are talking about.
Maybe you could walk us through one or two examples.
It is all Greek to me.
I clicked on the link, and it was still Greek.
This topic is different from most other topics you deal with, and I feel like a dummy on this one.
I have worked with punch cards, Assembly and COBOL, but have been out of that loop since state governments converted to personal computers.
Thanks
Re: Definition of Protocol
continued...
It sounds like you are saying everybody has to turn the clock back and build their own websites before they can send mail, post on a bulletin board, or join a discussion. Like in the wild, wild west - put a For Sale sign on your farm gate, but don't put a sign in town at the Post Office. But nobody is going to drive out to your farm in the first place if they don't know your farm is for sale in the first place, because they don't see a sign in town at the General Store in the first place. But I don't think this is what your mean.
So how does it work? I still haven't figured out how to use Facebook yet.
How can I use "protocols" if I don't even understand 5 words associated with the discussion?
I think we should have protocols so we don't have to have lawyers - now I CAN visualize that. Make all legal process user friendly. And write laws like they write computer code: If A, then B. If not A, then C, etc. Use some kind of everyday logic, so the laws don't contradict themselves and you have to take everything to court. Now that's a scam
Re: Re: Definition of Protocol
Do you use email? Congrats you use a protocol. I assume you didn't set up your own email server, but rather you rely on a service that someone else set up that you can use. The same would be true of the protocols I'm talking about. Services can spring up to let you use them, so you wouldn't have to do anything different than you do today. It's just that you'll have more control and more say in how your data is used, and there will be more competition, in case the service provider you do use turns out to be one you don't trust.
