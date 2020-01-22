After Years Of Scandal And Incompetence, US Telco Frontier Files For Bankruptcy
from the ill-communication dept
We've long explored how the nation's phone companies don't really even want to be in the residential broadband business. They routinely refuse to upgrade their networks despite millions in taxpayer subsidies, yet often lobby to ensure nobody else can deliver broadband in these neglected footprints either. US telcos have a bizarre disdain for their paying customers, delivering the bare minimum (slow DSL) at the highest rates they can possibly charge without a full-scale consumer revolt. It's not surprising, then, that many telco DSL customers are fleeing to cable, assuming they even have a second broadband option.
This dynamic often results in some absurd dysfunction. Like in West Virginia, where incumbent telco Frontier has repeatedly been busted in a series of scandals involving substandard service and the misuse of taxpayer money. The graft and corruption in the state is so severe, state leaders have buried reports, and, until recently, a Frontier executive did double duty as a state representative without anybody in the state thinking that was a conflict of interest. The company has since been under investigations from New York to Minnesota for failing to upgrade or even repair its aging network.
Not too surprisingly, this combination of apathy, incompetence, and corruption is not particularly sustainable. Last week, Frontier announced it would be exploring a bankruptcy sometime in March. That's thanks in no small part to $16.3 billion in debt it accumulated from buying Verizon's unwanted DSL networks in numerous states as part of a "growth for growth's sake" mindset that involved rampant expansion, and then neglecting the acquired territories. Shockingly, angry customers then fled to the exits, only compounding Frontier's problems:
"Frontier has been losing customers and reducing its staff. Its residential-customer base dropped from 4.15 million to 3.81 million in the 12-month period ending September 30, 2019, including a loss of 90,000 customers in the most recent quarter. Also in that 12-month period, Frontier's business-customer base declined from 422,000 to 381,000."
The bankruptcy comes on the heels of a similar bankruptcy filing by Windstream Communications. Windstream, too, engaged in a "growth for growth's sake" mindset that involved hoovering up government subsidies, acquiring network assets it refused to upgrade, then blaming everything but its own behavior as neglected customers fled for the exits. Once the debt is wiped from the books for both companies, the cycle will just start all over again thanks to US lawmakers that simply refuse to hold politically-powerful telecom giants accountable.
The failure of US telcos may not be great for residential broadband, but it's wonderful news for the nation's equally-despised cable companies, which have been quietly securing an even greater monopoly over broadband across countless US markets, meaning higher prices for everybody -- even if you've never paid a dollar to a US telco. The resulting climate of regulatory capture and muted competition is a major reason you all pay an arm and a leg for substandard service. And no, contrary to industry claims, 5G wireless isn't going to magically fix a corruption and competition problem few in tech or telecom want to seriously address.
Filed Under: bankruptcy, broadband, competition, dsl
Companies: frontier communications
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
The future
I seem to remember Verizon offloading these sorts of "wireline"/DSL/copper wire services onto other carriers such as Windstream and Frontier a few years ago, because Verizon didn't want to maintain the lines. While it looks like Verizon made the right move, customers got screwed over because the new carriers neither wanted to maintain the service or offer competitive prices. Is there any hope in the future that with enough bankruptcies, the wireline/DSL could be priced downward enough that it falls into the hands of a non-monopolistic small carrier that would actually care about customers?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Verizon also offloaded some of their FiOS service to Frontier including a buildout in my neighborhood that completed just days ahead of their deal with Frontier. Surprisingly, their service has been rock solid compared to Comcast which we had before switching to FiOS as soon as it was available.
But I'm in Washington state, not the more easterly problem areas. Any idea how this bankruptcy action will affect service on the west coast?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As per the Ars Technica story:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I believe that Frontier is selling the northwest.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Tell ALDI Survey
Tell ALDI Survey
http://napconline.org/tell-aldi-survey-at-www-tellaldi-com/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Tell ALDI Survey
I'm gonna go ahead and assume this is malicious spam. Never click random links that come from untrusted sources, don't name a trusted domain and include no explanation as to what you're about to click on.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah, Richard Bennett was very quick to turn this into a "poor ISPs, how dare you leftist consumers try and demand for proper service!" tearjerker at Ars Techhnica.
What a fucking moron!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Pretty much the standard talking points these days regardless of industry. Blame the customer rather than the substandard product or service.
Of course there's an army of rugged individualists ready and willing to back them in bashing everyone for the sake of bashing everyone so why would anyone expect them to do anything different? Sadly the rugged individualists don't care, while simultaneously being just as vulnerable as the rest of us. And people want to know why the US is in a downturn.....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Odds.
What are the odds, that the Telco's have not fully delivered on Rural access of much? That the only thing they do is fix what breaks and have not updated/upgraded much of anything, in over 30+ years??
Updating main hubs is 1 things but doing nothing out at the nodes is abit lacking. When the internet hit this small town and dialup came around there were NOT enough lines JUST for this town. They had setup for 4-6% usage, at anytime no more then that percentage was used(thats a number from Portland Or, when the net hit).
Cable and wireless had to get here first, NOT ATT.. Which is kinda strange as there are 2-3 older fiber cable running threw this town..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No surprise to me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The headline is VERY misleading. It says that Frontier files for bankruptcy when the truth is that they are exploring a filing in March. Big difference.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply