Joe Biden Can't Tell The Difference Between The 1st Amendment & Section 230; Still Thinks Video Games Cause Violence
from the okay-boomer dept
Joe Biden is the latest Democratic candidate for President interviewed by the NY Times editorial board, and if you're interested in tech policy, well, it's a doozy. Biden seems confused, misinformed, or simply wrong about a lot of issues from free speech to Section 230 to copyright to video games. It's really bad. We already knew he was on an anti 230 kick when he gave a confused quote on it late last year, but for the NY Times he goes even further:
Charlie Warzel: Sure. Mr. Vice President, in October, your campaign sent a letter to Facebook regarding an ad that falsely claimed that you blackmailed Ukrainian officials to not investigate your son. I’m curious, did that experience, dealing with Facebook and their power, did that change the way that you see the power of tech platforms right now?
No, I’ve never been a fan of Facebook, as you probably know. I’ve never been a big Zuckerberg fan. I think he’s a real problem. I think ——
CW: Can you elaborate?
No, I can. He knows better. And you know, from my perspective, I’ve been in the view that not only should we be worrying about the concentration of power, we should be worried about the lack of privacy and them being exempt, which you’re not exempt. [The Times] can’t write something you know to be false and be exempt from being sued. But he can. The idea that it’s a tech company is that Section 230 should be revoked, immediately should be revoked, number one. For Zuckerberg and other platforms.
CW: That’s a pretty foundational laws of the modern internet.
That’s right. Exactly right. And it should be revoked. It should be revoked because it is not merely an internet company. It is propagating falsehoods they know to be false, and we should be setting standards not unlike the Europeans are doing relative to privacy. You guys still have editors. I’m sitting with them. Not a joke. There is no editorial impact at all on Facebook. None. None whatsoever. It’s irresponsible. It’s totally irresponsible.
There is so much to talk about here. First of all, Biden admits upfront that the reason he thinks CDA 230 should be repealed is because of his personal dislike of Facebook's founder and CEO. It's one thing to argue that the platform creates harms and therefore we need a different regulatory approach, but to start out by saying you just don't like the guy, and use that as the basis for punishing the entire internet is... really something.
Second, Biden seems to be (again) confusing the 1st Amendment with Section 230. It's not Section 230 that allows people to post false things on Facebook. It's the 1st Amendment. You know, the thing that Biden is supposed to "protect and defend" if he becomes President.
Third, the comparison with the NY Times is completely offbase. The NY Times is also protected by Section 230 if a third party says something on its platform, they cannot be sued. And, similarly, if Facebook itself said something that violated the law, it can be sued. All 230 does is put the liability in the right place: on the actual speaker. Facebook is not "exempt" from any law. Biden is just wrong.
Fourth, he's not even talking about reforming 230, he's talking about revoking it. That's insane and would lead to crippling litigation and vast silencing of the public. It's not even in the realm of reasonable discussion.
Fifth, notice at casual he is about lumping in the rest of the internet, just because he dislikes Facebook. Take away 230 for the entire internet, even as it's what enabled free speech to really flourish on the internet. And, again, it's amazing how confused he is thinking that 230 is the issue when it's actually the 1st Amendment.
Sixth, the point about "editors" is also completely nonsensical. Editors have nothing to do with it, unless he's saying that no one should be allowed to be posted on the internet unless it's been edited first.
And just to be clear here, a lot of what Biden says in this interview is factually false. Yet, here, he's arguing that the NY Times should be liable for posting his falsehoods. And Facebook should be liable if people repost them there. And I should be liable because I'm posting his nonsense here. This is not someone who understand even the first thing about Section 230, how the internet works, or free speech online.
He continued with more word salad:
CW: If there’s proven harm that Facebook has done, should someone like Mark Zuckerberg be submitted to criminal penalties, perhaps?
He should be submitted to civil liability and his company to civil liability, just like you would be here at The New York Times. Whether he engaged in something and amounted to collusion that in fact caused harm that would in fact be equal to a criminal offense, that’s a different issue. That’s possible. That’s possible it could happen. Zuckerberg finally took down those ads that Russia was running. All those bots about me. They’re no longer being run. He was getting paid a lot of money to put them up. I learned three things. Number one, Putin doesn’t want me to be president. Number two, Kim Jong-un thinks I should be beaten to death like a rabid dog and three, this president of the United States is spending millions of dollars to try to keep me from being the nominee. I wonder why.
Civil liability for what? What exactly is the legal violation he's talking about? And notice, again, that he immediately resorts to a personal vendetta and stuff about Russia, ignoring that Facebook has a huge team constantly fighting and trying to take down Russian ads. Yet, Biden falsely states that Facebook was leaving them up to give Zuckerberg money. Does he not know how any of this works?
Of course, then he more or less admits the reason he hates Silicon Valley is because they opposed him on SOPA/PIPA. If you don't recall, for years, Biden was one of Hollywood's biggest friends in the Senate. Even once he became VP, he convened a "summit" about copyright in which he only invited maximalists. In the White House, he was the main voice pushing for SOPA/PIPA and apparently got quite upset when Obama eventually came out against the law. Here, he tries to rewrite history, pretending that SOPA/PIPA was just about "protecting" copyright and artists, when it was actually a massive tool for internet censorship -- and notice how he calls an internet exec "a little creep." He goes on to display near total ignorance and direct hatred for Silicon Valley and innovation.
There are places where [President Obama] and I have disagreed. About 30 percent of the time, I was able to convince him to my side of the equation. Seventy percent of the time I wasn’t when we disagreed, when he laid something out. And you may recall, the criticism I got for meeting with the leaders in Silicon Valley, when I was trying to work out an agreement dealing with them protecting intellectual property for artists in the United States of America. And at one point, one of the little creeps sitting around that table, who was a multi- — close to a billionaire — who told me he was an artist because he was able to come up with games to teach you how to kill people, you know the ——
CW: Like video games.
Yeah, video games. And I was lectured by one of the senior leaders there that by saying if I insisted on what Leahy’d put together and we were, I thought we were going to fully support, that they would blow up the network, figuratively speaking. Have everybody contact. They get out and go out and contact the switchboard, just blow it up.
And then one of these righteous people said to me that, you know, “We are the economic engine of America. We are the ones.” And fortunately I had done a little homework before I went and I said, you know, I find it fascinating. As I added up the seven outfits, everyone’s there but Microsoft. I said, you have fewer people on your payroll than all the losses that General Motors just faced in the last quarter, of employees. So don’t lecture me about how you’ve created all this employment.
The point is, there’s an arrogance about it, an overwhelming arrogance that we are, we are the ones. We can do what we want to do. I disagree. Every industrial revolution, every major technological breakthrough, every single one. We’re in the fourth one. The hardest speech I’ve ever had to make in my life, I was asked to speak at the World Economic Forum, to give an answer on, to speak to the fourth industrial revolution. Will there be a middle class? It’s not so clear there will be, and I’ve worked on it harder than any speech I’ve ever worked on.
The fact is, in every other revolution that we’ve had technologically, it’s taken somewhere between six years and a generation for a government to come in and level the playing field again. All of a sudden, remember the Luddites smashing the machinery in the Midlands? That was their answer when the culture was changing. Same thing with television. Same thing before that with radio. Same thing, but this is gigantic. And it’s a responsibility of government to make sure it is not abused. Not abused. And so this is one of those areas where I think it’s being abused. For example, the idea that he cooperates with knowing that Russia was engaged in dealing with using the internet, I mean using their platform, to try to undermine American elections. That’s close to criminal.
I can't even follow half of that word salad. It's nonsensical word spewing. The fact that the big tech companies don't employ so many people directly, completely misses the point that was being made: that the internet has enabled so many jobs around the world, not directly at those companies, but enabling so many people to start their own companies and businesses, and to create jobs at other companies because of the internet. Notice that Biden's world view is totally focused on how many jobs are created by single large companies. That's completely missing the point.
And that final paragraph is just bizarre. He's suggesting government has to "level the playing field" with each new technological revolution. But he can't explain when or how they did that. When or how did they do that with the Luddites? When or how did they do that with TV? When or how did they do that with radio? What is he even talking about?
At the end of this section he also insists that the internet is bad for children:
Well the tech industry, look, not everyone in the tech industry is a bad guy, and I’m not suggesting that. What I’m suggesting is that some of the things that are going on are simply wrong and require government regulation. And it’s happened every single time there’s been a major technological breakthrough in humanities since the 1800s, and this requires it. For example, you have children?
CW: No.
Well, when you do and you’ll watch them on the internet, it gets a little concerning. What in fact they can see and not see, and whether or not what they’re seeing is true or not true. It matters. It matters. It’s like — well, anyway.
It's like -- well, anyway. Yeah. Look, there is false information on the internet. There is false information elsewhere. Hell, much of this interview with Biden is him spewing false information. Perhaps children shouldn't be allowed to read it.
Or, perhaps, we teach our children how to be good information citizens, and teach them how to be skeptical and how to do more research. Perhaps, it's the job of parents and school teachers and other mentors to teach kids how to take in, filter, and understand information. Having politicians who don't know the first thing about the internet come in and tell them how to run things doesn't fix any of that. Indeed, it only makes the problem worse, by sweeping reality under the rug.
Not that any of the candidates running for President seem particularly good on tech policy, but Biden's outright hatred for the internet, and "creeps" in Silicon Valley seems to have completely clouded his thinking.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, copyright, free speech, innovation, intermediary liability, joe biden, mark zuckerberg, section 230, silicon valley, video games
Companies: facebook
Reader Comments
The subtext is amazing.
In the abstract, he's talking about the war for the minds of our children. Preparing them to vote the way he wants.
Re: The subtext is amazing.
In the abstract, he's talking about whatever point someone wants to make, because you can turn this nonsense into anything.
He's basically as incoherent as the current president. Can you imagine a Trump-Biden debate? 2 hours of your great-uncles who hate each other trying to out ramble the other. Can we get a constitutional amendment that you have to pass a senility test before you can be elected president?
Re: Re: The subtext is amazing.
You made me spit coffee. Good job!
Re: Re: The subtext is amazing.
no wonder Barack kept this guy in the closet through the presidency.
HE KNEW
Thanks for this. One more candidate scratched off my list of possibilities.
We need someone who actually understands the modern world around them, not yet another Luddite. We have too many of those already.
Re:
I keep clicking the insightful button, but all it does is toggle on and off instead of adding more. ;)
I'm pretty much an old fogey now myself, but I'm embarrassed at how many people of my generation have turned into senile old coots yelling at kids to get off their lawn. I'd hoped that by now, the worst of the Luddites would be too old to ruin things, but more keep taking their places every year. :(
Agenda 21 wants video games to go away because:
1) Your number one video game franchise for the past decade has been modern warfare.
2) Gun games keep guns in the national consciousness, and keep the real things around.
3) Gun fans tend to vote a certain way.
4) Guns fans tend to live out in the country.
Agenda 21 doesn't want you moving out into the country. It wants you moving into the city, so you can fill up all those combination business/apartment abominations they keep building.
I generally don’t care which of the current crop of candidates ultimately lands the Democratic nomination. Whoever it is will get my vote in November. But Biden has long been a “hold my nose” vote for me, and this bullshit ain’t doing a damn thing to change that.
Re:
I'm almost the same, except I'll just stay home if it's biden. He's just trump again. No more trust fund kids out of touch with reality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Vote third party, rather than stay at home, it sends a stronger message.
Re: Re: Re:
That's what I did last time. Voted Jill so I could do my downballot. I'll probably get over myself and do that this time if it comes to that.
No, they both send the same message: “I don’t care if Trump wins.”
Re:
Biden may be bad but your chances of getting someone anywhere close to as damaging as trump are negligible.
Biden isn't a crisis. Biden may be wrong and he may be ignorant, even on many issues, he could cause all sorts of problems, but that is nothing. He will rely on people who have a clue in many cases. Biden is not someone where you will need to eventually admit that it doesn't even matter if he is Putin's agent actively sabotaging at every chance he gets or doing it "accidentally". Worst case Biden might be completely under the thumb of corrupt corporate interests but at least those interests wouldn't be the downfall of the U.S.
Re: Re:
The president could be a plastic bag or cat or framed picture of charles nelson reilly and it wouldn't matter if the public was happy with it. The class war doesn't care who is president. It just wants its unfair share of things.
Re: Re:
I'm not so sure about any of that. I can't stand Trump, he's a complete moron and an embarrassment to the nation. But between Trump and Biden I might just vote Trump. The devil you know... I don't trust Biden not to make things dramatically worse. At least Trump is largely ineffective.
Some of us wonder if it would be better if Trump wins.
A status-quo Democratic administration will only usher in the next Mussolini wannabe, maybe even give Trump a chance for a comeback. If Trump stays in office, then we know we can only rely on the federal government (including SCOTUS) to run roughshod over the national landscape like Godzilla with Tokyo. Trump is, if anything, our first serious federal penetration tester, and some of the states are scrambling to shore up the damage that an antagonistic administration can wright. The resistance hasn't disappeared, rather it's operating at the county and state levels secure in the knowledge that the federal government will only make things worse if it takes notice.
If a non-Trump gets elected, he or she is going to have a huge, perhaps insurmountable agenda in order make the US any resemblance of democratic and stable, from re-balancing the wealth distribution to curbing the police and prison state to addressing our preponderance of toxic waste. Anything short and the precariat will continue to be susceptible to demagogy and will be prone to bring self-serving authoritarians into office again, and fascism and maybe even atrocity will quickly follow.
So we should hope that not only do we elect an ambitiously productive President of the United States, but also we elect in a statistically improbable congress that is aligned to work with the administration towards massive reform. Any less and it's going to get really messy in 2024 or 2028 when the GOP and the people simultaneously believe the DNC is too weak to resist their neo-feudal agenda.
Re: Some of us wonder if it would be better if Trump wins.
"A status-quo Democratic administration will only usher in the next Mussolini wannabe, maybe even give Trump a chance for a comeback."
This might win the award for one of the stupidest things I've ever seen written on the internet....
They’re not entirely wrong, though. We’ve seen that Trump-style nationalism is enough to not just get him elected, but keep both his voting base and the members of his own party enthralled enough to let him piss all over the Constitution. That Trump is largely “ineffective” (and I’d question that conclusion) as an authoritarian is a stroke of luck. The next man who runs a campaign like Trump’s might be less incompetent — and thus better equipped to truly turn the United States into a fully-fledged authoritarian nightmare.
No easy solution to this problem exists. But a good start would be to vote enough Democrats into the presidency, both chambers of Congress, and as many state legislatures as possible to ensure that they can pass a whole bunch of laws (or even Constitutional amendments) that will reduce the amount of a damage that an authoritarian could do in the future.
It doesn't seem like word salad but I disagree with his internet policy positions.
He's pretty good on most, but not all, other things imo.
Re:
Nice arguments you've laid out there. Convincing.
I could almost swear he was jumping out his his chair and screaming incoherently in that first block of quoted text.
Does he not have staff to do some research for him or is just being an idiot completely ignoring them? If he is ignoring his advisors now, what is he going to do if he gets elected to the presidency? Are we about to see another year of shuffling Cabinet positions right after elections like Trump did?
Re:
On the bright side, it's probably not going to happen. Despite the attacks from CNN on progressives, Sanders has taken the lead.
Re:
I certainly hope so. A cabinet full of Trump cronies isn't exactly good for the health of the nation, as has been demonstrated already.
This makes me furious. I hate the thought of having to choose between voting for a fascist and a luddite this fall.
God why
“Sigh”
Four more years 🇺🇸....
He’s such a quintessential boomer you can create a 2.0 version of that meme just by using him and it would improve upon the prototype.
Good thing he will not get the dnc nomination
Apparently he does not think much of social security either.
Ironic
This is ironic because Biden actually voted for the CDA. However, he was probably more a fan because it originally tried to compel sites to remove their smut, a provision which was found unconstitutional by Reno v. ACLU. As with how he has gone after "violent video games", it should be no surprise that Biden isn't a fan of our Constitutional rights and the First Amendment.
I was never going to vote for Biden in the primary, but the fact he helped create SOPA and doesn’t understand section 230 of the CDA really solidifies the fact that I won’t be voting for him! I pray to God he doesn’t get the nomination, because if he does, I’ll be forced to choose between the greatest threat to our democracy and the greatest threat to the free and open internet!!
If the greatest threat to our democracy wasn’t the incumbent President running for a second term, I might consider it, but I’d rather vote for the lesser of the two evils from the two biggest parties than throw away my vote and watch Trump get re-elected. Oh, how I wish we had a ranked voting system!
Holy maggie
Joe Biden Is jar jar binks
It all make sense
Creeps
I'd rather deal with the 'creeps in Silicon Valley' than the 'creeps in Washington' any day of the week.
What do creeps have to do with any of this?
creeps away!
