Having Learned Absolutely Nothing From The Failures Of FOSTA, Senators Graham & Blumenthal Prep FOSTA 2.0
Just as some in Congress are finally realizing that perhaps all of the moralizing around the need for FOSTA missed the fact that it actually put more people at risk, Senators Richard Blumenthal (an original sponsor of what became FOSTA) and Lindsey Graham are preparing for FOSTA 2.0 instead. This is coming a few months after Graham's big grandstanding "but think of the children online" hearing that was basically a few hours of clueless moral panic about things that insecure adults were absolutely positive the kids were getting up to on their phones.
The latest reporting on the planned "let's break Section 230 a bit more" bill from Graham and Blumenthal is that they'll create a new FOSTA-like exemption from Section 230 protections for any internet company found to have hosted "child sex abuse material" (the industry's new favorite acronym: CSAM). From what I've heard in talking to people on the Hill, a "commission" would be formed that would set forth "best practices" for preventing CSAM on their platforms, and if an internet company wanted to "earn" its CDA 230 protections, it would need to show that it complied with the commission's recommendations. Also, "certifying" that you comply, but not actually complying, could lead to criminal charges.
Of course, what this misses is that basically all major internet companies already have systems in place to deal with this stuff -- mostly in working with NCMEC, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. But, Congress loves nothing better than an issue it doesn't understand but can grandstand over. A few months back, the NY Times ran a highly misleading article about CSAM, using the data around all of the vast amount of reporting that internet platforms did to NCMEC about the CSAM they found and dealt with... and using that to suggest the platforms themselves were to blame for the issue.
Child sexual abuse is a very real and very serious issue. But, as with "sex trafficking" and FOSTA last year, blaming the tech companies for it seems really misguided. That NY Times article did exactly that -- using the numbers reported to NCMEC as evidence that the problem was growing (rather than as evidence that tech companies were doing a better job finding, blocking and reporting this stuff). Indeed, if you actually read down into the details, what the article is really demonstrating is the failure of the federal government and the Justice Department in tackling the very real criminal issues related to CSAM.
But what good Senator can grandstand about their own failures to fund the DOJ's efforts, when it's much more fun and headline-grabbing to send letters to 36 major internet companies demanding to know what they do to stop CSAM, which is now being used as the basis for this new law.
Again, these Senators could be funding the DOJ to tackle the problem. They could be helping NCMEC better deal with its own issues. But, instead, they're going to attack the group of companies who have been overwhelmingly proactive in helping to fight CSAM. And, in the process, they're going to end up poking another bunch of holes in Section 230, which (if FOSTA is any evidence) is likely to have the exact opposite impact of what the Senators insist will actually happen.
Channeling Joe McCarthy
McCarthyism targeting something else. Substitute CSAM for communist and Big Tech for film industry and the metaphor is almost complete. The drive is to create ways to censure via baby steps, get ones toe in the door then force it open and 1st Amendment be damned.
Looks like the ultimate objective is that nobody can publish without the work first being approved by a licensed editor, oh and to keep the copyright cartel happy, and copyright transferred to the publishing company.
I predict the creation of a new governmental branch ...
The Internet Force
Members of the internet force will scour the far reaches of the Intarwebs for any and all violations of the law.
Violators will have their computers remotely detonated by Orin Hatch.
So this is how liberty dies: by thinking of the children.
'Never let a good tragedy/victimization go to waste'
Given I can't imagine any remotely legal and/or ethical site knowingly allowing such content to be posted, with most likely taking steps to preemptively block it whenever possible, at best this is just a disgusting attempt to score some cheap 'We're Doing Something' points by telling companies to do what they are already doing.
Less generous in the benefit of the doubt, and I suspect more likely, this strikes me as yet another way to erode 230 by making the protections conditional to what the government decides are 'best practices', and to hell with what does and does not actually work for a given site. Worse, it sounds like 230 protections would not be the default, and would instead only apply to sites that were property 'certified', and if you can't see a problem with that then you're not looking, at all.
Yeah, this whole thing reeks of a foot-in-the-door approach to getting government control over the Internet. First they set “standards” for child porn, then they move on to other kinds of speech (“Your service doesn’t censor racial slurs? Well, then, I guess we’ll have to confiscate your servers until you decide to do otherwise.”), First Amendment and Section 230 be damned. And of course the “standards” would lean toward “safety” in that they’d cover everything from the N-word to “cracker”, jokes that happen to talk about violence, and angry tweets aimed at politicians just to be safe. (“All speech is equal” or somesuch bullshit would be the rallying cry, I assume.)
Anyone who thinks this bullshit would do any good is a fool. “Think of the children” is right up there with “we’ve always done it this way” as one of the most dangerous phrases in the English language; they can both justify so much heinous bullshit that stopping it all becomes nigh-impossible.
Re: 'Never let a good tragedy/victimization go to waste'
The other thing to keep in mind is that these "best practices" are being written and required by the same government who has proven multiple times that it is unable to keep this kind of filth off THEIR OWN networks. So either they can't obey their own best practices, or those best practices don't actually do anything to help.
At what point do we say ... this is a police state?
Laws of the world v0.1
Lets see...
how to enforce laws into other countries..
Could we Explode ours tot he point they become ridiculous??
And see if they spill over into other countries??
Because we REALLY dont have the problems that are happening over there..
You know where A few EU and American, fly over into other countries to do Strange things with kids.. but we cant prove it, cause we have no rights over there..
Ok lets point it at the internet, and anyone anywhere can be arrested?? no, only the web site?? ONLY if its in our country. does that really do any good?
How about we monitor the sites and track down those that go there, from the USA/EU and try to get them arrested? Or we make dummy sites that are honey traps.. and ...
Oh!.. so the USA has laws and regs already, that restrict sites like this even getting a Site up?? They would have to get one outside the USA/EU...
So what are we doing??
C.o.n.f.u.s.i.n.g. the hell out of people who think we know what we are doing.. Ok..
So, insted of creating locations and availability of resources and places to run to, and training police on how to deal with this.. We are adding Blood to the water, an we aint put any Hooks out to catch anything..
Just a comment I said before. Look alittle deep into this subject. and the USA gov. Backed companies that give alt sources to having a Child. And there is a strange number out there, that have created a religious based services.. And 2/3 of the money that Could goto planned parenthood..goes to those groups. And these 2 seem to have worked for them. And the lady above seems to be on the board of directors for at least 1 of those groups.
Old and corrupt.
Don’t worry everyone senetor graham and the like is getting older.
You won’t have to worry about that boomer gold much longer since it seems to be losing its shine lol
