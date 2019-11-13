Biden Spreads False Info By Saying That Taking Away Section 230 Will Make Facebook Liable For Spreading False Info
from the ok-boomer dept
Well, here we go again. So many politicians seem to think that Section 230 is the root of anything bad they see online, and insist that it needs to be removed to fix things that have nothing to do with 230. The latest is Joe Biden, who has a pretty horrible record regarding his own understanding of technology and the internet. In a weird comment on CNN about what to do about Facebook and moderating political advertising... Biden shifted the conversation to Section 230 after first making some false statements about what the law requires.
Joe Biden: "I, for one, think we should be considering taking away [Facebook's] exemption that they cannot be sued for knowingly engaged on, in promoting something that's not true." pic.twitter.com/p8Moh2fyJy
— The Hill (@thehill) November 12, 2019
Here's what he says:
I just think that social media has to be more socially conscious of what is important in terms of our democracy. And part of that is a little, uh, truth in lending here. And everything is not about whether they can make a buck. It requires the journalistic responsibility you have [points at CNN journalist interviewing him]. You can't do what they can do on Facebook. You can't do what they can do and just say anything at all and not acknowledge that when you know something is fundamentally not true. And I just think it's a little out of hand.
And I, for one, think that we should be considering taking away the exemption that they cannot be sued for knowingly engaged in promoting something that's not true.
This is weird and nonsensical on many levels, though it appeals to those clueless about the law (and the Constitution), and plays to those who just hate Facebook for the sake of hating Facebook (hence the loud audience applause at the end of that clip). To be clear, almost everything Biden says in that clip is wrong or nonsense. Yes, to a larger extent, Facebook and any company is focused on making money, but to claim that they're only allowing unmoderated political ads because of the money is silly. The issue is a lot more complex and nuanced than that. The larger issue is do you actually want Facebook determining which political ads are "truthful"? Because I'd bet a fair sum of money that if Facebook took the opposite position, and agreed to start carefully moderating all political ads, Joe Biden would sit on the very same stage and spew some nonsense about "how dare Facebook appoint itself the arbiter of truth!" I mean, we already saw exactly that split when Elizabeth Warren both complained when Facebook moderated a political ad and also when it did not.
Second, it's weird to argue that the platform hosting political ads must have "journalistic responsibility." Politicians (including Joe Biden) regularly post political ads on TV and elsewhere across the internet spewing all kinds of nonsense that is not true and meet no level of "journalistic responsibility" but we don't see anyone complaining about those platforms having those ads. No one goes after the local TV affiliate because it runs a bogus political ad. We [correctly!] complain about the campaign running the bogus ad.
Also, it's an apples and oranges comparison to point to the journalist and say that she can't do what Facebook does, because a journalist doesn't host political ads at all. Or if the argument is that a journalist can't post misleading information, well, that's obviously false. It happens all the damn time. And in most cases, outside of the very rare cases where such misleading information reaches the very high bar of defamation, it is entirely legal under the 1st Amendment of the Constitution (you know, the document that Biden is running to supposedly protect).
Finally, that's also why targeting Section 230 is particularly ridiculous here and makes no sense. Biden's real complaint seems to be with the 1st Amendment and the fact that sometimes politicians are less than fully truthful in their advertising. But that's kinda on the politicians and has literally nothing at all to do with Section 230. At best if you repealed Section 230 in the belief that it's allowing Facebook to let in misleading political ads, you'd either get Facebook to stop looking at all of its ads entirely (to avoid any knowledge) in which case nothing will change, or you would get a situation like the one with Twitter where it says it's getting out of the political ad business entirely, which creates a whole different set of problems.
Neither of those "solutions" solves the problem Biden is really pretending to be mad about: the fact that some politicians on the other side are posting things that he (reasonably!) finds to be misleading. But that's because, in typical Biden fashion, he's not even remotely curious enough to understand the root causes of this and how the overall system works, but prefers to go for the easy layup position of "blame Facebook" and "blame this random law that people falsely think allows Facebook to do this."
Frankly, if politicians saying false and misleading things should be against the law, as Biden implies here, his very statement on CNN itself would be illegal. And, obviously, that's crazy. Because of the 1st Amendment... which is what Biden appears to be truly upset with.
Filed Under: cda 230, free speech, joe biden, lies, political advertising, section 230
Companies: facebook
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
does that mean that what Trump did in trying to spread falsities about Biden also becomes untrue? so much for the impeachment then! and what about the falsities trump was supposedly spreading about Biden's family member? he's ok with that too, is he? best he kept out of this discussion, i think
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He confessed - get over it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So a purveyor of untruths is upset when Facebook is used to circulate untruths that do not fit his narrative. How typical of a politician, whose the ideal world is a one party state where the party determine what the truth is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Platforms don't defame people, PEOPLE defame people" (same flawed argument as "guns don't kill people").
DISTRIBUTOR liability for defamation is what Section 230 immunizes, and eliminating 230 would definitely make the platforms liable for knowingly allowing defamation to persist (much as Google does now with individuals).
Eliminating 230 would mean that search engines would stop turning a blind eye to people who have been defamed online, since those people could now sue Google, though if they were really ambitious they'd just do it in AUS where they could win as others have in similar cases.
Spreading lies is a separate harm from originating the lie. Biden hit the nail on the head.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They are liable for knowingly spreading defamation. Court orders work rather well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Actually they are not. Courts have held that they don't have to remove information even a court found defamatory.
Besides, it's possible to anonymously defame people, which is why we have reputation blackmail from abroad. Section 230 makes any individual's reputation a sitting duck, and anyone who supports 230 should own that part of their support, just like those who are against abortion should favor locking up the women who order them as well as the doctors who perform them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The keyword here is *impotent*
Now if you just had a single shred of profs about anything you said bro. Instead you just keep repeating the same tired old impotent talking point like the sad impotent fuckwit that you are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The keyword here is *impotent*
To be fair, our resident contrarian is actually correct on one point. Under US law, even if a court has found information to be defamatory, it cannot force a platform to remove that content, due to Section 230.
Most (though not all) sites will voluntarily remove such information upon seeing a court ruling that it has been adjudicated to be defamatory (though this only gave rise to faked court opinions or "fake" defendants entering fake settlements to send to platforms).
So the commenter is only right on one small aspect, which is that under 230 a site cannot be legally forced to remove content. But that is so minor and so rarely the case that it is a meaningless nitpick.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[citation really motherfuckin’ needed, son]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
... In the sense that they're both 0% "flawed."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Odd that the anti-gun lobby sees flaws in the "guns don't kill people" argument.
Every country BUT the US does not have Section 230 and the internet isn't broken. Thanks to 230 you get false advertising, fake reviews, and an internet of disinformation because its backbone is immune from liability even if the internet is what spreads the lies that would otherwise have no audience.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I wonder how much liability you would face if you got your wish bro. Considering that you have on multiple occasions, stalked, harassed, and threatened sexual assault on this very forum.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Internet can’t “spread lies” because the Internet isn’t a sentient being. People spread lies. People use platforms to spread those lies. Put liability where it actually belongs and hold people accountable for their lies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Didn't you promise us a press release and police investigation bro?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: speaking of impotentence
Sup Jhon boy. Threaten to rape any disabled people today?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It ain't flawed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"The Supreme Court has denied Remington Arms Co.'s bid to block a lawsuit filed by families of victims of the Sandy Hook school massacre. The families say Remington should be held liable, as the maker and promoter of the AR-15-style rifle used in the 2012 killings."
https://www.npr.org/2019/11/12/778487920/supreme-court-allows-sandy-hook-families-ca se-against-remington-to-proceed?t=1573671618185
I guess it is okay to hold Facebook liable then? Since the argument is flawed?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The Court didn't say that Remington is liable though, only that the case can proceed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
The Court actually did say—
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 U.S. Supreme Court Order List (pp.2-6)
That's exactly what the court said. And all the court said. Nothing less. Nothing more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Fair point, but by saying "Certiorari Denied," the case proceeds. Distinction without a difference.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If that's how you please to read it, then that reading's on you: Your reading of it all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That strawman is so busted it’s now just a mouldy pile of rodent bedding.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
A) The Google search engine doesn't distribute anything. You ask it where to find information related to a specific subject, and it tells you. That's not distribution. That's asking for directions.
B) Even if it's granted that Google would be responsible for failing to remove a search result that linked to a defamatory website, such liability would (or should) hinge on a requirement of actual adjudication that the content is defamatory, not simply a complaint that the content is allegedly defamatory. If you're going to argue that they "knowingly" allow the defamatory content to persist, then how do they "know" something is defamatory unless a judge has said so? Or do you suggest that Google fact-checks each and every website that is claimed to be defamatory?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
How's that scammer mailing list coming along, bro?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Biden has moved into 'not even wrong' territory here, on multiple levels.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Considering he’s 76, I’m not surprised
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Biden...
And there's Uncle Joe,
He ain't even movin' slow,
He don't function.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Understatement of the year...
Sometimes? More like the vast majority of the time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Understatement of the year...
Thanks for explaining the joke!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
America is supposed to support free speech,
section 320 was designed to support free speech on the web ,
many websites would not survive or exist if they had to pay a legal expert
to check is this post ,right,wrong, defamatory, rude, ignorant ,insulting etc
if a politician is concerned because someone is making false statements
he can make his own opinion known or even take legal action
against the person who is insulting him or making telling lie,s .
a website is a platform or a venue where people can debate
and communicate openly and express themselves .
Attacking section 320 is an attack on free speech
and the right of ordinary people to communicate and debate
.
Maybe its not realistic to expect an 76 year old to be an expert on why the internet and social media works .
Someone who maybe just uses maybe just use,s email or twitter
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"America is supposed to support free speech"
"section 320 was designed to support free speech on the web"
"not realistic to expect an 76 year old to be an expert"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Probably shouldn't open that box...
If allowing/hosting'false' information leaves one liable for it then platforms/channels are going to be sued left and right for hosting political ads(assuming they even do with the added risk), and it would behoove him to remember how many times Trump has cried 'fake news!' for anything he doesn't like and as such how much trouble his argument would pose for the very people hosting him when he made that statement.
Kinda undercuts your argument about how terrible dishonesty and hosting it is when you're being dishonest to play to gullible/misinformed fools.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"socially conscious of what is important in terms of our democracy. "
Describe a REAL Democracy... and I will show you a room of 2 year olds all debating(??) whats for lunch.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Im sorry...
Announcers ONLY read what is in front of them..As papers only Print what is sent to them..
they DO NOT diagnose and Proof every word and concept expressed by others..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You can't really call it "the" [I]nternet if you're going to use a lowercase "i".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
How about "iNTERNET of broken 💩"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply