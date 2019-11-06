Twitter's Decision To Ban Political Ads Is A Moderation Choice Itself That Likely Will Backfire In Its Own Way
from the because-content-moderation-is-impossible-to-do-well dept
Last week we wrote about Twitter's decision to ban all political ads, most likely in response to watching all the shit being flung at Facebook for its decision to not fact check political ads. We focused on the fact that the "costs" of content moderation can sometimes be so high as to make any related revenue just not worth it. However, in that post we did mention that no matter what, there would be criticism of this decision and follow-on decisions concerning what is, and what is not, a "political" advertisement.
There have been a bunch of good, thoughtful articles about all of this that seem worth highlighting. First up is a piece from Markena Kelly at the Verge, who pointed out that Facebook has already tried to ban political ads, but just in the state of Washington, in response to local laws. And just as we predicted will happen with Twitter, there have been ongoing disputes over what constitutes a political ad:
The first major test case for the new system came with Seattle’s city council elections, which will be wrapping in November. Marijuana entrepreneur Logan Bowers ran for city council on an urbanist platform, but he ended up fighting an uphill battle on platforms. He says confusion around the ban “created an unfair and an unlevel playing field and in many ways it made the situation worse.” High-profile ads were ultimately removed by Facebook, usually after they were reported in the media — but plenty of others skated through.
“Some people had their ads restricted and other people didn’t,” Bowers says, usually according to who knew how to spot the loopholes in the system. “Not everyone’s a lawyer.”
And, as that article notes, even though Facebook did this to try to comply with local state laws, the state is still going after Facebook. So it didn't even help on that front. Instead, it was just fights over whose ads get through:
In April, The Stranger reported that one Seattle City Council candidate, Heidi Wills, was able to run a handful of ads on Facebook while her opponent, Kate Martin, was blocked from running any. The two candidates got into a spat through the Wills campaign’s own comments section on Facebook with Martin pleading, “Could you stop paying to promote your Facebook posts and just play by the rules like the rest of us? It’s getting annoying.”
Wills replied, “I am following all the rules and you are welcome to stop following my campaign on FB.”
Meanwhile, Will Oremus, writing for OneZero points out that Twitter's ban is likely to mostly harm activists and organizers:
There’s something to be said for a tech platform taking its responsibilities to the democratic process seriously. But banning political ads is not as straightforward, nor as obviously correct, as those cheering Dorsey’s announcement seem to think.
The problem is twofold. First, defining which ads count as “political” gets tricky in a hurry. Second, prioritizing commercial speech over political speech is itself a political stance, and not necessarily one that we should want our online communication platforms to take.
He notes all sorts of potential downstream problems:
Presumably, tech companies will still be able to run ads touting their commitment to user privacy, but watchdog groups will be barred from running ads suggesting that we need better privacy regulations. Big corporations will be able to boast about how they treat workers, but unions won’t be able to push for prevailing wage laws or workplace safety laws.
Meanwhile, Cat Zakrzewski, writing over at the Washington Post, speaks to some experts who also note that figuring out what counts as a political ad is very, very difficult, leading to plenty of gaming the system (as Facebook discovered above):
Laura Edelson, a PhD candidate at New York University studying political ads on social media, tells me she found instances in the 2018 election where ads from multiple sitting senators were not marked as political ads by Twitter.
That report notes the general problems with classifying ads at all. And while it's framed as something that Twitter is bad at, the reality is that anyone is likely to be bad at this, since so much of this relies on subjective calls, and no one's going to agree.
“The technical problem of enforcing this ban is the same one as enforcing their disclosure requirements, and if they make less information transparent, it will be harder for third parties like us to monitor if they are actually enforcing this policy,” she added.
Shannon McGregor, an assistant professor at The University of Utah, said she and other researchers detected instances where foreign governments were running ads on Twitter subject to the Foreign Agents Registration Act — yet those ads were not identified in Twitter’s ad database. She said if Twitter was unable to identify and include ads from a foreign government in its library, it raises questions about the site's ability to ensure that no political ads about domestic issues are run on its platform.
Meanwhile, the chair of the Federal Election Commission, who in theory has some purview over political advertising, has weighed in as well with a pretty smart take about how banning all political ads doesn't really make much sense. Instead, it might make much more sense to limit the "microtargeting" of such ads.
Here’s a move that would allow political ads while deterring disinformation campaigns, restoring transparency and protecting the robust marketplace of ideas: Sell political ads, but stop the practice of microtargeting those ads.
“Microtargeting” is the sales practice of limiting the scope of an ad’s distribution to precise sets of people, such as single men between 25 and 35 who live in apartments and “like” the Washington Nationals. But just because microtargeted ads can be a good way to sell deodorant does not make them a safe way to sell candidates. It is easy to single out susceptible groups and direct political misinformation to them with little accountability, because the public at large never sees the ad.
As she notes, this approach would enhance transparency and accountability (since people could better see what political ads were on the platform), enable the ability for more people to call out and debunk disinformation, and (in theory -- perhaps optimistically) push political advertisers to create messages that apply to a broader group of people, rather than narrowly targeting certain groups and "fueling the divisiveness that pulls us apart."
Of course, to some extent this still relies on Twitter being able to decide what is and what is not a political ad. We've argued right here in the past that social media platforms should consider dumping targeted ads altogether, but people always yell at us that such ads are way too valuable to completely dump. Still, bringing things back around to our first post on Twitter's decision: perhaps if the "costs" of continuing to run such ads is so high, they'll find that it makes more sense to dump them entirely.
Filed Under: content moderation, fact checking, political ads, scale
Companies: twitter
Simple Fix!
All twitter needs to do is put a little checkbox on the form you fill out to purchase an advertisement.
"Is this a political ad?"
If the box is checked, you can't proceed with purchasing the advertisement. There you go! Everything has a simple solution if you just nerd harder.
Small consolations...
One thing that the proliferation of conspiracy theories, fake news and astro-turfed moral panic shows is that false advertising has become just as democratized as other forms of media on the internet.
Now anyone can push their special interest agenda on the internet and have a decent chance of having it spread. False advertising is no longer just the realm of ISPs, nutritional supplement vendors and political parties. With the right tools and a small investment you too can project your delusions to hundreds, thousands or possibly millions of people. This is much more access than anyone but the most influential people had in the days of cable TV or the big 3 networks.
Re: Small consolations...
Don't know that I would call it "democratized".
More like the marketplace has been monetized.
A Simple question and response to solve the problem
Are you doing this in ways that could Be construed as political?
Awesome GTFO no one wants your kind here! All you do is shatter dreams of children and innocents! You took the internets promise and smashed it again-“continues for some time”
A choice to not moderate at ll is also a choice of moderation. Twitter;s choice in this case is at least an attempt to minimize abuses. It may not be ideal and it may have some unintended consequences, but developing a tractable solution that achieves some desired results, like truth in advertising, is going to be an iterative process. No solution to anything comes about on the first shot.
To the extent one invokes freedom of speach here, recall that fraudulent advertising for non-existent products, lying on IRS forms, etc., are also speech - just speech that seemed reasonable to create statutes to regulate. What I think no one wants are statutes to regulate online speech, which is what is likely to happen if companies like Twitter don't make some attempt to create a tractable scheme to reign in some of the abuses (which as a private company is certainly within their rights).
What I do not want is the technically illiterate idiots in congress deciding to write laws that create court battles that drag on for decades, which in many cases seems to end up with the government winning. If there are issues with what Twitter is doing, suggest ways to improve it. the only way to make the GDPR worse would be to have the US congress reimplement it here.
The whole world should ban political ads. Ifor one am sick of all their lies and deciding they are above the law and giving themselves outrageous raises whenever they want. I would love for the entire world to stop giving them a voice period.
Re:
So you are saying that it's time to campaign for a new law to ban them.
Lets start a campaign to pas this!
Re:
As long as that also includes those fugly political signs slapped all over roadways and yards, I'm totally on board.
Re:
Take all the money spent on Political adds and put it into something useful, like providing universal Healthcare (we could provide 5* healthcare to everyone in the world for the cost of all the political adds).
If you don't support this, then you are obviously part of the problem, not the solution...
Lets also Bayh-Doyle the shit out drugs and make all the generic versions freely available, with no 'extended patent life' payments to the middlemen (most drugs are created by public funds, so the middlemen are just getting rich off of others work anyway).
There we go, universal healthcare for all and freely available drugs... solved the world's problems before lunch even...
Banning Political Ads is a Moderation Choice...
...and it works at scale. Still waiting for my apology Mike.
Re: Banning Political Ads is a Moderation Choice...
There is a very fine line between smartass and dumbass.
Re: Re: Banning Political Ads is a Moderation Choice...
...and either way, you're still an ass.
Re: Banning Political Ads is a Moderation Choice...
"Banning Political Ads is a Moderation Choice...
...and it works at scale. Still waiting for my apology Mike."
Hahaha, yeah.
However - upon futher thought, how would it work at scale when no one can tell what a political ad is?
The initial annoucement said ads about specific issues, not just political ads, would be blocked. Of course, that just pushes the problem elsewhere. In my choice of soft drink an "issue"? Hell, it's explicitly political in some areas (various US cities have passed sugary drink taxes). Gas-guzzling vehicles and electric vehicles can't be disentangled from their climate-change implications. TV shows have political subtexts. What could you advertise?
Re:
well the people who pushing the waters these ways don’t really care so long as they get what they want.
“Looking at you warren you fake native”
Fake nativity
I'd really like a political climate where dubious heritage and consensual adult relationships (whether with porn stars or interns) mattered less than histories of sexual assault, torture policies, massacre policies, extrajudicial detention policies, the nepotism / incompetence loop, secret laws, secret courts, secret mass surveillance programs...you probably get the idea.
It pains me that all the shots taken, at candidates, at officials, even at derided minority groups, are cheap.
Re: Re:
Of all the things you could complain about Warren over why choose the racist one?
The least bad easy solution.
Banning political ads (political ads I assume includes any paid advertisement that clearly advocates for or against a candidate or policy) seems like an easy action Twitter can take that has fewer repercussions (for Twitter) than not doing it.
It's not going to stop political ads (An banner advertising an alleged sale of AR-15 style rifles -- EVERYTHING MUST GO! -- taking place on an elementary school playground would be politically inciteful while looking like it's, well, selling munitions. We might see some very clever non-political, political ads (ALL ABORTIONS FREE THIS WEEKEND AT OUR CLINIC!), and I will personally be amused by art inspired by creative constraint.
It also doesn't stop someone from tweeting their opinion-shaped-advert and then hiring a Chinese zombie bank to retweet it a gajillion times, to then let the Twitter magic take care of the rest. I suspect my simplistic understanding of Twitter magic (or websearch magic) is limited, but the process is still there.
The problem remains that voters are not the rational self-interested thinkers that Jefferson imagined them to be, but easily manipulable in numerous ways, and with free speech, society is exposed to that manipulation used to seize control (or cause discontent and chaos).
But the same question that comes with munitions, political franchise and religion comes with political speech: if none of us can be trust to be adults in the room, who do we trust to be the adult in the room? Who do we trust with power we cannot trust to ourselves or each other?
It's not a question for which I've found an adequate answer. I like my bread to be free of sawdust and microplastics, but I also don't trust the FDA to adequately keep it out of my bread.
Re: The least bad easy solution.
No matter what you do, some fraction of people will not be satisfied. So, if, for example, what Twitter is doing is problematic for enough people, there is always room for another forum to appeal to those people. If no one does anything, the most likely outcome will be the government stepping in to create the worst of all possible worlds.
If the question is about what is best for society, then different people will have somewhat different opinions about what that is, but even the best result is that most people will agree that even if they didn't get everything everyone wanted, that overall it fits the ideas about society embedded in the constitution.
Damned if you do, damned if you dont, Damned to even try.
