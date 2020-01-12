Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is an anonymous comment about the use of FOSTA to go after companies that are totally disconnected from the content in question, like MailChimp:

The FDA is participating in sex trafficking because it regulates the food being served by businesses to sex traffickers, QED.

Next we've got a double winner, taking the second place spot on both the insightful and funny sides. It's another anonymous comment, this time about George Gershwin's nephew clutching his pearls at the thought that someone might make rap versions of Gerswhin's songs when they enter the public domain:

If that Jonny S. Bach dude's reputation can survive being Moog-synthesized, whistled, Jazzed-and-drummed-up (not to mention being sung by musical illiterates in churches every Sunday), then Georgio will just have to take his chances with the punk-rappers. In any case, G. G. is just another corpse, and his feelings are beyond our ability to offend. But I think Wilde's aphorism still applies: the only thing worse that being rapped-about is ... not being rapped-about.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start with another anonymous comment that serves as accompaniment to the first place winner above, with a notion about FOSTA that is less amusingly illustrative, but more likely to actually happen:

Under the same reasoning applied to Mailchimp , any ISP can be sued if they do not take a site offline when notified that is is involved in sex trafficking. That is a powerful weapon for those who would censor the Internet, especially if these cases proceed.

Next, it's Jason, who modified our description of Disney and the entertainment industry in general's angry attitude of "we gave you everything and you still pirated you ungrateful wretch":

not quite, but close "we gave you everything we wanted to give you and you still pirated you ungrateful wretch" That's more the actual complaint, I think.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Stephen T. Stone responding to the same incident as the previous comment, in which movies have been disappearing without warning from Disney+:

One explanation for the missing movies: Disney thought everyone liked Pirates of the Caribbean, so they decided to help everyone become a pirate.

We've already had our second place double winner above, so it's on to editor's choice for funny with dan8mx also responding to Marc Gershwin's fears:

So, I just pulled up "Summertime" on YouTube and started beatboxing to it. I don't want to alarm anyone, but it just... worked. YouTube didn't crash, my phone didn't catch on fire, nothing. I was assured that copyright could prevent this. Maybe I have powers.

And finally, it's Norahc getting a little suspicious after one day this week seemed to have a lot of good news:

So just today we have the CAFC smacking down a patent troll, cops being held accountable due to body cam footage, and now Florida state courts respecting the 4th AND 5th Amendments at the same time? Did somebody move up April Fool's Day to January 7th?

