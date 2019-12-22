Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side That One Guy responding to various portions of the letter from members of Congress telling a private organization not to comment on copyright law:

Lots of assertions, but not so much on the evidence

"For more than 200 years U.S. copyright law..."

... Has been quite a bit different, as it has changed significantly over time both in duration and scope, to the point that current copyright law has only a passing resemblance to it's original form, and almost nothing with the original intent, that of serving the public.

"...has served as a crucial incentive to publishers, authors, composers, and countless other artists, enabling the creation and dissemination of works that improve our lives, enhance our culture,..."

Gonna need a [Citation Needed] for that one. Automobiles have also been around a lot, as have phones and the internet more recently, does that mean that any or all of those factors have been a boon to all those things? The fact that copyright has been around does not automatically mean that it's copyright that did any of that, that's a link that would need to be demonstrated rather than merely asserted.

"...and drive an economic engine that delivers $1.3 trillion in annual value to U.S. GDP."

And gonna need a really big [Citation Needed] for that one, given I distinctly remember a 'study' a number of years back that tried to lump grocery stores as part of the 'IP economy'(or whatever term would be appropriate).

"... a back door effort to circumvent the authority of Congress and undermine the copyright system that fuels our creative economy."

The projection is strong with this one.