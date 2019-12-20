Insanity (AKA Copyright Statutory Damages) Rules: Cox Hit With $1 Billion (With A B) Jury Verdict For Failing To Magically Stop Piracy
We've highlighted the many problems with the various lawsuits against Cox Communications arguing that the company should be held liable for failing to wave a magic wand and stop all piracy from occurring on its service. The internet access provider was originally sued by music publisher BMG, and they got a judge who made it clear that he was not a fan of the internet, and didn't see why it should be a problem for anyone to be kicked off the internet at all. Cox lost the case mostly because the company didn't really follow its own internal repeat infringer policy. That ruling was upheld on appeal, leading the company to settle the case for $25 million.
Sensing an opportunity to cash in, all of the RIAA major record labels jumped in to sue Cox as well -- and got the same exact judge, Liam O'Grady. After a trial earlier this month, a jury has now awarded an absolutely astounding $1 billion damages verdict. The verdict is so preposterous and so disconnected from reality, that the math is wrong. The jury verdict document said that each infringed work should lead to statutory damages to the tune of $99,830.29. And there were 10,017 works infringed. And thus, the total was $1 billion on the dot:
Except that if you multiply those two numbers, the total would actually be $1,000,000,014.93. The jury's bad math saved Cox just about $15. Small favors.
Anyway, Cox has already made it clear that it will appeal, and I'd be stunned of such an amount held up. Everything about this is (1) crazy and (2) demonstrative of just how messed up and broken the "statutory damages" set up is for copyright. We've long wondered why statutory damages are even a thing in copyright, because they really don't make any sense. But the fact that statutory damages can go as high as $150k per work infringed -- even if there were literally no actual damages, raises significant 5th Amendment issues about due process (specifically, the wholly arbitrary nature of the jury award) and whether or not the award is "obviously unreasonable."
In a Supreme Court ruling almost exactly 100 years ago (St. Louis v. Williams), the Supreme Court ruled about obviously unreasonable awards, noting that there's a problem when "the penalty is 'arbitrary and unreasonable, and not proportionate to the actual damages sustained.'" That certainly seems to be the case here. After all, a basic recounting of the facts seems important here. Yes, Cox did not adequately follow its own repeat infringer policy, which may have lost it its DMCA safe harbors, but a jury verdict of over $30,000 per work infringed requires the jury to say that each and every infringement was willful by Cox. And that's crazy. Fucking up your own policies doesn't mean that you willfully infringed on every single work that someone shared via your network. Indeed, Cox was actually one of the more aggressive internet access providers in kicking people off for infringing.
Just to put this in perspective, the entire RIAA made just under $10 billion in 2018 in the US. IFPI reported that the total globally was $19.1 billion. And they want to now say that piracy of 10,000 songs on one ISP should grant them $1 billion? Honestly, the award is so insane, and so out of touch with reality, I actually wonder if the RIAA might come to regret it, as it makes the strongest case I've seen yet for the sheer unconstitutional nature of statutory damages, without any evidence of actual damages, for copyright infringement.
'Recusal? What's that?'
Sensing an opportunity to cash in, all of the RIAA major record labels jumped in to sue Cox as well -- and got the same exact judge, Liam O'Grady.
Because of course a judge who isn't a fan of the while 'internet' thing should be overseeing cases involving it... Might as well have an overtly vegan judge who has previously said they see nothing wrong in shutting down restaurants that serve non-vegan menu items issuing judgements on cases that involve that very type of restaurants.
As for the damages angle I'm definitely going to agree with the article on this one, the fact that .50-1.00 dollar songs magically become worth just under one-hundred thousand each simply highlights just how utterly insane copyright law is. A $10,000 car would not become worth the same as a high-end luxury car going for hundreds of thousands simply because someone stole it, and in that case there would be an actual loss by the owner, even if only temporary.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
this is why the entertainment industries wanted a jury verdict!
1)because stopping piracy is impossible
2)because the entertainment industries wanted maximum monies from a company that could easily go bankrupt
3)because the more companies of this type that go bankrupt, the easier it will be for the entertainment industries to take complete control of the internet, to have it restricted to only users the industries give permission to or to shut it down! these same industries have done whatever they can for decades to limit progress of all things technical that they cant control and the internet is no different. add in the courts country wide and now worldwide willing to take everything possible from the people and put under the control of companies (especially since Trump came on the scene) and see where this is going! they wont stop until they get what they want and it's about time the rest of the world actually acknowledged what's going on and stood against them. saying 'No', means 'No'! the public stopped other ridiculous things from happening, how come we cant stop the entertainment industries from taking control of the best communication platform invented to date, just because they refuse to change with the rest of the world?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
1,000,000,000/10,017 = 99830.28850953
I would almost be willing to bet that lost ~$15 that somebody 'asked for $1 and the jury tried to make it work out that way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because of course a judge who isn't a fan of the while 'internet' thing should be overseeing cases involving it... Might as well have an overtly vegan judge who has previously said they see nothing wrong in shutting down restaurants that serve non-vegan menu items issuing judgements on cases that involve that very type of restaurants.
No, it's because the federal courts assign "related cases" to the same judge. Standard procedure that can just as easily work in reverse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As for the damages angle I'm definitely going to agree with the article on this one, the fact that .50-1.00 dollar songs magically become worth just under one-hundred thousand each simply highlights just how utterly insane copyright law is. A $10,000 car would not become worth the same as a high-end luxury car going for hundreds of thousands simply because someone stole it, and in that case there would be an actual loss by the owner, even if only temporary.
It's not the song that is valuable, it's the LAW that DETERS this conduct. Masnick just learned how irrelevant his viewpoint is and it's great!
Apparently, copying IS theft. Don't like it, don't steal it!
Nice "meltdown" article LOLOLOLOL
I’m not sure that helps your argument, and I’m not sure the RIAA would appreciate someone making that argument.
The law says a company that didn’t willfully infringe upon copyrights has to pay a billion dollars in damages. The law says someone who files a false DMCA takedown notification should be punished but can basically get off scot-free because the courts don’t give a shit.
How are these laws supposed to “deter conduct”, again?
No, it isn’t. Copying is copying. Whether it is copyright infringement depends on the context. And copying can never be theft because nothing is stolen. (You can skip the “potential revenue” argument; we all know it’s bullshit.) If’n you want to make that mistake again, I can gladly teach you the basics. I’ll even make sure to use lots of one-syllable words so you can understand what I say.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We've long wondered why statutory damages are even a thing in copyright, because they really don't make any sense.
The idea is to deter theft or the enabling of theft with a penalty so severe the thieves will either stop doing it or be bankrupted for doing it.
Great verdict!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Copyright infringement is not theft.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
