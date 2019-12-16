Tennessee Deputy Who Baptised An Arrestee And Strip Searched A Minor Now Dealing With 44 Criminal Charges And Five Lawsuits

Sons Of Confederate Veterans Sued Over Bogus DMCA Takedown
Mon, Dec 16th 2019 1:37pm Tim Cushing

Tennessee sheriff's deputy Daniel Wilkey has racked up some amazing stats during his short law enforcement career. At the age of 26, Deputy Daniel Wilkey is at his second law enforcement agency, having left the Rhea County Sheriff's Office for the Hamilton County in 2018.

During his time as a Rhea County deputy, Daniel Wilkey was named in one (1) federal lawsuit for fatally shooting a person. Since his arrival in Hamilton County in February 2018, Wilkey has been hit with five (5) civil rights lawsuits. Fortunately, none of these involve Wilkey killing anyone.

More unfortunately, about half of them break new ground in civil rights violation territory. One alleges an unlawful roadside anal search that injured the searchee. Another involves a super-weird forced baptism in a nearby lake, supposedly in exchange for leniency with a drug arrest. Both of those were filed on the same day.

Yet another two (2) lawsuits involve minors, roadside strip searches, and Wilkey's bizarre personal blend of religious affirmations and verbal abuse.

But Wilkey's biggest numbers are his latest. Via Cacobot comes this update: Deputy Wilkey is facing almost as many felony charges as he is years-old.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Deputy Daniel Wilkey has been indicted on 44 criminal charges, including 25 felonies, "pertaining to incidents he was involved in while on duty in an official capacity," according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Here are the charges (with counts per), which can pretty much be read to the tune "Twelve Days of Christmas" [felonies in bold]:

10 Reckless Driving
9 Official oppression
7 Reckless endangerment
6 Sexual Battery
4 Stalking
3 Assault
2 False imprisonment
2 Rape
1 Extortion

All this from a deputy who's only been with his current agency for ten (10) months. And in that short period of time, he managed to rack up eight (8) internal affairs investigations.

The criminal charges only add to Wilkey's multitudinous problems. Judges in two of the four lawsuits Wilkey is facing have refused to put those on hold until after the criminal cases are decided. Wilkey's attorney argued it would be unfair for him to have to face both, especially since testimony/evidence in the criminal cases could be used against him in the civil lawsuits. Too bad, says Judge Mattice, who is presiding over the forced baptism case:

"Defendants… downplay Plaintiff's interest in vindicating alleged violations of the rights guaranteed to her by the United States Constitution. It is not merely 'money' weighed against Defendant's unspecified rights," Mattice wrote. "As previously noted, Defendants do not have a right to defend against civil and criminal proceedings one at a time, nor do they have a general right to avoid the evidentiary implications of responsive pleadings."

Things may change as the criminal cases move forward, but for now, Wilkey's fighting a battle on at least two five fronts. One lawsuit has been stayed, but only for 90 days. Wilkey might want to start exercising that speedy trial right ASAP.

As for Wilkey's compadres -- the three deputies who stood idly by while Wilkey violated rights in new and inventive ways? They're just kind of hanging around, sucking up tax dollars. Bobby Brewer, who aided with the roadside anal search, is on clerical duty. Jacob Goforth, who hung around and watched Wilkey "baptise" an arrestee, is back on active duty. And Tyler McRae, who helped Wilkey proselytize while stripping a minor down to his boxer shorts, is still on patrol and has not been placed under investigation.

Deputy Wilkey is in a league of his own. His LAR* won't be topped any time soon -- at least not by anyone playing for farm team agencies. It will take a major league asshole to beat Wilkey's 44 charges and five lawsuits. Given enough time, someone will be it cumulatively. But give those fuckers an asterisk. Wilkey's dealing with this all at the same time -- and he locked down these stats in a mere 10 months of work.

*Lawsuits Above Replacement

Filed Under: daniel wilkey, hamilton county, police, rhea county, tennessee

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 16 Dec 2019 @ 11:44am

    How many Investigations before you are benched?

    So, after... like... 5 IA investigations, no one was like, "yeah... maybe we should put him on desk duty..."?

    This is a failure of the department as a whole. I really would like to see what the Sheriff says about this guy and why he was kept on the street so long.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 16 Dec 2019 @ 12:02pm

      Gutless and powerless, or corrupt

      I can think of two possible explanations for why he's still working there offhand, neither of them good.

      Either the department is so beholden to the local police union that they effectively have zero ability to fire officers unless the union deigns to grant them the ability, or they fully support everything he's doing and therefore see nothing wrong with any of it, and certainly nothing worth kicking him out over.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 16 Dec 2019 @ 11:59am

    No, see, that's not what that term means

    All this from a deputy who's only been with his current agency for ten (10) months. And in that short period of time, he managed to rack up eight (8) internal affairs investigations.

    You'd think that after a maybe two or three(on the high end) internal investigations in less than a year the scumbag's superiors would maybe look into firing him, but I guess they took the idea of holding police to a higher standard to mean that the number of crimes they can commit needs to be higher before they consider thinking about planning a discussion about how maybe someone like that has no business being a cop.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 16 Dec 2019 @ 1:02pm

    Just a few bad apples...HAH

    Those three who stood by and watched while citizens rights were being violated, and their supervisors who put them back to work are not good apples.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    hij (profile), 16 Dec 2019 @ 1:13pm

    Reduced employment opportunities

    If he is found guilty this may reduce his employment opportunities so low that he may have to go over two to three counties away for a new deputy sheriff position.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 16 Dec 2019 @ 1:48pm

    Well, I know someone who’s going on a Brady list — among other lists, should he be convicted of those sex crimes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 16 Dec 2019 @ 5:59pm

      Re:

      Well, I know someone who’s going on a Brady list
      Uh what? That's a list of officers not to trust as a witness. It would be a total travesty if he is on any list of officers after the first criminal case concludes. And actually, even before that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Norahc (profile), 16 Dec 2019 @ 1:48pm

    I sincerely hope Deputy Wilkey enjoys his new career as a prison bitch, which can't start soon enough.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 16 Dec 2019 @ 2:07pm

      Re:

      Making light of prison rape serves the interests of authoritarians like Wilkey. It implies that it's okay for criminals to have their human rights violated, and for people in power to allow it to happen.

      If you think it's okay for Wilkey's rights to be violated because he's a bad person -- well, that's what he was thinking every time he violated someone's rights.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Norahc (profile), 16 Dec 2019 @ 2:21pm

        Re: Re:

        He can be a prison bitch without getting prison raped.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          James Burkhardt (profile), 16 Dec 2019 @ 2:45pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Prison Bitch is widely used as slang for a male prisoner who 'bottoms' in a (generally) non-consensual sexual relationship between inmates. When a person says "First day, beat someone up or become someone's bitch", they don't mean become someone's gofer.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Thad (profile), 16 Dec 2019 @ 3:01pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          ...did you just pull an "It's not pollution that's harming the environment, it's the impurities in our air and water that are doing it"?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Dec 2019 @ 1:58pm

    Nothing like a power-tripping civil servant who thinks s/he IS "the law."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    bhull242 (profile), 16 Dec 2019 @ 2:25pm

    That’s a pretty impressive rap sheet for only ten months on the job. It takes a special kind of person to do all that and get charged for it in such a short period of time despite being a police officer.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Wyrm (profile), 16 Dec 2019 @ 2:59pm

    I remember a few jokes about "In Soviet Russia".

    But nowadays, you don't need to travel in space and time to "Soviet Russia" when you can turn some of these jokes so terrifyingly real back home in the US.

    "In America, you watch Big Brother."
    "In Soviet Russia, Big Brother watch you!"

    "In America, you call the police."
    "In Soviet Russia, the police calls you."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Dec 2019 @ 3:37pm

    Hey brt why aren’t you here defending this guy? They aren’t going to let you eat the ookie cookie at the policemen’s ball this year if you stop carrying water for these wannabe SS punks now.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Dec 2019 @ 5:19pm

    There was a time when I would have been surprised and shocked at news like this article.

    Sadly, that time is so long in the past it is almost ancient history.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Dec 2019 @ 5:31pm

      Re:

      You must be over 100 years old...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 16 Dec 2019 @ 6:06pm

        Re: Re:

        Or at least a boomer.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 16 Dec 2019 @ 6:20pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Just because someone has been emulating ostrich's in the past and has now raised their level of awareness of the world around them does not mean they are either boomers or even old. I know a couple of dozen millennial's who meet this criteria, but are slowly putting their iPhone's down and looking around at reality, with some coaxing.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


