No, Filing A Defamation Lawsuit Is Never The Only Way You Can Clear Your Name
from the do-people-not-realize-this dept
The Washington Post's Erik Wemple (who, for reasons I've never understood, always refers to himself as "The Erik Wemple Blog," which is really annoying for readers), had a truly bizarre article recently about Devin Nunes' defamation lawsuit against CNN, in which Wemple suggests that maybe this Nunes lawsuit is "halfway decent." It is not. As we discussed in our own post about the lawsuit, this one may be his worst one yet and has little chance of surviving.
Still, what I found most bizarre about the Wemple piece, is that includes this truly ridiculous paragraph:
There are those who believe that a courtroom is the appropriate place to feud about alleged dairy secrets. “Kudos to Congressman Nunes for utilizing the court system to vindicate his reputation,” wrote defamation attorney Elizabeth Locke of Clare Locke LLP in an email (before the filing of the CNN suit). “In the United States, a defamation action that seeks monetary damages is the only remedy available to those who have been defamed. We should be celebrating, not disparaging, those who use the courts to resolve their disputes.”
If you recognize the name of that lawyer, Elizabeth Locke, or her firm, Clare Locke, it might be because we wrote about them last year, in highlighting how the firm and Elizabeth in particular have truly bizarre views on free speech, support making libel laws more stringent, and the firm specializes in intimidating journalists and news organizations to kill stories about important and wealthy people.
Even leaving that aside, Locke's quote is just so out of touch with reality. A defamation lawsuit is "the only remedy" to those who have been defamed? Bullshit. How about just proving the defamer wrong? We live in an age when anyone can publish, and so if someone has said something false about you, you don't need to run to court and make use of the power of the state to try to correct the record. You can do so yourself.
Defamation law was originally designed in a time when there really was little recourse if, say, a newspaper defamed you. They controlled the media channel, and an ordinary person would have little direct recourse to present their side of the story. But that's not true any more thanks to the internet. On the internet, if someone says something false about you, rather than going through an expensive and wasteful defamation lawsuit and tying up the court system, you can just go on the internet and tell your side of the story. If you do it well (and people can help you do this for a mere fraction of what a pricey defamation lawyer will cost you), you can have a much more effective "recourse" to the defamation. You get your side out there much faster and more thoroughly, and the court of public opinion can determine who is right. If you present your case compellingly, whoever defamed you will end up having their own credibility and reputation hurt.
All of that works entirely without resorting to the court system and the frequently abused system of defamation law, which Nunes has been using to intimidate journalists, political rivals, and critics. The fact that a newspaper like the Washington Post would quote Locke without pointing out how what's she saying is utter nonsense is disappointing. Given Locke's history of trying to threaten various news sources, it's a shame that the Washington Post would even consider her a valid subject for a quote -- at least without qualifying the statement.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, defamation, devin nunes, elizabeth locke, free speech, marketplace of ideas
Companies: clare locke
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Hey, I think I've seen this Wemple guy posting anonymously in the comments.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[insert Shiva Ayyadurai joke here]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He said "if someone has said something false about you."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Naw, I don't feed trolls
While the story seems to indicate feeding trolls and organized brigading groups on twitter is a good idea.
No, keeps suing the hell out of them. It's the only thing that actually works.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Naw, I don't feed trolls
it's pretty ironic then that 'changing the mind/opinion of 3rd parties' is not one of the remedies available to the courts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Naw, I don't feed trolls poisoned bait
Bro we mostly indulge your sub-troll antics so maybe a little less pot-kettle-black eh?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I wonder if the lawyers think a lawsuit is the only remedy because they're the ones who make a living off of the lawsuits... Nah, that couldn't be it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
When all you have is a hammer, all your problems look like nails.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Play their game on their terms!"
No, sue them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The only way to win...
I agree wth you. But then I enjoy watching rich idiots waste money on lawsuits.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The only way to win...
Only in those states with a good Anti-SLAPP law in place. Otherwise, the rich have more resources than most of us.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why prove someone wrong when you can bankrupt them?
The court isn't even close to the only possible response to defamation, but it is certainly the best if the goal is attention and/or costing the other person/group huge amounts of money, whether to punish them, send a message to others, or both.
As an added benefit the legal route doesn't actually require you to be right or the other person wrong, as so long as you have more money than them and can drag things on right and wrong can be replaced with pure attrition, where the only thing that matters is who has more money to burn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Corrected.....
I think it was supposed to say:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Corrected.....
"[Moo]"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The court of public opinion only determines who they believe. May the most persistent win, regardless of the truth.
After all, "I heard it from the Internet, it must be true."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yes, with the loss of logical thinking by readers of the Internet you are quite right the people will only follow the most persuasive arguments and not necessarily the truthful ones.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I wish public opinion followed the most persuasive arguments.
Public opinion follows something more along the lines the path of least resistance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Court rulings won't change that. Back to top of flowchart.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The best cure for defamation would be for people to not believe everything they read that incites an emotional response. Unfortunately, in the real world, most people are ruled by emotions instead of facts and logic. However, in Milkdud's case, even the stupidest person on earth should have been able to grasp the idea that reporting factual information can't possibly be defamation (unless you live in the UK) and the bar for public figures is incredibly high in the U.S.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Defamation law was to protect royalty
"Defamation law was originally designed in a time when there really was little recourse if, say, a newspaper defamed you. "
IIRC, defamation laws were originally to protect the crown. And it didn't matter whether the claim was true, only whether it was defamatory. We still see the legacy of such laws in Thailand, which has a "lèse majesté" laws that are enforced against people who "defame" the king (the law now claims "national security" is what is violated, but the enforcement still applies to saying mean things about the king, much the way Trump considers an attack on him to be an attack on the US.)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/L%C3%A8se_majest%C3%A9_in_Thailand
So, you have to be careful when you cite the history of defamation law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Even leaving that aside, Locke's quote is just so out of touch with reality. A defamation lawsuit is "the only remedy" to those who have been defamed? Bullshit. How about just proving the defamer wrong? We live in an age when anyone can publish, and so if someone has said something false about you, you don't need to run to court and make use of the power of the state to try to correct the record. You can do so yourself.
Except when you can't, like when landlords or employers deny applications because of what they read online, without even bothering to tell the person. Ask anyone who has been "cancelled" how that works. This is typical rational-actor fallacy that presumes others play fair and are intelligent when they are not.
Libel laws replaced DUELING, the primary "recourse" of the 1800s. People who had the courage to defame someone but not to show up for a duel were branded cowards and punished. That doesn't happen today. Someone should NOT have to give equal footing on a debate stage over lies. They don't have to in Australia or in the US, and should not here.
People who talk like the author of this article are the first to threaten litigation when THEY are targeted. These laws exist for a very good reason.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You sound…eager for a return to those days.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Not at all. I just think a law designed to replace dueling should be taken seriously.
A woman who is accused of being a prostitute or sleeping her way into her job should not have to share a debate stage with her accuser(s).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Idiot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply