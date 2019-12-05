American WeChat Users Getting Banned For Celebrating Hong Kong Election Results
The recent election in Hong Kong may have scored some wins for pro-democracy candidates, but supporters of protesters and newly-elected candidates still aren't able to do much celebrating on social media. WeChat, the massively popular messaging app owned by China's Tencent, is apparently censoring posts and shutting down pro-democracy accounts.
That a Chinese company would censor pro-democracy messages is unsurprising. What's a bit more unexpected is Tencent's apparent willingness to shut down accounts owned by users in other countries, as Zoe Schiffer reports for The Verge.
Bin Xie, an information security analyst at Texas Children’s Hospital, wrote “The pro-China candidates totally lost” in a WeChat group before having his account shut down.
Xie is now part of a WhatsApp group for Chinese Americans who’ve recently been censored on WeChat. He joined the group to talk about what is happening and discuss what can be done to make it stop. “If you have censorship in China — fine,” he told The Verge. “But in this country? I’m a Republican but on WeChat I suffer the same as Democrats [using WeChat]— we are all censored.”
It's unclear how far this has spread. Tencent claims it does not censor users from other countries on WeChat. The home version -- Weixin -- is more heavily-monitored as it is mainly used by Chinese citizens. WeChat, on the other hand, has servers located outside of China that aren't subject to Chinese law, at least theoretically.
But it's happening anyway. Maybe it's just a glitch. Or maybe Tencent would just like everyone to believe it's just a glitch. Tencent's statement points fingers at the rest of the world and the hundreds of laws governing content removal.
In a statement emailed to The Verge, a Tencent spokesperson said, “Tencent operates in a complex regulatory environment, both in China and elsewhere. Like any global company, a core tenant is that we comply with local laws and regulations in the markets where we operate.”
Considering the Chinese government's ability to pressure US corporations into apologies and scattershot proxy censorship, it's not that difficult to picture it leaning heavily on Tencent to ignore the "complex regulatory environments" erected by other countries and just do what makes the Chinese government happy -- even if that results in the censorship of citizens of other countries.
Filed Under: china, election results, free speech, hong kong
Companies: wechat
Another core tenet is that they apparently don't proofread their official statements to the press :)
Re:
It's not the fault of the proofreaders. After all, this hits them where they live. Or, well, rent.
Re:
Welcome to the idiocracy...
Re:
Seems like the only time you show up is to be a grammar nazi.
If WeChat shuts some one down in USits censorship...
... if it's Facebook shuts someone down in EU its company policies violation, right?
Re: FTFY
If WeChat shuts some one down in US at the behest of the Chinese government for speech the Chinese government doesn't like its censorship.
If WeChat shuts someone down for behavior that WeChat has laid out in its policies as something it doesn't want, then it's company policies violation.
If those policies are set by government mandate to restrict speech the government doesn't like, then it's censorship.
The point is that, if the ultimate source of the shutting down comes from a government, it's censorship - no matter where you are in the globe.
Re: Re: FTFY
You ever consider that a Chinese company run by party members might actually hold the same values as the Chinese government, so a government mandate isn't even necessary?
Re: Re: Re: FTFY
And that would still mean the ultimate source is the government - ergo, censorship.
Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
China values conformity the way we value freedom of speech.
The presumption that they are wrong (or right) is an oversimplification.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
The party values conformity to preserve its power.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
You speak as though your opinion represents all of the inhabitants in the country of China.
I seriously doubt that most people in that group hold a similar opinion of themselves. More likely the citizens, out of fear, exhibit characteristics that the government demands knowing full well the consequences of disobedience. Some people other than the Chinese government think that China is an example of good government practices. Are you one of these people? If so, why?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
Your assumptions are ignorant.
Half of the classic Four Virtues of Confucianism represent loyalty and respect for social hierarchy and authority. It is more deeply ingrained in their culture than protestant prudishness is in the USA.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
Which does not change that the government mandating the removal of pro-democracy speech remains as censorship.
Tencent toeing the party line, whether voluntarily or not, remains censorship, as the party line flows from the government.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
China doesn't care about censorship the way we do.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
Evidently. But since we do care, we talk about it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
Again, speaking as though your opinion represents the entirety of the nation. This is most likely not the case. Please show any evidence that the people of china really think this way as opposed to their behavior being forced compliance.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
Please show any evidence to back up any of your "this is most likely not the case" claims that you are making here. Anything at all. You're demanding a lot of evidence from others while providing nothing but opinion.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
The logic behind my opinion about your opinion is,
1) everyone is different
2) no two people think the same way
3) china has a lot of people
4) how in the hell could all of them think the same thing, in the same way, for every second of every day?
5) just not gonna happen
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
So you can claim that all of the Chinese people are acting out of fear of their government, and that's not saying they all think the same way. Riiiiight
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
No, but I think you missed something.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
Kind of like why Americans cover up things like sexual abuse or radiation leaks into elementary schools out of fear of losing their jobs?
We abolished slavery yet many workers live worse than many slaves did.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
Yes. And that is, also, reprehensible and should be called. I recommend you find a story on that submit it to Techdirt via the Submit a Story link.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
It does change things, actually. The Government's values flow from the Chinese Communist Party, you have it completely ass-backwards. You can be a member of the Chinese Communist Party and not be part of the government. You can't be in government without being a member in good standing of the Party.
For the sake of simplicity, you can think of it like the American Republican party. Its leaders make up the current administration in power, right? And businesses run by Republicans often behave according to conservative social values, right? But you wouldn't try to claim all of those businesses being run by Republicans are acting that way at the behest of the US government, would you?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
It's The Family
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
"Your assumptions are ignorant."
Ok, which one(s)?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
Everything from the first letter to the final period.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
I think those are referred to as 'characters', not assumptions.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
You mean the way Americans exhibit greed and sociopathy out of fear of failing under capitalism?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
Indeed. American governments certainly try to censor as well. They are not nearly as successful, but that doesn't mean they don't try.
American Government tends to get called out on it, too, especially by the same people who make noise when China censorship crosses their path. I don't see why we should give China special treatment on calling out actions we don't agree with.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
"out of fear of failing under capitalism"
Is that why?
I don't get it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
Your mistake is in drawing a line at all between the values of the Chinese people and their government. Being a member of the Chinese Communist Party doesn't make you a part of the government. Party membership is a requirement for higher levels of social and career advancement, for one thing.
Point being, there is no need for the government to do anything. Chinese people find it offensive when Westerners criticize China, for any reason. You know how the US has a huge streak of irrational nationalism that makes them think they are exceptional in every way? China has that too, backed up by 5,000 years of history that is hyped constantly.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
And? Does that make this any less censorship?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
Yes, according to the definition YOU gave. If a private business chooses of their own volition to remove content, it's NOT censorship according to YOU.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If that business chooses to remove content so it can stay in the good graces of a censorship-happy authoritarian government, how can you believe that choice was purely voluntary?
Re:
They use pretzel logic
Re:
Not that you can ever be bothered to read, but the point at hand is that Tencent doesn't have to stay in the good graces of party leadership, because the people that own, operate, and make decisions at Tencent, are members of the Party. They don't have to be coerced because they really, truly want to support China and its government. There is no coercion required. Citizens, acting according to the values of their own culture, not yours, are making these decisions. That is NOT government censorship.
Do I have to use smaller words for you?
Re: Re:
It is all nice and tidy, everyone in lock step, a thing of beauty ... in your dreams that is.
Censorship efforts that help the Chinese government are implicitly coerced because Tencent knows better than to piss off a government full of authoritarians who would destroy the company if given even the flimsiest justification. Whether Tencent management sincerely supports the Chinese government is irrelevant.
Re: Re: FTFY
Just a quick look on Google...
"Facebook Chief Operating Office Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey will testify on Capitol Hill on the topics of eliminating fake news...."
and...
"Facebook shuts down hundreds of Russian-linked accounts The company said the the Internet Research Agency used "complex networks of inauthentic accounts to deceive and manipulate people."
Well, I suppose its not censorship because it's the US government asking facebook to close foreign accounts worldwide?
Re: Re: Re: FTFY
Just to clarify: I do not support either censorship. But I don't understand the surprise coming out from the article. OTTs are loyal to their governments, to a very trouble extent, everywhere. US OTTs are actively fighting back against EU laws protecting privacy. They de-facto impose US law abroad, following Congress' guidelines. Obviously China is learning fast and trying to do the same. This will only accelerate internet fragmentation.
Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
There are a number of strawmen in your arguments. But let us focus on this
Legal arguments are not ethical/moral arguments. Discussing that WeChat legally can ban people for whatever reason does not preclude discussing if WeChat should. The specific criticism at play is that WeChat claims to not be enforcing Chinese legal standards on international WeChat that they do on the more isolated local Chinese sub network, but that those claims appear to be false.
Techdirt has repeatedly argued that congress should not be in the game of determining or dictating Moderation decisions. The first article certainly implicates that standard, and Techdirt and the commentors have criticized the efforts to dictate moderation by the US.
However, I would love to know the search you made, so I can look at those articles. Because if I remember correctly, the second headline (or a similar purge) happened first, partly in response to the massive public outcry implicating Facebook's business interests. It wasn't about Facebook being loyal to the US or acting at the direction of the government (at least not entirely). The entire saga between Facebook and The government has been pretty publicly antagonistic in fact.
Facebook had the legal right and i think was ethically in the right. I do not like that Congress has been in the middle of it. But if pressed, I would highlight that WeWork banned individuals expressing uncoordinated individual opinions, while the Russian IRA accounts were spreading intentional disinformation in a complex and organized fashion that made it difficult to combat in the marketplace of ideas and impossible to address via the judiciary, providing a stronger ethical bulwark for their removal as a matter of policy.
False Equivelances and strawmen arguements that come up once a week do not make for robust debate
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FTFY
Honestly, I did not do much of a check on chronology, just a superficial look on a google "facebook removes accounts" search, giving news from 31 Oct 2019 like https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/facebook-removes-accounts-russia-meddling-africa/story?id=66661990
By memory I think that the testimony in Congress happened before the 31st of october (I might be wrong).
But I think that we are discussing two slightly different points here. I do know that facebook has the legal right to terminate foreign accounts, wherever they want. Ethically, I don't care much, as I am not a US citizen and personally I was financially hurt more by US fake news than from russian ones in the last ten years.
But even assuming that facebook did nothing wrong, the main point is this: OTTs are in bed with their respective governments, trying to enforce the laws and the views of their countries of origin. This is bad on so many levels, and while in the last few years it was US law to dominate (arguably not the best legal system in the world but hey, by far not the worst), now other jurisdictions are creeping into our phones as we install apps from the web. And if facebook can do it, why wechat should not? because their concept of ethics is different? Again, legally they probably have every right to terminate any of the users of their free app, like any other company offering stuff for free. I think that this will lead to an insurmountable conflict, where all terms of use, rights, etc will be so messed up and distorted to the advantage of this or that government, that gigantic opportunities of arbitrage, data leak will become the norm and cases like this article will become more and more frequent, until local regulators will panic and try to break the internet as a result.
Payment accounts also?
Apparently WeChat is how people in China pay for things, and it's common to find businesses who won't take cash. So this might be more significant than getting banned from a social network.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why should a platform be forced to host speech its owners don't like?
Re:
Bullcrap. China is forcing them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
China isn't forcing them, rather the platform is ran by the members of CCP.
Re:
Typical myopia from you people. As has already been posted earlier in this thread, a platform can boot anybody they (dis)like and it is not censorship. But when they do so at the behest of any government entity it becomes censorship. It's quite simple, really. Why is this so hard for you?
Re: Re:
Because nobody has actually demonstrated that's what happened. It's all based on assumptions. You talk about myopia while just swallowing a story whole, as written, with no attempt at critical thinking, even when others point out there are missing facts. Did you even read the linked article?
Take your blinders off.
Tencent, a Chinese company, owns and operates WeChat. The government of China has a history of censoring online speech it doesn’t like. Companies that operate in China have a history of helping the Chinese government censor speech. These are documented facts.
The Chinese government likely doesn’t want to celebrate (or possibly even acknowledge) the election results in Hong Kong. WeChat has (apparently) banned users who celebrate those results. We can’t prove the Chinese government pushed for those bans. But we can damn well make the assumption based on what we know.
Re:
That's a really long-winded comment, and in the end you just agreed with my statement anyway. Thanks?
Re: Re:
In the end, Stephen made the point that even in the absence of hard proof, it remains a reasonable assumption, when you infer from the available data, that this is an instance of censorship of voices that dissent from the government's desires.
Or, put more simply: the assumption that this is censorship is a reasonable one.
Re: Re:
Censorship is part of Chinese culture. To them, lack of conformity is as bad as lack of free speech is here. Because SOVEREIGNTY.
Re: Re: Re:
And it remains censorship. Those who disagree with it will speak out and say they disagree with it.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It's not censorship. Repeating a lie doesn't make it true, even if you've convinced yourself it is.
Those who disagree with you will speak out and say they disagree with you.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Schrödinger's censorship
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Correct, repeating a lie does not make it true. It being true, makes it true.
But I'm glad we came to an agreement! Those who disagree will speak out and say they disagree! And thus, we will speak out against censorship of pro-democracy speech, and proudly. Thank you for coming around to seeing this. It certainly seemed like you were arguing we shouldn't speak out earlier.
Re:
Is it censorship or is it not?
You can't have it both ways.
A better way
That’s ok china.
And your right it is rude to that that.
Especially when we can just talk behind your backs about you like everyone else does so you don’t hear it😈
Tencent are ALSO banning people on reddit. specifically from reddit.com/r/jokes if they make Xi / winnie the pooh jokes.
Instant perma-ban for a single joke.
Re:
When did tencent purchase reddit?
