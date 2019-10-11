More Fallout From The Hong Kong Protests Hitting eSports
We were just discussing how the NBA and Blizzard each responded to the thin-skinned Chinese government's pressure on each in the wake of statements made supporting the Hong Kong protests that have raged for months now. The Blizzard half of that conversation involved the company yanking prize money and issuing a 1 year ban on a Hearthstone champion going by the handle Blitzchung, who stated support for the protests to sign off of a recent stream -- which, Blizzard claims, violated contest rules. The backlash to Blizzard's decision, was swift and severe. Unlike the NBA, which backtracked on its own appeasing comments to the Chinese government, Blizzard hasn't budged an inch.
The fallout is continuing, if not intensifying. Most recently, famed streamer Brian Kibler quit Hearthstone entirely over Blizzard's decision.
Kibler, 39, is a widely-respected Magic: The Gathering player who, in 2010, was inducted into Magic’s Hall of Fame. Over the last couple years, Kibler amassed a 500,000-person following on Twitch streaming Blizzard’s Hearthstone, which he casts in an official capacity for Blizzard.
“I certainly never expected that my position in the Hearthstone community would lead to me making a statement on sensitive topics regarding international relations,” Kibler wrote today, “but I have always viewed my strange place as a public figure in gaming as an opportunity to try to make the world a better place in whatever way I can, so here we are.”
He went on to state that he refused to smile on camera for a company that was taking such heavy-handed actions against his fellow streamer. It's not that Kibler himself is so big a figure that this will rock the Hearthstone world, though there is some truth to that. It's, frankly, the speed at which this is happening. It seems nearly inevitable that Kibler won't be the last to take such a step, particularly given some of the surrounding backlash Blizzard is receiving both internally and externally to its actions.
Kibler’s statement joins a chorus of backlash against Blizzard’s decision. The Blizzard subreddit shuttered yesterday, full of complaints from players—some of whom pledged to quit the game entirely. At Blizzard’s headquarters, where it proudly displays company values like “lead responsibly” and “learn & grow,” a big piece of paper covered up the values “think globally” and “every voice matters” apparently in protest of Chung’s ban. Also at Blizzard yesterday, some employees staged an “Umbrella Protest” against the ban.
This simply isn't going away. Blizzard needs to say something, if not do something, to quell this ongoing backlash. Thus far, it has essentially chosen to sit back and wait this out. That doesn't appear to be a strategy that is going to work.
Blizzard sub
Apparently, the sub shutdown was the work of the newest moderator of the sub without discussing it with the rest of the mod team.
Activision -- lacking action AND vision currently.
Everyone wants to control their image, spin the narrative.
To make it in China, you have to play by China's rules.
At first it was little things (no skeletons in MTG sets for China as that offends people) & other small concessions.
Then the asks got a little bit bigger, but nothing to far.
Now that you are fully plugged in and wanting the cash the market offers, now you sell your soul to keep getting paid.
In France, someone in government does something dumb & people riot demanding change.
In China, no one gets to complain, no one gets to demand change, & they will not tolerate even a whiff of complaints fearing it will spur political overthrow.
The brands give in b/c well they exist to make money & can't think beyond the next check. Eurovision banned China from airing the show after they edited sections out. There was no fear about loss of the pay day, they were angry that "gay" content (which wasn't that over the top) was censored out. Hell even Russia lets the content air & they are still actively gathering people & killing them for the 'crime' of being gay.
People are far to used to brands standing up for things...
10 million moms (3 wacky chicks & a purse dog) threatened to boycott all sorts of brands for promoting teh gay, most of the brands were worried then realized its better to not give in to a few people demanding to control everything to make themselves happy in denying reality.
They overlook brands doing what they do not what they say...
Hobby Lobby, birth control is evil!! But hey our pension fund is heavily invested in it oh and we fund terrorists to steal artifacts for us. But a whole bunch of moral crusaders still support them.
Perhaps it is time to admit that corporate people aren't real people. They hold no opinions or morals. They want to get paid & the new market paying them matters more than you who paid for their new shiny stadiums. For every person yelling they are leaving Blizz, there is a nation with 10 people for every 1 of us who can replace your revenue stream.
But hey Blizzard shutting down the ability for people to leave & hastily demanding governmental IDs to be allowed to shut your account down is just them hedging their bet that you'll forget you were going to quit if they make it take long enough. Think I am wrong?? Notice beating your wife in the NFL still has a way lesser punishment than failing a test for pot.
Blizzard also making it difficult to delete accounts
If you go to their page to delete your account it says that they may require a government issue photo ID.
They do require it. They have removed all other ways to communicate with them. You can't even login and submit a support ticket without it. The callback and live chat options are disabled.
I don't know how an ID is going to help verify anything since they don't have full names and email addresses for these accounts (in all cases).
This appears to be a way to try to stop the bleeding for their shareholders' benefit.
Re: Blizzard also making it difficult to delete accounts
This is more the case due to fraud then anything. Since deleting your account can not be reversed they want to be absolutely sure the account holder is the one doing it.
Re: Re: Blizzard also making it difficult to delete accounts
There's nothing to verify against other than the fact that I control the email address. They have no information about me.
So an ID is not going to help.
China sure seems to be pissy at the moment, making all kinds of demands as if they have been treated poorly. When are they going to pay us back for all that chemical soaked drywall they dumped on our markets right after that huge hurricane wiped out many homes in FL.
Ah to be a fly on that wall...
I can only imagine how utterly stunned the higher ups have been over this whole thing. 'All we did was give the boot to three people to appease China, what's everyone upset about?!'
In their eagerness to grovel to china and show how much of a 'team player' they are they took what would have been a minor incident with one player and turned it into an international incident.
If only there was a term for something like that...
I for one...
DO NOT welcome our new Chinese overlords.
