Google's Stadia Game Streaming Service Arrives To A Collective 'Meh'
from the paid-beta dept
As we noted last week, there's a laundry list of potential issues plaguing Google's attempted entry into the game streaming space via Google Stadia, not least of which is the US' substandard broadband networks and arbitrary broadband caps. Stadia eliminates the physical home game console and instead moves all game processing to the cloud. And while it's clear that this is the inevitable path forward and somebody is going to eventually dominate the space, there's no solid indication yet that it's going to be Google.
Initial Stadia shipments went out this week (some anyway, many orders never shipped), and so far the press response has been a large, collective, "meh." Most reviews cite a fairly pathetic launch lineup filled with titles that were first released years ago. And while the service works in ideal conditions on good broadband lines, the $120 entry fee (plus $10 subscription cost) is being derided as largely a public paid beta:
"There’s no reason anyone should buy into Stadia right now. Google has made sure of that, partly by underdelivering at launch and partly with a pricing scheme that sees you paying three times (for hardware, for the service, for games) just to be an early adopter.
But the nice thing is that no one’s forcing you to, either. Early adopters know who they are, and they’ll hopefully be subsidizing a better experience for the rest of us while helping Google work out the kinks. The technology works reasonably well, and Google’s gadgets can all be automatically updated over the air."
This is, of course, before you get to the fact that countless Americans not only have substandard broadband, but have been saddled with bullshit broadband usage caps and overage fees. The fact that Stadia can chew up to 20 gigabytes per hour at full 4K makes for a costly experience:
"This is by design, of course. That 1TB data cap is targeted primarily at people like me, who have cut the cord and now get their entertainment through a collection of streaming services. Of course, Xfinity allows me to have “unlimited data” if I pay an additional $50 a month, which isn’t something I do because my overages tend to only be in the realm of $10-$20 a month when I happen to go over."
I remember being pitched on the idea of game streaming way back in 2001 at E3, so it's great to see the progress these efforts have made. But it remains abundantly clear that game streaming is going to be a work in progress for the better part of the next 5 years, and a continued headache in parts of the country where limited broadband competition has resulted in slow speeds and unnecessary restrictions. There are also other questions related to a shift to game streaming (like how do you preserve game history when the consumer has no ownership rights and doesn't own anything?) that will need to be hammered out in time.
Meanwhile, Sony and Microsoft, which both have new high-powered game consoles launching next year (hand in hand with their own streaming alternatives) likely have nothing to worry about. We're still years away from game streaming being a consistent and popular affair, and the competition to dominate the space remains wide open, thanks in no small part to Google's fairly underwhelming Stadia launch and US telecom dysfunction.
Filed Under: stadia, streaming, video games
Companies: google
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I'd also say no because no one know if/when they'll pull the plug on the service.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How do you preserve game history with with game streaming? You don't. It's as simple as that. If you don't have a copy of the game there's nothing to preserve. It will only exist as long as the company considers it profitable. The moment it becomes unprofitable, it will vanish.
The naive will probably say "Well, if it's not profitable any more, maybe they'll release a copy of it." To them I say "Have you been paying attention to copyright the last few decades?" large companies rarely relinquish their hold on anything copyrighted.
And even if they did, how would you use it? I doubt these games will be running on consumer-level hardware. Not to mention that they're probably hardcoded to be streaming games, so even if you got the code and had the hardware to run it, you'd need both a client and server setup to use them.
Game streaming is pretty much the end of game preservation.
Of course it's not such a big step from what exists now where patches and DLC are only available online to be downloaded directly to the console and which are impossible to properly backup. Or how about "P.T." which Konami made disappear when the game it was teasing got canned? How's the preservation of that coming along?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Calling a Google service "meh"? Why do you shill so hard for Google, Masnick?
/sarc
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I’m other news, nobody cares about this stupid website. You’re losing views like crazy. Just close it up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
you care, or you wouldn't be posting about the site.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Having Comcast with a 1TB Cap limit before I'm forking out more money, which I've done a couple of times this year, If I was really going to use this service, that means another $50 a month for Unlimited which they took away from me, plus $10 a month for Google's service. So it's really a $60 a month Gaming service. Plus you'll have to pay for a lot of the new games in the $10-$60 price range on top of the streaming fee!!!!
To me, it doesn't make a lot of sense. I already have a few Xbox 360's, a Day 1 Xbox One, a PS3, etc. Really these days most of my gaming is just done on my iOS device. Even then I stopped Apple's Gaming service and switched over to Apple's TV+ service to check out. Apple's gaming service just makes much more sense to me. I can use a Xbox One or PS4 controller among others if I want. It's cheaper at half the price and no extra costs per game. it also is not using a bunch of my bandwidth as I download the game and can play it right on my device.
Normal online gaming only uses a tiny amount of data to tell where you are and what is going on to everyone else. Streaming a game, especially if it's 4K is going to use a ton more Data. it's like streaming Movies. How much Data are you using now? How much gaming do you do? If you're a casual gamer, then maybe it won't be too bad on your Data. But you're spending a lot of money to only use it a little bit.
Then it's Google. A company that really does like to KILL things pretty quickly. They get bored and want to move onto something else. Will this service even last say 2 years?!?!?! I think they're really going to try for at least the first year, but after that?
Also, remember unlike Apple Arcade where you download the games and then play them, which means you can play them offline, Google is all about streaming the games. It's running on some kind of custom Linux hardware. There is never going to be some kind of offline gameplay as you can't download the games and play locally offline. That is never going to happen.
If Google wants to SPY on me playing games, I wouldn't care. What info on me would they get that they don't already have? I really don't care one way or the other how this service works out, Good or Bad. For me, it is kind of a Meh.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply