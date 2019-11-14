Will Google's Stadia Game Streaming Platform Be A Dud?
On November 19, Google is expected to finally launch the company's long awaited game streaming platform, Google Stadia. Stadia is being heralded as the vanguard of a new push to eliminate your local game console, and shift all of the computing and processing power to the cloud. The shift to game streaming is likely inevitable, the only problem is that Stadia may be a little ahead of its time. And, like so many Google projects (like Google Fiber), game developers are apparently worried that Google may waffle on its commitment to the project:
"The biggest complaint most developers have with Stadia is the fear is Google is just going to cancel it. Nobody ever says, 'Oh, it's not going to work.' or 'Streaming isn't the future.' Everyone accepts that streaming is pretty much inevitable. The biggest concern with Stadia is that it might not exist.
Granted, that same developer then proceeds to point out there's plenty of projects Google hasn't waffled on:
"if you think about it like that, that's kind of silly. Working in tech, you have to be willing to make bold moves and try things that could fail. And yeah, Google's canceled a lot of projects. But I also have a Pixel in my pocket, I'm using Google Maps to get around, I only got here because my Google Calendar told me to get here by giving me a prompt in Gmail. It's not like Google cancels every fucking thing they make."
Having watched Google promise massive societal transformation with Google Fiber only to have Alphabet bean counters suddenly cripple the project without admitting as much, the worries still aren't entirely unfounded. But while Google's ability to stick with ambitious projects is a worry, there are more pressing concerns facing the project's success. For one the launch lineup is fairly pathetic. There are only going to be twelve titles at launch, most of which (including three games from the Tomb Raider series) have already been out for years. As such, many view this as more of a proof of concept and a paid beta than a serious commercial launch.
But the biggest problem for Stadia, as we've mentioned previously, is America's shitty broadband connections.
Thanks to limited competition and negligent regulators, ISPs have imposed monthly usage caps as low as 150 GB on the nation's broadband lines. Stadia, according to estimates, can consume upwards of 15 gigabytes per hour at 4K resolution. Yeah, you can scale back the service to lower resolutions, but that defeats the idea of Stadia as any kind of symmetrical replacement for traditional game consoles.
ISPs, for their part, have spent years pretending that these caps are a good idea, despite the fact that even the industry has admitted they serve no real technical purpose outside of charging you more money for the same service. They're glorified price hikes only made possible by a lack of competition and regulatory capture. To try and make the limits seem generous, ISPs love to measure them based on how many emails you can send or web pages you can browse. Here's AT&T's breakdown from the company's website:
Whether Google is the company that will dominate the space or not, one thing is clear: ISPs are going to need a new schtick, and a lot of consumers are going to be surprised by the fact game streaming burns through broadband caps like popcorn shrimp.
Maybe Google succeeds in the space, maybe it doesn't. Maybe Google sticks with the project, or maybe like Google Fiber Alphabet execs get cold feet and hang up on developers mid-stride in a year from now. Either way, game streaming is likely inevitable. From Sony and Microsoft to Verizon (net neutrality and zero rating should prove interesting in the case of the latter), there are any number of companies eyeballing this space. Who's going to come out on top is far from clear, though what is clear is we're going to need better broadband for the idea to gain widespread commercial appeal.
16GB per hour for 4k -- right?
The Vice article says 16GB per hours, not 1TB, right?
In a word, yes.
In a few more words, Google doesn't care all that much whether this succeeds. They try a lot of things, they fail a lot of times, and every now and then something pops out a winner. Good on them for trying but it's an idea way ahead of its time (and not even close to the first time). The bandwidth simply isn't there to support it.
Re:
It's a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy. People are afraid of what happens if it's a dud, because Google's shown they are not willing to support a dud even if people depend on it. The example of Google Maps is ridiculous. If it disappears tomorrow, I'll go to Bing Maps, OpenStreetMap, old paper maps, whatever. It would be a minor inconvenience.
So Google's strategy here is just to paint their detractors as irrational, desite Google's long history of doing exactly what they fear? That's not the strategy of someone who wants to win. If they intend to win, how about double your money back if the service gets shut down? That'll cost them nothing if they don't shut it down, and even if it peters out and goes on life-support, that amount of server time and bandwidth will cost less and less every year. Or they could guarantee that their server-side platform and all game code will be placed in escrow, to be released if it shuts down.
But no, this company is just saying "trust us", it's not going to be like Google Video, Google Health, Google Talk, Google Hangouts, Google Spaces, Google Allo, Orkut, Google Code, Google Plus, Google Hire, Google Fiber Louisville... and you certainly wouldn't be banned from Stadia with no explanation or recourse, no customer service options at all. Where does the general public get these crazy ideas?
The bandwidth is there on Google's side and will eventually come to the consumer side. Probably would've been better to start with a non-US launch. Not Australia either. Maybe Sweden (their bandwidth was legendary, 20 years ago anyway). Hell, if they hadn't bungled Google Fiber so badly it could've been the USA. Oops.
Re: Re:
"this company is just saying "trust us", it's not going to be like Google Video, Google Health, Google Talk, Google Hangouts, Google Spaces, Google Allo, Orkut, Google Code, Google Plus, Google Hire, Google Fiber Louisville"
I'm at a little bit of a loss as to why shutting any of these things down was a bad thing for Google to do. Video was shut down because it made no sense long term for Google to be hosting a YouTube competitor, and most of the others were shut down because they had essentially failed in the marketplace. If they had been individual companies rather than Google projects, they'd likely have been shut down because they weren't able to make money ahead of competitors.
I understand annoyance and bitterness when Google decide to shut down a project because they theoretically have enough revenue to support hundreds of money losing services, but there's not been any decision you listed that didn't make sense, nor any that didn't have competing services to move to.
"and you certainly wouldn't be banned from Stadia with no explanation or recourse, no customer service options at all"
So, like every other online platform? I regularly see XBox gamers posting queries on Reddit where they're told they're temporarily blocked but don't understand why and don't understand the questions they're asked to rejoin, for example. If this is your complaint against Google, what's the actual difference to other platforms?
"Hell, if they hadn't bungled Google Fiber so badly it could've been the USA"
The sole exception to the above list is the fibre rollouts. But, if you look at what actually happened there, it wasn't "Google bundled the rollouts", but rather "existing monopolies did everything in their power to prevent Google from effectively rolling out on a large scale, so they decided to stall and look toward other tech that those monopolies can't stop".
As for the other concerns, maybe another country might have been better, but all these companies are still very US-centric at the moment. Sony's streaming gameplay was North America-only for a while, and Microsoft's current beta is only US, UK and Korea.
I understand caution, but if your complaint is essentially that Google have a habit of shutting things down that lose them money and they might act the same as other platforms when problems arise, it's a pretty weak argument.
If it consumes 1TB per hour Google didn't put enough engineering time into the game system.
Obviously traffic congestion is going to be a huge issue with that type of network configuration. I see no reason that a significant part of the load shouldn't be offloaded to the clients computer like normal games do.
Re:
I also don't think streaming is the likely inevitable future. There's a reason every consumer that could ran away from the IBM cloud after the 1970s when it was called a mainframe. Microsoft and Intel spent the next few decades eating IBM's lunch because IBM kept doubling down on the belief that home consumers and small business would want to return to their mainframe (cloud). There are still large organizations for which the mainframe's from IBM made sense and are still in use today but it is not known to be a home consumer friendly business.
Both my parents worked at IBM and both of them continued at other jobs that continued using IBM mainframe products and they aren't known to scale down conveniently.
I wish google the best of luck on its project though.
Re: Re:
At the consumer level, there's no way people could have afforded the computer time or the connections for that. Home computers were hundreds of dollars, maybe thousands for the pricey ones, and IBM's not going to talk to you for those amounts.
On the business side, the home computers were cheap enough that people could "sneak" them in—a manager could approve an expense that size without having to justify anything to a budget committee. One couldn't "try out" IBM as an experiment.
None of that seems relevant to Stadia...
Sun tried to bring back mainframe computing as client/server computing, around Y2K, and failed. Now that it's branded as "the cloud", it's really popular with businesses in particular (when the internet connection fails at my workplace, they send everyone home...). But consumers are willing to use it too, such as for video streaming services. We might have predicted those would fail due to ISP bullshit, but they're wildly popular.
If Stadia fails, I expect it to be because of Google's reputation, or maybe gamers being averse to not owning things. On the technical side, even with American ISPs, it's probably good enough (for enough people to make it a viable market).
Re: Re: Re:
When using a mainframe remotely the old terminology was "slave terminal" and they were cheap. They were basically a monitor, modem, and keyboard.
You could run one from anywhere you could lug it to a phone line.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yes, there were acoustic couplers in the 1970s (direct-connect modems were newly legal, but too expensive). Was there anywhere to connect to in those days, if you weren't affiliated with IBM, a university, or a national research lab? BBSes didn't exist till 1978, and online services for the public weren't widely available till the mid-1980s.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
IBMs main business line is computer services. They sold it and still sell it everywhere. It was not confined to just IBM in any way.
Anyway, the point is that decentralized computer architecture and centralized computer architecture competed directly for decades and people don't like centralized computer architecture because individual consumers and small businesses don't like losing control of their documents and entertainment.
That is the lesson of great lesson of IBM losing to Microsoft, Intel, and now Apple. It's still a great company but they used to be the undisputed industry leader before they made the bad technology bet on centalized mainframes over decentralized PCs individuals could control.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You seem to be confusing the point. You seem to be addressing enterprise-level tech and consumer level tech at the same time, which is never going to be a valid concern. Yes, lots of people hate centralised services, meanwhile companies like Citrix have made their entire worth on providing such things. It's all about the needs of the customer, and different sectors have very different needs.
"individual consumers and small businesses don't like losing control of their documents and entertainment"
Which is why cloud services for those things have never taken off. /s
You do realise you're saying this on the same week that Disney+ was brought to its knees because too many people were rushing to use it at launch, right?
Re: Re:
Never mind that MS and others are back to pushing edge computing (likely forced if you want to continue to use their products), while their clouds are meant to hold all the data and applications. Whatever serves their interests in extracting rent while bearing as little of the overhead as possible.
Re: Re:
"There's a reason every consumer that could ran away from the IBM cloud after the 1970s when it was called a mainframe"
Yes, because most people didn't need that kind of service and the PC met their needs better when the option appeared.
There are people for whom a Stadia setup makes more sense than constantly upgrading a PC, buying a new console every few years that may or may not be backward compatible with the games they want to keep playing, etc.
As with most things, the future is not all or nothing. Some people will continue to buy physical media and having the best local experience, some people will prefer Stadia.
"There are still large organizations for which the mainframe's from IBM made sense and are still in use today but it is not known to be a home consumer friendly business."
Yes, after inventing the PC market, they got outplayed by competitors and eventually decided that they'd be better off retooling with open source technology and concentrating on large big iron projects, than try to compete in the consumer grade commodity market. They were never really cut out as a consumer level organisation, and there's nothing wrong with them realising that.
'... why am I not buying the games again?'
The main problem I see cropping up even if they do get a worthwhile lineup is definitely the data cap one, in that a service like that will use up so much data that people will either very quickly find the service unusable as their connection is throttled to a crawl, or paying so much in overage fees that they might as well have bought the games.
In a country where high-speed, unlimited data connections were a thing this might have had some potential, but in the US it's almost certainly DOA for any number of reasons, chief among them the abysmal internet service most people pay for that all but ensure the service will be useless for all but a handful of people.
Not Yours
The biggest issue I have with this is it's yet another way of showing we don't own what we buy. This is a blatant attempt at making damn sure that you don't own even the slightest bit of a game - you're renting not just the game, but the game machine the game runs on. You own the TV and the controller, and google owns the rest. Wanna mod the game? Sorry, it's not yours. Wanna keep playing after Google inevitably shuts it down. Sorry, all you ever got was a stream of video. Nothing to hack to make work later (even more of an issue than always connected games!).
Buffering
I have yet to be somewhere i can start a movie without "buffering", so i have serious doubts about gaming on a service like this... It can take several seconds for a movie to buffer, so unless i start seeing movies and tv shows that can stream with no noticeable buffering i cant see gaming working any better
Re: Buffering
Stadia's going to be an acid-test for connection quality. There's no papering over temporary dropouts; any delay over 5-10 ms will be noticed.
The lengthy buffering for video only means your connection's bitrate is not significantly greater than the video's. Video providers push buffering onto everyone, because that's easier—it can paper over temporary network hiccups at either end, but that doesn't mean they're actually happening.
Re: Re: Buffering
Any noticible buffering... that includes that less than 2 ms load that happens on most anything that isnt cached locally... And im this sort of content doesn't benefit from CDN, so there's that too
Yeah, that time to go from controller to server means at least a round trip on what you do impacting what you see... so yeah, i would expect instantaneous playback to be a working thing long before gaming as a service to be a serious competitor to a local system.
Im not sure if you realized that this is more of a latency issue... Your bandwidth capacity is meaningless if you have a terrible latency (ping)
Id love to see it actually work... Then would expect video to work a bit better. As it stands now, got plenty of bandwidth myself and things are great when im watching content thats able to come from a close by cdn, but damn if i can't.
new numbers..
400g limit.
avg Sd movie 700-800meg CD
Is about 4-7 moves on 1, 4gig DVD
so, about 400-700 movies, in low res..
Lets Double to quadruple the size for HD and above.
so we 400-700 and /2 and /4...
200-350
100-175...MAYBE..
For 1-2 people thats not to bad..
I get about 20 YT per day, 600 per month at 20-30 min avg..
1 hour would be 300, a 2 hour movie 150..at 1080p
Now divide that for a family of 4..
where's google fiber when you want it for google stadia?
a twofer match
I couldn't use it if I wanted, 3mb dsl. 3 miles away its 20mb. Which is top for our town around 50. Rural America is still being screwed by the telcoms.
The Math?
I don't get the math. It costs me upwards of $2000 to $3000 for a top of the line gaming rig that can run current games at 60+ FPS (ideally 120 FPS) at up to 4k Resolution. Google needs to put in the range of 2x my hardware per person playing at the same time at least in order to make the entire project work. Even with huge discounts I cant see an FPS game running at 120 FPS being doable.
Lighter games, like Civ 5 or Cities Skylines would perhaps be ok. Those games do not need light speed FPS to be great can work with the service, but I don't think it can run Crysis.
Hotels will love it
This will be perfect for Hotels with an incentive to get good internet. Once Starlink is working, bandwidth for systems like this will no longer be a problem. Yay progress.
Google services are in perpetual beta state with 50% chance they will be dropped in less than 10 years. Sometimes they force services on you if you use one or more of their other services, then drop those after lunking all your accounts and hoovering your data. Why am i not shocked that some people are not overexcited for Stadia?
Beyond that, why force pointless traffic over the network? Certainly, broadband is pretty sad in the States and could be astronomically better, but i still don't understand how it is sensible (other than from someone's business perspective) to generate loads of network traffic for things that can be done locally.
