Too Many Streaming Exclusives Is Already Starting To Piss Users Off
from the too-much-of-a-good-thing dept
So we've noted a few times now that the rise of streaming video competitors is indisputably a good thing. Numerous new streaming alternatives have driven competition to an antiquated cable TV sector that has long been plagued by apathy, high rates, and comically-bad customer service. That's long overdue and a positive thing overall, as streaming customer satisfaction scores suggest.
But as the sector matures and players rush to the trough, there's a looming problem it seems oblivious to: too many services, and too many exclusives, and too high a price point could drive users back to piracy. An ironic outcome for a sector that took years to learn the lesson that the best way to compete with piracy is to offer better, cheaper, simpler services.
It's the simplicity that's starting to unwind as every company on Earth rushes to capitalize on the streaming evolution and lock down their own content exclusives, fracturing availability. A new survey of more than 6,000 users around the world found that 70 percent of streaming customers say there’s now too many streaming options, and 87 percent worry it will become too expensive to keep up with all of them.
Granted, while the "streaming is getting too expensive" line is a media hot take that shows up a few times a week now, it's often over-stated; users don't have to subscribe to all of the services at once, and unlike traditional cable can subscribe and unsubscribe at their leisure to save money. That said, there's still a problem with fracturing content availability to the point where users have to manage a dozen account logins, or hunt and peck through a dozen services to find content that's endlessly appearing and disappearing due to ever shifting and exclusive licensing arrangements:
"...the study found that 67 percent of consumers already find toggling between multiple services frustrating. 58 percent of consumers found managing numerous logins annoying. And 45 percent say it’s already too difficult to find what they’re looking for.
Those findings were recently mirrored by a Deloitte study that found 47 percent of US consumers already suffer from what the firm called “subscription fatigue,” and 56 percent were frustrated by quickly changing licensing deals that make finding their favorite film or TV shows a chore.
Again, the rise of streaming competition is an indisputably good thing. And a lot of this will certainly be mitigated as also-ran services fail and fall by the wayside. But the industry as a whole still needs to be conscious of the fact that forcing consumers to hunt and peck through too many costly services to find the exclusive content they're looking for is going to make piracy more attractive. There's some preliminary data suggesting this may already be happening, with some studies suggesting piracy rates could easily double if users face too many exclusives and too high a price point.
Granted much of this will be dismissed by industry as just mindless whining by consumers, especially by the folks who still, after decades of clear data on this front, don't want to acknowledge that you need to compete with piracy.
Filed Under: exclusives, piracy, silos, streaming, tv
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
"Again, the rise of streaming competition is an indisputably good thing."
It's not really competition when every show is only available from one provider. Streaming is really a collection of mini-monopolies as each provider locks their own content behind their own paywall. They compete vs. cable but do not compete vs. themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Best of both worlds?
It would be much simpler for consumers if, instead of a complete exclusive lockout, there was a one year or one season blackout, and after that the services would cross-license with each other. Each service would have the benefit of its hottest series all to itself, but consumers would be able to choose between "now or later" rather than "there or not there".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Compulsory licensing
Should we push for compulsory licensing as a policy solution? Then they would all have access to each others content and would have to compete via customer service.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Compulsory licensing
If they have to compete for customer service, they'll all be trying to figure out new ways to lock in the sucke... er... viewers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Amazon is the WORST for this
We decide the other day, we want to watch the Rocky horror Picture Show as a family.
Go to netflix, search, it's not there.
go to Hulu, search, it's not there.
Go to Prime video, oh look its there. Oh wait, no it's not.
That amazon has so many entries for things that it doesn't have, and regularly throws them up in the search results or suggests them is one of the most aggravating things ever.
Me to Youngest - "how about we watch Bab5 - when we last tried watchign it, you were like 5" (prompted by seeing Bab5 listed) "ok". Now, I think that this time, I'll go chronological order, so I go to the Bab5 movies thing, click 'In the Beginning' and... nope, not available - THEN WHY DID YOU OFFER ME IT, AND HAVE PAGES FOR IT LIKE IT WAS YOU OFFSPRING OF A CENTAURI-NARN RAPE!
It's enough to drive me to torrent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Amazon is the WORST for this
You can't do In the Beginning first, there are spoilers!
Even the pilot is a little rough to start with. It's better to see later as a "flashback" type experience, maybe between S1 and S2.
Just start with S1E1.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not could - already is.
Pretty much of all my media consumption (that isn't already provided free/ad-funded) is pirated simply because I'm not managing a dozen plus subscriptions - at 8-10 dollars a pop - and leaving my payment information lying around in so many places simply compounds the risk that one (or more) of them will be lax with security.
And at those prices, it quickly becomes cheaper to just get a basic cable subscription and call it a day.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
My comment above.
I tried Netflix for a while. Everything I wanted was physical media only. Want to watch a movie from 6 months ago? We'll ship it to you. Want to watch on from 30 years ago? We'll ship it to you.
No thanks. I want to watch it now and even my shitty arse internet connection can get it for me inside of an hour.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
On a side note, Samsung will lose native support for Netflix next month.
https://techcrunch.com/2019/11/07/netflix-samsung-smart-tv-roku/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The consumer benefits of DRM, pay more money to keep on using you favourite entertainment source.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yoda says
Begun the Streaming War has.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Obi Wan says
Obi Wan: You were the Chosen One! You were supposed to destroy cable, not join them. You were supposed to bring balance to the consumers not leave them in piracy.
All the streaming services: I hate you!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Granted much of this will be dismissed by industry as just mindless whining by consumers..."
Freely granted. It was not without great desire and effort that this industry monopolizes the "worst company in America" awards.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I like it
I buy only what I really want. It helps me weed out things I don't. If it isn't worth another $5-$10/ month, probably isn't that interesting to me anyway. Star Trek is dead to me. CBS can suck it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
to many things happening..
How much to charge for access?
really strange as Cable pays them Pennies, and The company want Dollars..
Who has What programs?
they sell these back and forth to give 1 person/group ownership or even lease..and we have to run back and forth between 2 companies and pay twice+ as much.
Companies that belong to None of the major concerns, Also get access to rent/own these videos..
I loved watching the battle, as Hulu, having Many contracts all saying different things...
HAd things setup..
The Corp Tried to create their Own Server farms..
What happens when 1,000,000 hot your 1 server farm and you dont have bandwidth, enough servers, cant handle all of it.
The Cartoon Networks really loved this..
Create Many sites for their cartoons, divide them up even more, then only give Snippets of the shows they have/had/rented.
then advert every 5 min..Not really knowing What advert you were showing(got them in trouble with a condom commercial)
?free access if you are willing to put up with Commercials that last as long as the show??
So, how convoluted can this get and how easy to fix it..
why in hell not to use one of the established system already available..?
Even YT is having problems, esp in the last 5 years. World wise uploads from Humans...Storing it the major factor. Even YT has a pay section and Free movie sections.. Only REAL step for YT is limiting the Time of storage..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
🏴☠️🏴☠️🏴☠️ ☠️☠️☠️
🙄
That is how this is likely to end.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply