House Intelligence Committee: Intelligence Community Is Burying A Whistleblower Complaint That May Involve Wrongdoing By The White House
Well. This is awkward. Congressional oversight of our intelligence agencies is actually being performed by the overseers. The House Intelligence Committee -- or at least Rep. Adam Schiff -- wants to know what's being withheld by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
Something fucked up has happened and the ODNI doesn't want to talk about it. What "it" is remains unknown, but it's apparently damaging enough the Intelligence Community is blowing off its obligations to its oversight.
“A month ago, a whistleblower within the intelligence community lawfully filed a complaint regarding a serious or flagrant problem, abuse, violation of law, or deficiency within the responsibility or authority of the Director of National Intelligence. The Inspector General of the Intelligence Community found that complaint not only credible, but urgent. More than ten days since the Director was obligated to transmit the complaint to the intelligence committees, the Committee has still not received the disclosure from the Director, in violation of the law.
“A Director of National Intelligence has never prevented a properly submitted whistleblower complaint that the IC IG determined to be credible and urgent from being provided to the congressional intelligence committees. Never. This raises serious concerns about whether White House, Department of Justice or other executive branch officials are trying to prevent a legitimate whistleblower complaint from reaching its intended recipient, the Congress, in order to cover up serious misconduct."
Given the ONDI's refusal to cooperate and Schiff's angry letter, it's probably safe to assume this whistleblowing involves domestic surveillance and another abuse of the NSA's powers. If it was just some "inadvertent" collection of phone records or someone blowing tax dollars by pretending to telecommute, this would have been handed over to the HIC. But this one has been denoted as being of "urgent concern," which suggests an abuse of collection authorities.
Not for nothing do whistleblowers take the next flight to Hong Kong. Going through the proper channels just gets complaints buried and possibly separates the whistleblower from their source of income. This one went through the proper channels. And the proper channels extended a wordless middle finger to Congressional oversight in response.
The ODNI claims it has no obligations to its oversight.
On September 13, 2019, the Committee received a letter from the ODNI declining the Chairman’s request and stating that the DNI, contrary to an unambiguous statutory command, is withholding the complaint from the Committee because, in part, it involves confidentially and potentially privileged communications by persons outside the Intelligence Community.
Wrong! That's not how this works. Intelligence oversight committee members are "read in." They're allowed to check this stuff out. That's why they hold closed-door sessions and invoke national security concerns when pressed by the public to be a bit more forthcoming about the IC's activities. If the ODNI considers its work to be too "sensitive" for its oversight, we have a problem. I mean, we already have problems, but now the ODNI has placed itself outside the control of the government that created it. If it can reject this demand, it can reject any form of control at all. We don't need the ODNI to be a law unto itself.
Here's the kicker: given the ODNI's recalcitrance, the Intelligence Committee is drawing some very concerning conclusions about the nature of the withheld report.
The Committee can only conclude, based on this remarkable confluence of factors, that the serious misconduct at issue involves the President of the United States and/or other senior White House or Administration officials. This raises grave concerns that your office, together with the Department of Justice and possibly the White House, are engaged in an unlawful effort to protect the President and conceal from the Committee information related to his possible “serious or flagrant” misconduct, abuse of power, or violation of law.
Fantastic. If true, the Administration is weaponizing the Intelligence Community. And someone on the inside is "urgently concerned." If it is the Administration, it can try to Executive Order its way out of this mess. But if it does, this branch is compromised. I mean, more so. That's bad news for America and Americans. And yet another reminder that, when it comes to whistleblowing, the "proper channels" are for silencing concerned employees rather than holding our public servants accountable.
Filed Under: adam schiff, congress, director of national intelligence, intelligence community, odni, oversight, whistleblower, white house
This may be related to the burning and exfiltration of our source at the Kremlin, the guy now living in Virginia. In other words, Trump opened his mouth and gave away the game. It's sad that this scenario is so believable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
" The House Intelligence Committee -- or at least Rep. Adam Schiff..."
First Red Flag
"More than ten days since the Director was obligated to transmit the complaint to the intelligence committees, the Committee has still not received the disclosure from the Director, in violation of the law."
Second Red Flag (feels like a fishing expedition!)
Oh. It is a fishing expedition.
Please feel free to imagine your own dragons and monsters and hell, just make up your own story. There really isn't one here. In mine I'm going to have Russians, Nazis, and Dragons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
How is it a fishing expedition, exactly? We’re talking about what the law requires the IC to disclose to the committee tasked with providing oversight over the IC. The exceptions cited by the IC for not disclosing the contents of a complaint as the law requires it to do not exist; the existence of some personal, private, privileged, and/or confidential communications within the complaint does not excuse the IC from disclosing, to the oversight committee with all proper clearances behind closed doors, any part of the complaint, and it certainly doesn’t excuse the IC from disclosing the parts of the complaint that are not privileged or confidential communications to that same committee.
This is just about providing proper disclosure to oversight of any complaints as required by law. How is that a fishing expedition? Getting the complaint—which the Inspector General himself declared to be not only credible but urgent— is not only material but critical to providing oversight.
A fishing expedition involves scooping up a ton of information—regardless of whether it’s all material, relevant, or necessary—in the hopes that maybe something useful might turn up, even if that info isn’t related to the reasons given for the fishing expedition.
This is one complaint that is being withheld in its entirety and under any circumstances from the committee that is supposed to receive it to assist with its oversight duties, despite the fact that the complaint was declared both credible and urgent by the same guy who is now refusing to disclose it, solely because part of the complaint contains “privileged” communications, some of which may be confidential, even though any disclosures to the committee would be behind closed doors solely to members who are authorized to view confidential or even classified information.
And how is noting that the director refusing to follow his or her obligation to disclose a single, specific complaint to the relevant committee(s) as required by law a “red flag” as you mean by the term? I can at least see how the first quote you give could be a “red flag” for some people, but the second quote doesn’t sound like a “red flag” in the same way. I don’t see how it could even “feel[] like a fishing expedition!”
And then you immediately follow that up by saying, “Oh. It is a fishing expedition,” conclusorily with no further explanation. The first quote may make the rest seem less credible to some people, but it doesn’t specifically suggest a fishing expedition, and you don’t say anything more about it, specifically, than that it was the “First Red Flag.” The second quote doesn’t sound anything like something even suggesting a fishing expedition, although you call it your “Second Red Flag” because it “feels” like one, though you don’t explain why you think that.
But even if you think it “feels like a fishing expedition,” that quote and description—alone or together with the first quote and nothing else—is not enough to make the quantum leap from saying that it “feels like a fishing expedition” to “[i]t is a fishing expedition,” (emphasis added). You give us no reason to switch from gut feeling or speculation to a direct, definitive conclusion. The only things physically separating the latter from the former is an exclamation point, an end parenthesis, a blank line, and the word, “Oh.” Why should we switch gears from “feels like” to “is”? You give us absolutely no answer to that question, even by implication. You just switch ubruptly and with no fanfare or explanation.
I will acknowledge that the conclusion drawn by Rep. Adam Schiff here about the possible contents of the complaint was a stretch, too, but I’m pretty sure that was just to help pressure the director to hand over what he’s supposed to rather than an actual conclusion he genuinely believes. It’s possible, but I have no reason to believe that the complaint is being covered up to cover for the President or his associates and not another cover-up over abuse of collection authority by the IC for terrorism or something, and Schiff probably knows that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Annoying Thing About Adam Schiff
You can tell when he's lying. He has a tell. He gets this smug smile on his face like "Ha, I'm tricking the stupid Americans". It's a side effect of the Dunning-Kruger effect. It's why he's a terrible liar, and intelligent people can't stand him. Same thing with Hillary Clinton. They just can't help themselves. They puff up and feel so proud of themselves, then boom, you see the lie.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The Annoying Thing About Adam Schiff
Thank you for your demonstration how to tell when someone is lying and in general denying reality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The Annoying Thing About Adam Schiff
So, no actual evidence, just a feeling?
"You can tell when he's lying. He has a tell."
Aren't you a Trump fan?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The Annoying Thing About Adam Schiff
If zof
then flag
else
read comment
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The Annoying Thing About Adam Schiff
Zof is a bit odd - most of the time, I also flag his comments, but I always read them first because he occasionally has a comment that's actually insightful. Not often, but now and then. The rest of the time, they tend to be inciteful. ;)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If your 'employee' can give YOU orders, you're not in charge
Ah lovely, yet another government agency has decided that they rather like making their own rules thank you very much, and don't actually answer to anyone else unless they feel like it.
Hopefully there are enough people on the oversight committee that aren't completely compromised by the very agencies they are meant to provide oversight of(though given history I wouldn't put high odds on it...), and they are willing to crack the whip and insist, because if they let this slide they might as well disband the committee entirely as nothing more than a complete farce that can be safely ignored by those they claim to provide a check on.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: If your 'employee' can give YOU orders, you're not in charge
Can't congress just withhold all funds to the ODNI until they comply with the law?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: If your 'employee' can give YOU orders, you're not in ch
Last time they tried this the president moved funds around to ensure his pet project was funded. He'd just do that again unless congress starts cutting entire agencies and firing everyone. When the president does something dumb, we have far less legal authority then we think we do I guess.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: If your 'employee' can give YOU orders, you're not i
Cutting funding until they complied might not be guaranteed to work, as you point out, but it would be a hell of a lot more effective than sending angry letters, and if Trump did something like that it would be trivial to point out that Trump was giving some other agency the shaft in order to protect ODNI from having to answer the people supposedly providing oversight over it.
With material like that to work out the press releases/statements practically write themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: If your 'employee' can give YOU orders, you're n
Yeah. If the president did that, it would certainly lead more credence to the “IC is covering for the President” theory Schiff is suggesting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: If your 'employee' can give YOU orders, you're not i
I think the ODNI would just pickup 'civil assest forfiture'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Checks and balances?
Where? Our "checks and balances" are broken because one of the two parties that form our government is demonstrably and undeniably corrupt and complicit in the inevitable destruction of our country as it was formed. The GOP is an active and direct threat to the United States of America. The sooner everyone else realizes and accepts that fact, the sooner we can defend ourselves from their onslaught. But, they've been plotting this for over two decades, it may already be too late.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Checks and balances?
What do you mean "one"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Checks and balances?
One is complicit, the other is implicit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Checks and balances?
😂
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Checks and balances?
So bookkeeping right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Checks and balances?
I think most of the voting population in US absolutely agree with you, the problem is around 50% disagree about which party that is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My guess
Trump wants information on his political adversaries in the upcoming elections. My guess is he ordered some illegal spying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Watergate
So we're headed for another Watergate-like scandal?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Watergate
They'll call it...
Watergate-gate-gate-gate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Watergate
Things have changed since the 1970s. Multiple presidents have done worse things than Watergate (Reagan: Iran-Contra, Bush: lying to make the case for the Iraq War; Trump: Jesus, where do I even start?) and skated.
Today, we've got a "liberal" media who prize reporting both sides over reporting the truth, a "conservative" media who think both sides is one too many, Democrats who are too craven to risk doing the right thing because they're afraid it might cost them votes, and not one single damn Republican in Congress who has the personal integrity of Barry Goldwater.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: My guess
...weaponizing the intelligence community against Trump's campaign/election was exactly what the Democrats did with the phony FISA warrants and Russia collusion hoax.
Generally, neither Democrat nor Republican federal officials are much bothered by the longstanding legal abuses of federal intelligence agencies. This kind of stuff has been going on since WW I.
Rep. Adam Schiff is a hyper-partisan Democrat out to get Trump by any means -- he's merely seized upon this minor whistlleblower
incident (details "unkown) as a handy way to harrass Trump specifically. Schiff cares nothing about the actual vast legal abuses of the intelligence bureaucracy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: My guess
I mean all thr agency had to do was comply with the request. That's what oversight is, if you make no effort to comply or actively resist it becomes a draw the worst conclusions scenario.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: My guess
... genuine "Oversight" sharply restricts what these intelligence agencies can do. THEREFORE it is unwanted.
AND since there is no real penalty for non-cooperation with Congressional oversight -- the logical option is to blow-off any pesky inquiries. NSA/CIA/etc have been doing this successfully for decades.
The mass of ignorant rubes in the citizenry have no clue how governmment actually works day to day.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: My guess
"The mass of ignorant rubes in the citizenry have no clue how governmment actually works day to day."
and meanwhile others think it works.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: My guess
"...weaponizing the intelligence community against Trump's campaign/election was exactly what the Democrats did with the phony FISA warrants and Russia collusion hoax."
The president can do no wrong because he is the president - amirite?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Fantastic. If true, the Administration is weaponizing the Intelligence Community. "
Not all that fantastic. The previous administration did it frequently.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Do you have anything specific to bring up? Or just wild unfounded semi-random accusations? Because if this is all you've got, don't bother taking your finger out of your nose to bother us with your ranting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
See the 2013 leaks by Snowden. When your international intelligence community is secretly monitoring domestic communications and choosing when to direct some intel but not others to law enforcement, who then does parallel construction, that's weaponized.
The fact that this has been normalized over the past 6 years doesn't make it OK.
The difference here is that now the intelligence community is now unwittingly being co-opted for political reasons (like with Watergate) instead of purely for power / making things easier for the involved organizations, like has been happening since 2001.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
The difference here is that now the intelligence community is now unwittingly being co-opted for political reasons (like with Watergate) instead of purely for power / making things easier for the involved organizations, like has been happening since 2001.
Not that any of it is okay in the first place. Only difference is who is president at the time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I know...
...it's never RICO, but:
"This raises grave concerns that your office, together with the Department of Justice and possibly the White House, are engaged in an unlawful effort to protect the President and conceal..."
THAT might actually constitute RICO!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Strange that everyone is yapping about all the president's men yet nobody has thought the head of the agency may be the one on the center of this debacle?
Just a random thought.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
With the White House musical chairs HR dept, who knows heads up what.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Toss the ones obstructing oversight in jail for contempt. This should set them straight and disabuse them from their arrogant notion that they don't have to account to anyone. Congress needs to dispense with the kids glove's treatment that is so pervasive in Washington and start jailing corrupt officials en masse to restore order on our government agencies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, there goes most of congress!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Standards and practices
This may not be a complicated cover-up as portrayed. Rather, we could be seeing the natural consequence of ODNI et al. being immune to oversight for so long that they no longer feel the need to cooperate with any oversight, for any reason, no matter how strong and lawful a case the oversight has for insisting on that cooperation. It's so much easier to summarily blow off all oversight than to spend even a token effort identifying the cases where the law is unambiguously on the side of the oversight committee. Historically, doing that has almost always worked out better than actually cooperating, so why not keep doing it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
