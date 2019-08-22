Facebook's Weird Pointless Auditless Audit Of Political Bias On Its Platform
from the but-why? dept
Facebook has continued to do the most Facebooky of Facebook things. Faced with almost entirely baseless claims of "anti-conservative bias" in how it moderates content, Facebook claimed to be doing something useful: bringing in a big outside law firm with big name partners (lead by former Republican Senator Jon Kyl) to analyze those claims. In response, they published... a whole lot of nothing. Kyl released an 8 page report that nearly anyone could have written (at much lower hourly rates, I'm sure). In it, it details areas that 133 different conservative users expressed concerns about how Facebook's platform operates.
But the report does literally nothing to say (or better yet, show) whether or not those concerns are valid. It just lists them out. Yes, the "conservatives" interviewed were "concerned" that hate speech designations might disproportionately impact them. Duh. But did it? The report doesn't say. Even more importantly, did such designations lead to disparate treatment for analogous behavior? Again, the report fails to say. it just lists out what "concerns" were raised. Which is about as totally fucking useless as you can imagine. In short, it's Facebook's standard operating procedure.
And, of course, this was announced in a meaningless way by former UK politician Nick Clegg, who is now Facebook's VP of Global Affairs and Communications. Seriously, read this blog post and tell me what useful information you can glean from it. It's nothing. It's nine paragraphs of "if we're doing something biased, we'll try to fix it, but we're still studying if we are." This is the weakest sauce from a company that only seems to know how to make weak sauce.
Not surprisingly, no one's happy about it. Conservatives hate it because it doesn't say that Facebook is biased against them. Liberals are annoyed because it doesn't say that the claims of bias are nonsense. That's why the whole thing is not just useless, but literally counterproductive. By simply stating the concerns, but making no effort to say whether or not they're accurate, this is like the worst kind of "view from nowhere" reporting. He says this. She says that. Which one is right? Who can tell?
Facebook is bending so far over backwards not to upset either side of the traditional political aisle that it's pissing off everyone. Just suck it up, do a real study, and show what the results actually say. Chances are they'll show absolutely no evidence of legitimate "anti-conservative bias," because to date, no credible studies have found any such evidence. But if the study did find something that would be useful to know. Instead, it releases this garbage.
'... how many zeroes is that?'
So they ended up paying a law firm in order to write up a 'report' that tells them what they and everyone else already knew, that some conservatives worry that there might be anti-conservative bias on the platform. Sounds like they should have sprung for the deluxe report, wherein the investigators could have told them what color the sky is and whether or not water is wet.
I can only hope that they ended up paying dearly for that useless pile of documents, as stupidity that severe really should be painful.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: '... how many zeroes is that?'
You don't pay a retired senator for the report itself, you pay to make sure complaints don't turn into legislation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Putting money where the mouths are
It may help in one way, though. By giving money away to conservatives it will create a conflict of interest. As more money goes into their pockets these same conservatives now have a reason to stay away from the fake conspiracy talk somewhat. At least a little bit, since having some of the controversy blowing around seems to benefit these folks.
For all the good reasons not to use Facebook, some folks seem to go to a lot of trouble to make up false reasons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Maybe Facebook should have actual "anti-conservative" bias weeks.
Say 1st full week of the month they actually suspend all conservative accounts.
Then drop these suspensions at the end of that week (leaving in the actual TOS suspensions).
That way they can compare/contrast the differences...but I am assuming they can learn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
but...
But that AC posted those YouTube videos that say this audit totally proves Facebook is discriminating against conservatives. I'm so confused. I guess I'll have to wait for Zof to come in and clear it up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Conservatives don't want fairness, they want platforms to crack down and make left wing voices harder to find. They won't be happy until the internet resembles AM talk radio.
It's the projection they do oh so well, everything they accuse 'the left' of, is the things they either want to do to their enemies, or are actively doing behind the scenes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Instead, it releases this garbage.
Why are you surprised? Isn't that SOP for Facebook?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bending over backwards? At this point, Facebook has bent over backwards and let conservatives use the spiked dildo without lube. The conservative response will then be an angry diatribe on why Facebook didn't also allow a castration without question.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
