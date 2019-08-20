White House Suspends Another Reporter's Press Pass, Once Again, Raising 1st Amendment Concerns
from the not-how-it-works dept
As you'll recall, last year, the White House tried to remove CNN reporter Jim Acosta's press pass over a silly made up controversy claiming that he had "assaulted" an intern in trying to hold onto the microphone while the intern had tried to pull it away. CNN sued and a court sided with them in blocking the White House's action. Soon after, the White House released new rules, that we mentioned left them open to future 1st Amendment challenges.
Well, here we are. On Friday, the White House removed Playboy reporter Brian Karem's press pass, claiming it was about some sort of weird yelling match Karem had with ex-Trump official Sebastian Gorka at Trump's silly social media troll summit back in July. Karem immediately said he'd sue over the removal and his attorney Ted Boutrous has sent a series of letters to White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham over the last few weeks. The opening of the first one lays everything out pretty nicely.
We write on behalf of our client, Brian Karem, who serves as the White House correspondent for Playboy, in response to your August 2, 2019 letter informing of your "preliminary decision" to suspend his hard pass for 30 days, supposedly "due to [his] conduct at the press event in the Rose Garden on July 11, 2019," and giving him one business day to submit a response before you "make a final decision on the matter." We object to this arbitrary and unfair procedure threatening to deprive Mr. Karem of his constitutionally protected liberty and property interests in his hard pass, which would flatly violate the First Amendment and the Due Process Clause and the principles established by the D.C. Circuit's decision in Sherrill v. Knight, 569 F.2d 124 (D.C. Cir. 1977) and many other cases. Your invocation of the Rose Garden event weeks after it occurred and without any notice whatsoever that you were considering taking action against Mr. Karem is the opposite of due process, and is clearly pretext for punishing Mr. Karem based on his viewpoint and the content of his reporting on President Trump.
It's the "arbitrary and unfair procedure" part of the above quote that is most important. The White House can't just cook up reasons to remove someone if the real reason is they don't like his reporting (as was the case with Acosta).
In a later letter, Boutrous points out that Grisham herself has admitted to not following any basic due process, as required by the 1st Amendment:
Your email of last night revealed that you failed to conduct a reasonable investigation before reaching your preliminary decision. Among other deficiencies, you admit that you did not speak to a single witness. You did not speak to Sebastian Gorka, Jim Hanson, or any of the other individuals who are seen on video taunting and/or threatening Mr. Karem. You did not speak to any of the journalists who were standing alongside Mr. Karem in the press pen and observed firsthand what happened. Nor did you speak to Mr. Karem himself, despite his efforts to speak with you. In fact, you claimed you lack evidence that Mr. Karem made any attempt to speak with you. Enclosed with this letter are emails reflecting his efforts.
You have also elected to ignore publicly-available evidence that Mr. Gorka has trumpeted his confrontation with Mr. Karem, bragging that he took on the "fake news industrial complex," as well as evidence that the President himself viewed the events as humorous. All of this information is highly relevant to your decision, yet you have deliberately chosen to ignore it.
After suggesting that Gorka was the one who initiated and escalated the confrontation, while Karem was the one who sought to de-escalate it, Boutrous also notes the following:
The President himself has used far stronger language and imagery. Among other things, he has tweeted an image of himself wrestling a CNN icon to the ground, and stated that a congressman who body-slammed a reporter is "my kind of guy." He has also urged his supporters to "knock the hell" out of protestors at his rallies, and remarked about one protestor, "I'd like to punch him in the face." If the President's statements cannot reasonably be understood as endorsing or inciting violence, the White House cannot possibly deem Mr. Karem's offer to "go outside and have a long talk" as over the line.
None of this seemed to matter. In the official suspension notice, Grisham insists that Karem's comment to go outside and have a conversation was obviously a threatening statement.
It seems likely that Karem will now sue and we'll get yet another court to weigh in on the process by which the President (any President, not just this one...) can remove press passes.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, brian karem, free speech, jim acosta, press pass, stephanie grisham, ted boutrous
Reader Comments
View by: Time | Thread
Conversely, a reporter can't act like a complete asshole and flout the rules of conduct, then claim any punishment that follows is because "they just don't like what I write".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Conversely, a President can't act like a complete asshole and flout the rules of conduct
Fixed it for you!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
A bit of self reflection on your thoughts toward social media's non existent anti-conservative bias?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Conversely, a reporter can't act like a complete asshole and flout the rules of conduct, then claim any punishment that follows is because "they just don't like what I write".
If you read the details, which you obviously did not (or, just as likely, chose to believe some incredibly one-sided sources), Karem made a joke. The only ones who acted like "complete assholes" who "flout the rules of conduct" were Gorka and his friends.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
READ the details? Let's go to the videotape, brother!
Where is the joke? Is this right here?
Come on over here and talk to me brother, or we can go outside and have a long conversation.
Are you threatening me now in the White House?
I'm right here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Sup bro
Oh look the fascist bootlicker showed up to embarrass himself all over the thread again. Took a while for your ego to heal from the last set of self inflicted wounds eh?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"act like a complete asshole and flout the rules of conduct, then claim any punishment that follows is because "they just don't like what I write"."
Who said that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It’s always basic bitch projection
That would appear to be the motto of every single Right Wing Nut Job.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It looks like liberal journalists are being censored, I was told it was conservative voices being censored.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It looks like liberal journalists are being censored, I was told it was conservative voices being censored.
It's only censorship if the government does it...
Oh wait!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We are all well aware of what happens when you love Bernie and CNN tells you what to do. The Secret Service should have the final word on this, that is their job.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
We are all well aware of what happens when you love Bernie
We are? What, praytell, happens if you love Bernie - other than Cadet Bonespurs will get you kicked off the press bandwagon for not supporting him?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You become another annoying Bernie bro and people try to politely get away from you at parties?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Uh, apparently the whitehouse can do anything it wants because the rest of congress is too spineless to do anything about conduct which is even more egregious than just banning a reporter. The rules don't matter if no is willing to hold someone accountable for breaking them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
1st Amendment issue?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 1st Amendment issue?
well, it's quite a stretch to call this a First Amendment issue.
That Amendment is specifically a restriction on Congress in lawmaking -- Not the President nor his management of government property (White House in this case).
First Amendment says Congress can't restrict what the public/press say -- but does not imply that the public/press have open access to all Federal activities and facilities.
Any president has complete authority and discretion to decide who may or may not access the White House... and under what conditions.
The Office of an elected U.S. President comes with vast discretionary power in a thousand serious Federal activities.
It is absurd to suggest that a President somehow legally lacks any arbitrary decision authority in this very trivial matter of reporter access.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not entirely true.
The First Amendment may only explicitly mention Congress, but the Supreme Court holds that it applies to the entirety of the federal government. It also holds that, thanks to the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, it applies to state governments as well. Thus, the government in general cannot abridge the rights of free speech and a free press.
Where this gets tricky is that, yes, the First Amendment on its own doesn’t grant members of the media any kind of special rights or privileges. Additionally, the general public doesn’t have a First Amendment right to be on White House grounds. But where those rights don’t exist, others do — rights such as due process, which a federal court ruled the White House denied in the the case of its revoking Jim Acosta’s press pass. Whether the government engaged in some form of viewpoint discrimination based on where Acosta worked by revoking his pass, and whether that act violated the First Amendment, is still up in the air. Also: I doubt courts would be too happy with the Trump administration if it decided to boot a reporter because they’re Black or gay or disabled, never mind any combination thereof.
So yes, there aren’t a whole lot of actual restrictions on what the White House can do in re: who to allow and deny a press pass. Then again, a White House not run by a vainglorious megalomaniac would know enough not to test the courts on such matters.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: a trivial 1st Amendment issue
“It is absurd to suggest that a President somehow legally lacks any arbitrary decision authority in this very trivial matter of reporter access.”
Whelp since they already lost one lawsuit about this very issue. I would say you’re completely full of shit. You wanna go 0 for 2 on the 1st bro?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
