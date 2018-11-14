CNN Lawsuit Seeks To Show That Trump Can't Kick Reporters Out For Asking Tough Questions
As you've probably heard by now, last week there was a bit of a scuff up in which the President in his standard manner got irritable and annoyed when CNN's Jim Acosta kept asking questions the President didn't feel like answering. This has resulted in a bunch of nonsense involving everyone trying to justify their own side's talking points -- but the simple fact of the matter is that it's a journalist's job to ask tough questions of politicians. There was a made up controversy involving claims that Acosta "assaulted" an intern who sought to take away his microphone, and the White House supported it with video evidence that some have claimed was doctored, while others have noted just happened (coincidentally) to have been re-encoded in a way that made Acosta's hand motions look more menacing than they really were. Either way, the end result was that the White House removed Acosta's press pass, claiming it was because of what happened with the intern, when literally everyone knows it was because of his questioning (if you want to honestly argue that it was because of the intern, go away).
On Tuesday, CNN announced that it had filed a lawsuit against the White House over the removal of the press pass, arguing that it violated both 1st Amendment and 5th Amendment rights. CNN and Acosta are represented by Ted Boutrous and Ted Olson (along with some other Gibson, Dunn lawyers) which is some serious firepower as they're two of the most high profile lawyers out there. Olson, a former Solicitor General during the George W. Bush administration, was rumored earlier this year to be considering joining Trump's legal team, before declining. And now he's suing Trump's White House.
The filing is only 18 pages and makes for fairly quick reading. The 1st Amendment claims are basically this:
Defendants initially claimed that they revoked Acosta’s press pass because he “plac[ed] his hands” on an intern. That contention is not accurate. The President himself has stated that the Acosta’s conduct was not “overly horrible” and that Acosta’s credentials were actually suspended because he failed to “treat the White House with respect.”
Defendants’ justifications for impeding Plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights are hollow and hardly sufficiently compelling to justify the indefinite revocation of Acosta’s White House credentials. Consequently, the only reasonable inference from Defendants’ conduct is that they have revoked Acosta’s credentials as a form of content- and viewpoint-based discrimination and in retaliation for Plaintiffs’ exercise of protected First Amendment activity.
The sole justification for Defendants’ conduct is their dislike for Plaintiffs’ coverage of the administration and critique of the President. But that is insufficient to justify such a substantial restriction on Plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights.
The 5th Amendment claims are basically a "due process" claim:
Plaintiffs have protected liberty and property interests in Acosta’s press credentials and the access it affords to the White House. The credentials allow Acosta access to his office in the White House and allow him to do his job effectively. Absent his credentials, he cannot serve as a White House correspondent.
Acosta received no direct notice from the White House that his credentials had been revoked, let alone any notice prior to the revocation. Instead, the White House announced the revocation itself via Twitter after Defendants already decided to effectively ban Acosta from the White House grounds.
Defendants did not provide Plaintiffs a written explanation, nor any explanation at all, before revoking Acosta’s press credentials. The only written explanation was a short statement posted on Twitter that Acosta was suspended because he “plac[ed] his hands” on a White House staffer. Even if this tweet were accurate—and it is not, as the reportedly doctored video Defendant Sanders posted would later show—it would not suffice to demonstrate prior notice of the revocation.
Defendants did not provide Plaintiffs an opportunity to be heard before revoking Acosta’s press credentials. Nor have they provided him any avenue to challenge or appeal the revocation of his credentials. Rather, Defendants have stated that they do not plan to ever rescind the revocation of Acosta’s credentials.
There are good reasons to think that CNN/Acosta may have a decent chance of prevailing. The key case, as many are pointing out, is the DC Circuit's ruling in Sherrill v. Knight, which more or less says that if the government opens up a briefing to the press, it can't arbitrarily deny a member of the press entrance. That ruling makes it clear that the President doesn't need to grant interviews to anyone who comes asking, but he can't arbitrarily bar a member of the press from an open press briefing. And the court also includes a due process requirement.
On the 1st Amendment claim in that case, the court noted that the White House needs to have a compelling interest in keeping a reporter out, and the details of the standards used by the White House need to be clear:
Given these important first amendment rights implicated by refusal to grant White House press passes to bona fide Washington journalists, such refusal must be based on a compelling governmental interest. Clearly, protection of the President is a compelling, "even an overwhelming," interest, Watts v. United States, 394 U.S. 705, 707, 89 S.Ct. 1399, 22 L.Ed.2d 664 (1969), and we have no basis for rejecting the explicit finding of the District Court that the record in this case demonstrates that denial of a press pass to appellee proceeded solely from concern for "the physical security of the President." 416 F.Supp. at 1036 n.10. However, this standard for denial of a press pass has never been formally articulated or published. Merely informing individual rejected applicants that rejection was for "reasons of security" does not inform the public or other potential applicants of the basis for exclusion of journalists from White House press facilities. Moreover, we think that the phrase "reasons of security" is unnecessarily vague and subject to ambiguous interpretation.
Therefore, we are of the opinion that appellants must publish or otherwise make publicly known the actual standard employed in determining whether an otherwise eligible journalist will obtain a White House press pass. We do agree with appellants that the governmental interest here does not lend itself to detailed articulation of narrow and specific standards or precise identification of all the factors which may be taken into account in applying this standard. It is enough that the Secret Service be guided solely by the principle of whether the applicant presents a potential source of physical danger to the President and/or his immediate family so serious as to justify his exclusion. See A Quaker Action Group v. Morton, 170 U.S.App.D.C. 124, 516 F.2d 717 (1975). This standard is sufficiently circumspect so as to allow the Secret Service, exercising expert judgment which frequently must be subjective in nature, considerable leeway in denying press passes for security reasons. At the same time, the standard does specify in a meaningful way the basis upon which persons will be deemed security risks, and therefore will allow meaningful judicial review of decisions to deny press passes. We anticipate that reviewing courts will be appropriately deferential to the Secret Service's determination of what justifies the inference that an individual constitutes a potential risk to the physical security of the President or his family.
And it also notes a 5th Amendment issue:
In our view, the procedural requirements of notice of the factual bases for denial, an opportunity for the applicant to respond to these, and a final written statement of the reasons for denial are compelled by the foregoing determination that the interest of a bona fide Washington correspondent in obtaining a White House press pass is protected by the first amendment. This first amendment interest undoubtedly qualifies as liberty which may not be denied without due process of law under the fifth amendment. The only further determination which this court must make is "what process is due," Morrissey v. Brewer, 408 U.S. 471, 481, 92 S.Ct. 2593, 33 L.Ed.2d 484 (1972).[23] We think that notice to the unsuccessful applicant of the factual bases for denial with an opportunity to rebut is a minimum prerequisite for ensuring that the denial is indeed in furtherance of Presidential protection, rather than based on arbitrary or less than compelling reasons. See Greene v. McElroy, 360 U.S. 474, 496-97, 79 S.Ct. 1400, 3 L.Ed.2d 1377 (1959); Mullane v. Central Hanover Bank & Trust Co., 339 U.S. 306, 314, 70 S.Ct. 652, 94 L.Ed. 865 (1950); Grannis v. Ordean, 234 U.S. 385, 394, 34 S.Ct. 779, 58 L.Ed. 1363 (1914). The requirement of a final statement of denial and the reasons therefor is necessary in order to assure that the agency has neither taken additional, undisclosed information into account, nor responded irrationally to matters put forward by way of rebuttal or explanation.
That ruling is likely to make this a tough case for the Trump White House. For what it's worth, many are highlighting that the case in the district court has been assigned to Judge Timothy Kelly, who is a Trump appointee, though I wouldn't read very much into that. Kelly has already ordered the White House to file a response this morning, and there will be a hearing held this afternoon, so things are moving quickly.
I've seen some people, perhaps reasonably, arguing that CNN filing this lawsuit is a distraction -- and one that plays into Trump's claims that the press is out to get him. I'm not sure I buy that, as Trump's supporters already believe that, and this isn't likely to change anyone's mind. But more clearly establishing rules for the press to be declined press passes is an interesting question. Of course, it's also one where I wonder if many of the people cheering this on would be freaking out if things were in reverse. Imagine a Democratic President denying a press pass to Infowars and/or Breitbart -- and imagine how a CNN victory in this case might be used in such a scenario.
Frankly, I think the issue here should be rather straightforward: if the government is holding a press conference, it should have clearly defined content-neutral rules for who qualifies for a press pass. If the press pass is in any way contingent upon the type of coverage, that would be unconstitutional. But other rules that are more objective and apply across the board seem perfectly reasonable. Over the years we've had many stories on journalists from more alternative outlets being denied press passes for dubious reasons, and on the whole I think governments should be much more inclusive of media. But, at the very least, if the decisions are based on the content of their reporting, it would appear to be entirely unconstitutional. And here it is abundantly obvious that Acosta was removed for reasons related to his content, with the claims about contact with the intern being purely pretextual.
I gather we've got some Fox News viewers in this thread.
They may be interested in this story:
Fox News backs CNN’s lawsuit against Trump administration (warning: autoplay video)
so?
Re: so?
Re: Re: so?
I think that there should be the ability to revoke passes from any reporter who doesn't act equitably, and disrupts the proceedings to grandstand and make the story themself.
Re: Re: Re: so?
The ability to revoke passes b/c of perceived 'mean coverage' & HE grandstanded not the President who threw a temper tantrum... gotcha.
Or in the alternative, you avoid answering the question, you move on to someone else, and repeat his time is done without sending in an intern to attempt to rip the mic away...
You also might not want to runs for leader of the 'free' world if you can't handle someone in the media reporting what you said & not retracting it when you changed your mind 3 minutes later, then try to claim they made it all up as video of you saying it runs on the split screen.
You're not acting equitably... can we ban you from the internet before you try to grandstand and make it all about you and not about a reporter asking hard question of the leader of the country who stuck his fingers in his ears and went nyayayayaya I can't hear you while repeating, yet again, the false narrative of it is all fake news because it doesn't put him in the best light, it puts him in the cold light of reality.
Re: Re: Re: Re: so?
"Or in the alternative, you avoid answering the question, you move on to someone else, and repeat his time is done without sending in an intern to attempt to rip the mic away."
Have you even seen the video? Everything you've said is exactly what they tried to do first. Perhaps Trump should have just said "Ok, you won't play nice, I'm calling an end to this session" and left. But then, no other reporter would get to ask their questions... either way Acosta gets to strut like a peacock. Acosta is just as big an asshole as Trump.
"You're not acting equitably..."
Ok, now you're just being an idiot.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: so?
'
They did nither. Stop trying to justify Turmp's retaliation thought bullshit.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: so?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: so?
Re: WH Press Passes
There is NO arbitrary selection process to pick the very few lucky reporters who get into that White House conference room?
What's lost here is that the vast majority of journalists can not & never will get into a WH news conference.
There is a complex formal filtering process by major media organization and the White House staff to "select" journalists.
That selection can be reversed at any time by those private & government "selectors",
CNN Acosta was not banned from the WH -- he simply lost his "Hard" WH Press Pass that permited him to come And go as he pleases.
Acosta still retains a regular WH Press Pass which gives him routine WH press access.
The Constitution has absolutely nothing to do with who ACTUALLY gets in to that news conference
Re: Re: WH Press Passes
Thank you for clearly marking your strawman.
Re: Re: Re: so?
In this instance, he was given a chance to ask a question, Trump gave his response, and Acosta refused to allow give up the microphone to allow the "next" to proceed; thus, Acosta was denying other reporters their first amendment rights for access.
Heh. That's not at all how 1st Amendment rights work. But nice rationalizing your incorrect position.
Re: Re: Re: Re: so?
There's zero First Amendment violations here, unless you want to claim the reporters who couldn't speak because this dimwit wouldn't give up the mic.
The press are INVITED to these conferences. There's nothing, Constitutional or otherwise, preventing revocation of the privilege and expulsion.
No matter how many suits get filed.
When their filing gets tossed by the first judge to see it, expect it to be ignored by the press. At best, a "correction" on page 58 in 5pt type.
While I'm on a rant, where is the TECH in this? The site used to be terrific on TECH issues. Now it's turning into a left-wing bully pulpit where any perceived slight of a leftist person or organization can expect to have "FIRST AMENDMENT! FIRST AMENDMENT!" shouted repeatedly.
From "It's a clock!" through "Rebellious teenager petulant over being told 'NO' and does it anyway", the site is becoming nothing more than propaganda cheering on all things Left - usually under the guise of "How far can we stretch and rationalize the First Amendment?".
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: so?
Scroll up to the top of this site. What does the header say? Not the menu. The big white logo looking thing in the black bar.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: so?
Except, you know, the dozen legal citations provided in the article.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: so?
Hmmm... so if I show up at a Pelosi rally as a "journalist", my First Amendment rights trump those of the venue, speaker, and everyone else involved?
That's a fancy strawman you've got there, totally unrelated to the issues being discussed. But you know that. No one's First Amendment rights are being stifled... except for the journalist being denied access solely for their questioning.
There's zero First Amendment violations here, unless you want to claim the reporters who couldn't speak because this dimwit wouldn't give up the mic.
We cited the cases that say you're wrong. Deliberately punishing a journalist based on their content is a quintessential 1st Amendment violation.
The press are INVITED to these conferences. There's nothing, Constitutional or otherwise, preventing revocation of the privilege and expulsion.
Every single court in the land says you're wrong. When the government creates an open forum it is well established law that it is unconstitutional to bar someone based on content. Again, this is First Amendment 101.
When their filing gets tossed by the first judge to see it, expect it to be ignored by the press. At best, a "correction" on page 58 in 5pt type.
You're dreaming. Both on it getting tossed and how people will treat it. The real press will cover this story no matter what happens.
While I'm on a rant, where is the TECH in this?
From the very beginning, this site has ALWAYS been about a variety of things: specifically anything that I am interested in, related to innovation and civil liberties, in part because I believe that civil liberties -- including the 1st and 5th amendment issues related to this case -- are key elements for building an innovative society.
When you become the editor or publisher of this site, then you can tell me what I can and cannot write about. Until then, your only other option is to go away.
The site used to be terrific on TECH issues.
We have always covered the intersection of a variety of issues, including free speech.
Now it's turning into a left-wing bully pulpit where any perceived slight of a leftist person or organization can expect to have "FIRST AMENDMENT! FIRST AMENDMENT!" shouted repeatedly.
Bullshit. We've covered these issues fairly no matter which side of the political aisle you're on (I'm not a "leftist" by any stretch of the imagination). We've supported Trump's 1st Amendment rights (https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20181015/18170340846/will-donald-trump-support-federal-anti-slapp -law-now-that-helped-him-win-stormy-daniels-defamation-suit.shtml) and just today we supported the NRA's 1st Amendment rights (https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20181111/01400041021/judge-lets-nras-1st-amendment-lawsuit-agains t-andrew-cuomo-move-forward.shtml) so fuck off with your bullshit claim about a partisan bias here.
The only bias we have is in favor of civil liberties and against mindless assholes like yourself who change your legal position based on who is involved.
If Obama had kicked out Fox News you would be the first one screaming about how it was a 1st Amendment violation and you know it.
Re: so?
Re: Re: so?
As if that is not considered to be editing - LOL.
It is getting more pathetic every day.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Obama's solution to avoiding questions was to give one-on-one interviews to smaller players in smaller markets where he was pretty sure he'd get softball questions. Trump thrives on the contention, on getting publicity from the press, and creating a foil in the grandstanding idiot Acosta.
There was talk about getting rid of daily briefings at the start of the Trump administration. If Acosta is required to be admitted they may well wish they had that many if Trump's appetite for vengeance continues.
Re: Re: Re:
Obama: (avg per year) 20.50
Trump: 2017 - 21
Your one-on-one statement is also not true. See link above.
Note: This does not go into length of conferences, numbers of questions asked, etc which according to multiple articles this year are significantly shorter in minutes under the Trump presidency.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Except no.
What most don’t do is shout constantly over others, refuse to yield the floor, interrupt, and generally act more like a protestor in a suit than a reporter.
Right of free speech is not a right of free access. Accosta can say whatever he likes from the CNN offices, where people can choose to listen to him, or not, and it’s own mic he doesn’t have to give back.
But personally, I want to say “Fuck you, Mike”. I’ve follwed this site for ....decades? As long as you were around. I had you in my feed when RSS’s were still a thing. And you pretended to be “non partisan” then, but you weren’t, and now your politics have gotten NUTS. This isn’t about free speech, or law involving tech, this is just “Orange Man Bad” shit.
Re: Except no.
If you believe this you:
A. Have not read any Techdirt in the last two years. they have always been about free speech and its inclusion into tech. At least as long as I have been reading them.
B. You may want to watch the actual video of the even instead of reading a biased description. He was not shouting, he was doing his job of getting a straight answer from a president who refused to give one.
But even if he did refuse to give the floor (he did not, but lets play this false game), so what? There is no "one question, one reporter" rule. This is arbitrarily adding conventions after the fact to justify removing a reporter he does not like. this is especially funny coming from an administration that outright flaunts that they abide by no normal convention.
Re: Except no.
You're joking. This is a clear 1st Amendment issue. And it's a law suit involving free speech and access to government, which are issues we've covered for years (indeed, we were incredibly critical of Obama's terrible record on transparency and access of the press -- but you weren't complaining then).
As for "Orange Man Bad" -- that's also bullshit. We supported Trump's anti-SLAPP argument against Stormy Daniels because it was the proper use of an anti-SLAPP law to protect his 1st Amendment rights.
So don't make up shit just because you don't like this one analysis. We are still non-partisan, mainly because I think all partisans (no matter which party) are ridiculous and foolish, in part because it makes them so deranged they post comments like yours where they interpret one story in which your side did something unconstitutional as evidence of some shift or bias, while ignoring all the times we've also criticized "the other side." I'm not a member of any party and I, frankly, can't stand anyone who is totally partisan.
While access of the press is important, the man they are covering lies repeatedly, and the press just smiles & nods about it.
If you wanted it to end faster, the press corp would have done the 1 thing Trump couldn't handle... Not show up.
Now he knows this gambit will work & at worst he gets a chiding about having done it, but reporters are aware they can and will be removed from reporting if he gets angry with their coverage.
Getting little to no coverage featuring him would drive him batty. Hell the lack of watching himself on the screen might leave him bored enough to consider running the country...
Re: sucking the air out of the room
Re:
The actual way to do it right is if Trump refuses to call on any CNN reporter, is to have the WHPC only ask questions on behalf of the CNN or defer their question to CNN.
That is how you show solidarity while also covering the essential news.
Re:
He said, she said
Truth is not a game, exept to those who do not want the public to know of it. Truth is not a partisan viewpoint. It's not a weapon, or an opinion.
Acosta is a hack
Re: Acosta is a hack
Everyone loves partisan weasels... But only their own partisan weasels.
Re: Acosta is a hack
He is not asking tough questions.
Damn straight! He should be asking the things the public wants to know, nay NEEDS to know...like "what's Trump's favorite color?", or "how great are North Korea's beaches really?"
Anything else is just grandstanding or partisan hacking. Let's ask the questions middle 'Murica is really concerned about.
Re: Re: Acosta is a hack
Sanders: "Mr. Hannity, you are not a white house correspondant...how did you get in here?"
Re: Re: Acosta is a hack
Doocy: "Mr. President... how awesome was your golf score yesterday? How many TRUE AMERICANS that morning praised your name when you passed them?"
--
Carlson: "Mr. President, the country needs to know....how many black people did you see committing crimes on the way to work today? Was it all of them? Were any also GYPSIES?"
--
O'Riley: "Am I still relevant?"
--
Cernovitch: "Mr. PResident...are you so smart and awesome because you take my gorilla brain pills every day?"
--
Jones: "ALIENS!"
Sanders "Mr. Jones...do you have a question?"
Jones: [Puts on tinfoil hat] "I have sent you a coded message, you may read it secretly to the President later"
Sandlers: "this is just an image of a whithered banana"
Jones: "THAT WAS PRIVATE, FOR THE PRESIDENTS EYES ONLY! I AM A VERY MANLY MAN!"
Hannity: "ME TOO! LOOK MR PRESIDENT I GOT YOUR NAME TATTOED ON ME!" [Hannity drops his pants]
Sanders: [sighs, pulls out a prepared card that reads "Read in case of manliness contest", starts reading in monotone voice] "Mr. President has the biggest penis in the world. I have seen it myself. It is incredible. It is huge in all caps. It is especially bigger than Obamas, who is a tiny child compared to Mr. Trump. Thank You."
Jones and Hannity [simultaneously]: I AGREE WITH TRUMP!
Re: Acosta is a hack
He is not asking tough questions. He is a grandstanding idiot in love with his own voice. CNN should be embarrassed as well. I watched the video. Acosta is not a reporter he is a partisan weasel. Of course, the left loves partisan weasels, so he will have his defenders.
Even if everything you say is true, that still does not give the White House the right to remove his press pass over his coverage. Just as it would not give Obama the right to remove Fox News' press pass, when many would argue that they are partisan weasels as well.
Or are you okay if Obama had done the same thing to Fox? Admit it, you'd be screaming to high heaven for impeachment
Re:
Trump-Acosta
Re: Trump-Acosta
Please show me where, in the First Amendment or in the case law interpreting it, there is any legal distinction between those things.
Re: Re: Trump-Acosta
Re: Re: Re: Trump-Acosta
Re: Trump-Acosta
THE PRESIDENT: Here we go.
Q Well, if you don’t mind, Mr. President —
THE PRESIDENT: Let’s go. Let’s go. Come on.
Q That this caravan was an “invasion.” As you know, Mr. President —
THE PRESIDENT: I consider it to be an invasion.
Q As you know, Mr. President, the caravan was not an invasion. It’s a group of migrants moving up from Central America towards the border with the U.S.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you for telling me that. I appreciate it.
Q Why did you characterize it as such? And —
THE PRESIDENT: Because I consider it an invasion. You and I have a difference of opinion.
Q But do you think that you demonized immigrants in this election —
THE PRESIDENT: Not at all. No, not at all.
Q — to try to keep —
THE PRESIDENT: I want them — I want them to come into the country, but they have to come in legally. You know, they have to come in, Jim, through a process. I want it to be a process.
And I want people to come in. And we need the people.
Q Right. But your campaign had — your campaign —
THE PRESIDENT: Wait. Wait. Wait. You know why we need the people, don’t you? Because we have hundreds of companies moving in. We need the people.
Q Right. But your campaign had an ad showing migrants climbing over walls and so on.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, that’s true. They weren’t actors. They weren’t actors.
Q They’re not going to be doing that.
THE PRESIDENT: They weren’t actors. Well, no, it was true. Do you think they were actors? They weren’t actors. They didn’t come from Hollywood. These were — these were people — this was an actual — you know, it happened a few days ago. And —
Q They’re hundreds of miles of way though. They’re hundreds and hundreds of miles away.
THE PRESIDENT: You know what?
Q That’s not an invasion.
THE PRESIDENT: I think you should — honestly, I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN —
Q All right.
THE PRESIDENT: — and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better.
Q But let me ask, if I — if I may ask one other question —
THE PRESIDENT: Okay, that’s enough.
Q Mr. President, if I may — if I may ask one other question.
THE PRESIDENT: Okay, Peter, go ahead.
Q Are you worried —
THE PRESIDENT: That’s enough. That’s enough. That’s enough.
Q Mr. President, I didn’t — well, I was going to ask one other. The other folks that had —
THE PRESIDENT: That’s enough. That’s enough.
Q Pardon me, ma’am, I’m — Mr. President —
THE PRESIDENT: Excuse me, that’s enough.
Q Mr. President, I had one other question if —
THE PRESIDENT: Peter. Let’s go.
Q — I may ask on the Russia investigation. Are you concerned that you may have indictments —
THE PRESIDENT: I’m not concerned about anything with the Russia investigation because it’s a hoax.
Q — that you may indictments coming down? Are you —
THE PRESIDENT: That’s enough. Put down the mic.
Q Mr. President, are you worried about indictments coming down in this investigation?
Q Mr. President —
THE PRESIDENT: I’ll tell you what: CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN.
Go ahead.
Q I think that’s unfair.
THE PRESIDENT: You’re a very rude person. The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible. And the way you treat other people are horrible. You shouldn’t treat people that way.
Go ahead. Go ahead, Peter. Go ahead.
Re:
Re: Re:
Clue: It's not!
Re: Re: Re:
An argument is a connected series of statements intended to establish a proposition. It isn't just contradiction.
Re:
Behave in a way that irritates the President, get kicked out. Fairly simple time honored concept.
Of course! The president doesn't answer to the people. We answer to him, amirite?
Re: Re:
Here's how I see the reactions
https://www.reddit.com/r/PoliticalHumor/comments/9vyjlf/trump_supporters_be_all_like/
CNN is the enemy!
Re: CNN is the enemy!
Re:
Between now and then, he forces his press secretary to hold her briefings again instead. But "no questions allowed until some press promise to be civil."
Re: Re:
Re:
Re:
There is no point in debating a Troll. Their entire existence is to be an asshole. Once they make it clear they are here to be a Troll and not debate, you make fun of them and move on.
Re: Re:
Re:
In fairness, one “side” is working from a place of facts and realities, while the other “side” is working from a place of “fuck you, I’m right no matter what you or ‘the facts’ say”. Given the inclinations of our current POTUS, I hope you can guess which “side” is which.
I ask questions in good faith. Specifically, I tend to ask questions that start with how, what, and for what reason—open-ended questions that provide less of an opportunity for simple yes-or-no answers and more of an opportunity to create context and understanding. (I tend to avoid why, using for what reason in its place, to head off potential misunderstandings about “motives” [i.e., why people hold a certain opinion] and stick to the opinion/facts in play.)
Well, that is what our current POTUS does, so…
¯_(ツ)_/¯
The days of “just reporting facts without any slant” have never been here to begin with. Facts require context to make sense, and news outlets often have more facts on their hands than they can reasonably publish in a given day. Bias will always exist in journalism because (A) people are people and (B) someone must always decide what stories to print, what facts to check, what facts get into the stories that go to print, and what context those facts will be presented in. You can print only a raw transcript of Trump saying his typical bullshit and let everyone try to make sense of it themselves, or you can print parts of that transcript while providing the context of where he spoke, what (if anything) prompted him to speak, how his voice sounded and body language looked, and other such factors that could provide a (somewhat) better understanding of his bullshit.
Frankly, I think the best thing to do is ignore most of what he says—in person, on Twitter, whatever—and focus on both his direct actions and any speech/actions regarding Trump that are out of his control. If it comes from Trump, it is trolling; if something he says must be reported on, best to call him out on any lies (preferably by referring to them as “lies”) and provide proper facts/context to help readers understand why what he said is bullshit. “The caravan is an invasion!” sounds scary and makes the migrant caravan sound like an existential threat…until you learn that the caravan has a lot of women and children on it, was still hundreds of miles away from the border at the height of Trump’s “invasion” rhetoric, has only around 1,200 people on it, and was meant to give people who made plans for legal asylum requests a way to stick together and survive the trip. That is context; you can call it spin, but until you can provide a context based in fact (and not on Trump’s bullshit) that negates anything I have said here, that “spin” is based in a reality that Trump refuses to acknowledge because he is a racist.
Just wow!
Re: Just wow!
I gather we've got some Fox News viewers in this thread.
They may be interested in this story:
Fox News backs CNN’s lawsuit against Trump administration (warning: autoplay video)
Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
Say whaaaaaaaaaaat?
