Rogue 'Smart' Ovens Again Highlight How Dumb Tech Is Often The Smarter Choice
If you hadn't noticed by now, in the IOT era, sometimes dumb technology is the smarter option. Given that privacy and security are usually afterthoughts for many vendors, we now live in an age where your Barbie can be hacked and used to spy on your kids, your refrigerator can be hacked to gain access to your Gmail account, your smart tea kettle can provide a nice attack vector on your home network, and your "smart" television watches you every bit as often as you watch it. This wasn't the future the Jetsons promised.
Enter the June oven, a "smart" oven that originally launched in 2015 with a $1500 countertop variant that used a camera and "computer vision" to know what was being cooked. The company then launched a $600 version in 2018 that integrates an oven, an air fryer, dehydrator, slow cooker, broiler, toaster, warming drawer, and convection countertop oven. Which might all be fairly impressive if the oven didn't have a weird habit of turning itself on in the middle of the night:
"The first documented overnight preheat occurred in May. A group member wrote that he roasted potatoes around 5PM one night and left them to cool in the oven. He apparently forgot to take them out. The next morning, he awoke to find that the oven had turned on at 1:20AM and baked at 425 degrees for four hours and 32 minutes. The potatoes, which were still in the oven, burned to a crisp. “Had I not left the potatoes overnight, I may have not realized it had turned on in the night,” he wrote."
The future is decidedly more Terry Gilliam than Star Trek.
In response, June's CEO decided that the best path forward was to blame owners for the problem:
"June CEO Matt Van Horn says that owners, not the oven, are at fault. “We’ve seen a few cases where customers have accidentally activated their oven preheat via a device, figure your cell phone,” he tells The Verge. “So imagine if I were to be in the June app clicking recipes and I accidentally tapped something that preheated my oven, we’ve seen a few cases of that.”
While there's certainly an element of human error here, if you can accidentally preheat your oven with your ass, we're talking about design issues. Other customers say their ovens began cooking nonexistent food in the middle of the night due to things like Alexa misunderstanding smart home commands. And while June says that it will try and implement tech that prevents the oven from staying on if there's no food inside, this complicated tap dance only really advertises how sometimes the dumber tech we already have is perfectly fine.
Ovens preheat in minutes and it often requires a single button press (or three). If you're going to improve upon basic ideas, you probably want to make sure your internet-connected devices don't inadvertently make the technology more annoying than ever.
Or even more if you use an app. Besides which, if you have to go to the oven to switch it on, you can check that there is nothing in there that you do not want to cook, especially in a household with young children who can put all sorts of things into places they do not belong.
Great now I have to worry if I left the stove on and if the damn thing just turned itself on.
Re:
Lots of people already have the problem of getting halfway to work before asking themselves if they left the oven on. Now they'll never get to work again.
Re: Re:
Thank God (pauses to check oven) I am (pauses again to check oven) finally retired (pulls stool over to oven to sit and watch it).
Re:
Worse. You have to worry that you might accidentally turn the oven on while checking menu options in the Hawaiian hotel where you are enjoying a week long vacation.
One might think that if the thing was so smart, it might include a 'notify owner I am turning on' option.
Re: Re:
Worse. You have to worry that poor internet security will allow some rando on the internet to accidentally (or intentionally) turn your oven on.
A better idea would be a hardware lockout that prevented the oven from turning on.
Re: Re: Re:
"A better idea would be a hardware lockout that prevented the oven from turning on."
Air gaps work rather well.
Re: Re:
"One might think that if the thing was so smart, it might include a 'notify owner I am turning on' option."
"Oh baby, I'm getting so turned on right now".
Like my boss use to tell me ...
IOT Everything! Why? Because We Gotta!
Sigh. With marketing sense like this, IOT Atomic ICBM's are due any day.
Unattended Cooking can be Dangerous
"Unattended cooking accounts for 33% of home fires. Never leave cooking food unattended and make sure to follow these tips while cooking" - New York City Fire Department
https://www.fdnysmart.org/safetytips/dont-leave-cooking-food-unattended/
PEBODE — Problem Exists Because of Dumbass Executive(s)
"June CEO Matt Van Horn says that owners, not the oven, are at f
“We’ve seen a few cases where customers have accidentally activated their oven preheat via a device "
As if the customer is the only one with said capability because no one else has any devices that could be configured to access the oven control mechanism.
I've got a toaster-oven (sans-wifi) that likes to turn itself on in the middle of the night. It gets unplugged now since sending it back would have cost us shipping and just gotten another one that behaved the same. (judging from reviews online) Just'sayin.
Re:
I tried that with mine but it kept plugging itself back in.
Re: Re:
LoL, you got gremlins.
Re: Re: Re:
I don't think calling AC's spouse that has the munchies during the night a gremlin to be particularly nice.
Re:
I found the review page where people were complaining about warped heating elements or shattered glass. Seems consistent with unattended repeated high-heat operation to me.
https://www.amazon.com/TOB-40N-Custom-Classic-Toaster-Broiler/product-reviews/B07HS2M1Q7
Re:
Avoid the ones with electronic controls. The kind with "traditional" thermostats are often easy to repair.
big brother = the gubment
lill' brother = smart devices
Re:
That does make sense since little brothers love to tattle on older ones.
Re: Re:
big brother's goal is control
lil' brother's goal is to assist big brother
obviously a "confirmation" is impossible
It must be the hardest thing in the world to display a "would you like to preheat the toaster?" in an app for a smart toaster instead of "enjoy your burnt crisps"
