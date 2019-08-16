The GDPR Is A Wide Open Vulnerability For Identity Fraud And Scams
We've spent the last year and a half or so pointing out that, while it may have been well-intentioned, there are all sorts of consequences -- whether intended or not -- to the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), including giving more power to the giant internet companies (when many argued the GDPR was necessary to curb their power), censorship of media, and a way for the rich and famous to harass people. But, of course, some might argue that those are worthy trade-offs if it did a better job protecting people's privacy.
About that... Last year, we pointed out that one consequence of the GDPR was that, in making it easy to "download" your data, it could open up serious privacy consequences for anyone who has their accounts hacked. In that story, we talked about someone having their Spotify account hacked, and having all the data downloaded -- a situation that might not be that impactful. However, last week, at Black Hat, James Pavur, a PhD student at Oxford, explained how he exploited the GDPR to access a ton of private info about his fiancee.
In a presentation at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas James Pavur, a PhD student at Oxford University who usually specialises in satellite hacking, explained how he was able to game the GDPR system to get all kinds of useful information on his fiancée, including credit card and social security numbers, passwords, and even her mother's maiden name.
"Privacy laws, like any other infosecurity control, have exploitable vulnerabilities," he said. "If we'd look at these vulnerabilities before the law was enacted, we could pick up on them."
In other words, in giving more "protection" over data, the EU has also opened up a new vulnerability. Here's how it worked:
Over the space of two months Pavur sent out 150 GDPR requests in his fiancée's name, asking for all and any data on her. In all, 72 per cent of companies replied back, and 83 companies said that they had information on her.
Interestingly, five per cent of responses, mainly from large US companies, said that they weren’t liable to GDPR rules. They may be in for a rude shock if they have a meaningful presence in the EU and come before the courts.
Of the responses, 24 per cent simply accepted an email address and phone number as proof of identity and sent over any files they had on his fiancée. A further 16 per cent requested easily forged ID information and 3 per cent took the rather extreme step of simply deleting her accounts.
That last one is kind of fascinating. What companies delete the accounts of people making a GDPR request? At least some of the companies required login info, but Pavur noted that in one case, he told the company he'd forgotten the login... and they gave him the data anyway.
"An organisation she had never heard of, and never interacted with, had some of the most sensitive data about her," he said. "GDPR provided a pretext for anyone in the world to collect that information."
This could be fixed, and one could argue that companies handing out this info without real proof of ID are, themselves, in violation of the GDPR. But, given that the GDPR is so strict -- you have a very short time frame to return the info or face massive fines), the incentive structure is designed to ignore those formalities and just fork over the information -- even if it's right into the hands of a scammer.
Reader Comments
"3 per cent took the rather extreme step of simply deleting her accounts"
That's a fantastic response. A big middle finger to the EU - in response to GDPR requests they simply ensure any response would result in nothing.
This must have been crafted by an engineer with a law degree.
Re:
Or not. In general, one can't legally just delete data one is required to provide, and then claim "we have no data!". They might have screwed themselves: they're still required to send the data, and now have no way to do it.
It's like deleting data in response to a subpoena. People have gone to prison for stuff like that.
Next week's news prediction: "Security Researcher James Pavur arrested for hacking, GDPR violations"
There is no "but"
There is no "but" here. The GDPR is not at fault for bad implementations of the GDPR any more than the law is at fault for LEOs' bad implementation of the law.
Place the blame where it is due else your argument is no better than those blaming Google or S230 for things outside their purview.
Re: There is no "but"
There is a "but," though, and it's spelled out for you just after the place where you cut off the quote. Unintended consequences are a law of laws. When you're crafting legislation, you have to consider the incentives you're creating.
Sorry, but you're just wrong.
Re: Re: There is no "but"
GDPR Article 12 clearly states "provided that the identity of the data subject is proven by other means." and "Without prejudice to Article 11, where the controller has reasonable doubts concerning the identity of the natural person making the request referred to in Articles 15 to 21, the controller may request the provision of additional information necessary to confirm the identity of the data subject." What more need be said?
Sorry, you're wrong. Read it yourself. Here, I'll help you out:
https://gdpr-info.eu/art-12-gdpr/
Re: Re: Re: There is no "but"
You didn't actually respond to anything that either Mike or I said.
Laws aren't magic, no system is perfect, and they all incentive unintended behaviors. You're ignoring that and reiterating what the law says instead of looking at the behavior it incentivizes. Neither the laws nor this case exist in a vacuum.
Re: Re: Re: Re: There is no "but"
I'm not ignoring anything. You, on the other hand, are ignoring the facts and seem to expect every law, rule and regulation to cover 100% of the ways it might be ignored and/or otherwise abused. The GDPR is clear and it requires that the data supplier verify the identity of the data subject before handing them the data. This article is about companies ignoring that directive. How is that at all the fault of the law?
Yours is a sue-happy mentality that looks for any angle to blame someone else for your own actions.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: There is no "but"
You are ignoring reality and engaging in magical thinking.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: There is no "but"
Strongest argument ever, folks.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: There is no "but"
If I use too many words, you don't process them, and you instead fall back on magical thinking. I don't really know what you expect, given that.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: There is no "but"
Says the guy with reading comprehension problems.
I spelled it out twice but you don't seem to get it. The law requires identification. The companies discussed in this article ignored the law. That is not the fault of the law.
I don't know how to simplify that any more for you.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: There is no "but"
I understand the law. The disconnect here is that you don't understand how the law fits into the real world.
Re: Re: Re: Re: There is no "but"
It directly responds to Mike's text "given that the GDPR is so strict -- you have a very short time frame to return the info or face massive fines". If the clock truly doesn't start until after verification, I see no incentive to respond without checking.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: There is no "but"
Its not strong. When a provider has 'reasonable doubts' (something the courts might disagree with the company on) it may request additional information. Not it must, it may. therefore, there is no incentive to request the verification, as under the law they do not need to. So either they request verification and risk a court deciding they don't have reasonable doubt, or just provide the requested info and hide that they are not required to request additional verification.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: There is no "but"
It only "directly responds to Mike's text" if you remove all context and pretend one tiny snippet of "Mike's text" exists in a vacuum.
