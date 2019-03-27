Thomas Goolnik Again Convinces Google To Forget Our Story About Thomas Goolnik Getting Google To Forget Our Story About Thomas Goolnik
from the i-sense-a-pattern dept
Remember Thomas Goolnik? Apparently, he doesn't think you should. But let's start this post off with some special notes for two specific parties, and then we'll get into some more details:
- Dear Thomas Goolnik: I'm assuming you're reading this because you seem to come across every post we write about you and then file bullshit complaints in the EU about how they need to be forgotten. And, every time that happens, we write another post. Perhaps you should think about not trying to abuse the GDPR and the Right to be Forgotten, and recognize that it's perfectly legal to mention your name. We won't even mention the original original story you so badly want censored, even though I imagine lots of people will now go hunt that down.
- Dear Google RTBF reviewers: this is not an article about some long ago no-longer-relevant event in Mr. Goolnik's past. Even if we disagree about whether historical convictions should be disappeared down the memory hole, the right to be forgotten is supposed to apply only to past events that are no longer occurring. This article is not about Mr. Goolnik's past. It is about his present: the fact that he repeatedly is abusing the Right to be Forgotten rules to try to delete our articles about him. This article is about this most recent attempt, and not his past, whatever that might include.
Tragically, Google has complied with this latest request, meaning that if you were searching for Thomas Goolnik within the EU, some of those historical articles may not be easily findable. Some of us find this to be an affront to free speech and an abuse of legal process to suppress information that, potentially, may be embarrassing to someone like Thomas Goolnik. But others -- such as Thomas Goolnik -- appear to have a different opinion. Thomas Goolnik is, of course, free to express his own opinion on his own site, but apparently feels the need to make sure that others who express their opinions should be silenced. We disagree.
Companies: google
Reader Comments
Thomas Goolnik, Thomas Goolnik, Thomas Goolnik, Thomas Goolnik, Thomas Goolnik, Thomas Goolnik, Thomas Goolnik, Thomas Goolnik, Thomas Goolnik, Thomas Goolnik, Thomas Goolnik, Thomas Goolnik, Thomas Goolnik, Thomas Goolnik
Just in case you forgot who this article is talking about.
Re:
Thomas Streisand Goolnik
It's Thomas Goolnik all the way down...
Re:
Stole my comment. Nice!
"Tragically, Google has complied with this latest request, meaning that if you were searching for Thomas Goolnik within the EU, some of those historical articles may not be easily findable."
I thought I'd give it a quick try for a laugh. #1 result on Google? This article!
Oh, and Mr. Goolnik? Just FYI, the original articles are still available, so we can see what you've been doing. Whatever you think you've gained by hiding the original articles from one search engine, you've probably lost through your wasted time, energy and effort.
Re:
Also, he seems to have ignored other search Engines, Like DuckDuckGo where Wikipedia, and all The Techdirt articles come up. So, if you want to check out a person, looking ate several searches engines will likely show that they want something forgotten. Also, Wikipedia can be directly searched.
(Adding the the search box to the URL bar in Firefox makes searching several places dead easy).
Re: infowars quoting Techdirt
So i did a search on him just like you said and yep I can confirm witb duckduckgo that it still shows all the references.
Oddly enough I also saw this link:
https://www.infowars.com/google-disappears-techdirt-article-about-right-to-be-forgotten-due-to -right-to-be-forgotten-request/
It is litterally a copy paste of Mike's article from 2015. I know Techdirt doesnt care about that but I found it funny that infowars is willing to keep that up despite the other articles calling out Jones for being a lunatic.
Re: Re: infowars quoting Techdirt
Ew, Mike will need a long, hot shower after hearing this.
Who is Thomas Goolnik?
Who is Thomas Goolnik?
Thomas Goolnik? Christ, what an asshole.
It does seem that RTBF has a certain popularity with fraudsters and scam artists.
Information about them that's true, accurate, relevant, and recent all damage their business model, which is why they hate online review sites.
Re:
This becomes especially clear when you refer to the so-called “Right to Be Forgotten” under a far more accurate name: the Right of Erasure.
Re: Re:
I call it "The Right to Make Forget." It has not caught on.
Re: Re: Re:
And "Power to override writers' and readers' exclusive right to decide relevance" is too mich of a mouthful.
Re: Re: Re:
Agreed. This is an excellent indication of why the passive voice is so insidious. Phrased properly in active voice, it's the Right To Force Others To Forget About You.
'Ooh, that makes me look bad, under the rug with you.'
I go with 'The Right To Re-Write History' myself, given you're talking about something that allows you to get rid of completely accurate information, simply because you don't want people to be able to find it.
This is what I mean about how people weaponize search engines.
I can think of a few attorneys I could do the same to here (three in particular) and I bet some nerves would be struck.
Re:
Then do it already!!!
Re:
So are you saying that Search Engines should be out of the search business?
RTBF is a bad idea, and prone to abuse. It isn't the search engine's fault the articles exist.
Re:
Then do it or begone, you impotent half-wit.
Re: Re:
He's tried to claim Marc Randazza as one, cribbing off of one of Roca Labs' conspiratorial fictions.
Re:
Sure.
Name them.
Re: Hi Tommy or is it Jhonny
We all know you’re far to impotent to even talk to an lawyer much less hire one bro.
regarding Thomas Goolnik
(Thomas Goolnik)
Can you include dates to all these events so we readers can put them into context?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Thomas Goolnik!"
"You keep using that name. I don't think it forgets what you think it forgets."
"Thomas Goolnik. That is what bwings us togever today. That search wiffin a search. Tweasure your wights."
"Hello. Your name is Thomas Goolnik. You tried to be forgotten. Prepare to cry."
"Thomas Goolnik."
"Anyone wanna cool it?"
Re:
Goolnik, are there RTBF requests ahead?
If there are, the truth still won't be dead.
Oh did I need that...
Along with many others, I'm sure.
Nice to have a story where everyone can have a nice, guilt-free point-and-laugh to lighten the mood, if only for a bit, and someone who clearly has no pattern recognition skills desperately flailing about in attempt to bury their past certainly fits the bill.
Let me point out for those wanting to have some fun, that goolnick.com, and plenty of other related domain names, remain available
Re:
Eh, I mean you could, but why bother when you can just sit back and watch him smash his head into the wall that is TD, sure that one day, one day, he'll get the last article taken down and no more will be written, something anyone who's been paying attention known simply isn't going to happen.
