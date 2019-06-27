Data From Court Documents Shows Texas Law Enforcement Playing Small-Ball Forfeiture, Not Doing Much To Stop Drug Trafficking
 

Another Report Shows The GDPR Benefited Google And Facebook, And Hurt Everyone Else

Privacy

from the it's-not-like-we-didn't-warn-you dept

Thu, Jun 27th 2019 3:27amMike Masnick

We warned folks that these big attempts to "regulate" the internet as a way to "punish" Google and Facebook would only help those companies. Last fall, about six months into the GDPR, we noted that there appeared to be one big winner from the law: Google. And now, the Wall Street Journal notes that it's increasingly looking like Facebook and Google have grown thanks to the GDPR, while the competition has been wiped out.

“GDPR has tended to hand power to the big platforms because they have the ability to collect and process the data,” says Mark Read, CEO of advertising giant WPP PLC. It has “entrenched the interests of the incumbent, and made it harder for smaller ad-tech companies, who ironically tend to be European.”

So, great work, EU. In your hatred for the big US internet companies, you handed them the market, while destroying the local European companies.

In 2018, both appeared to have outgrown the digital advertising market in the region, according to a comparison of company filings with regional estimates, suggesting they continued to gain share. Facebook’s revenue from ads shown in Europe rose 40% in 2018. Google’s revenue in Europe, the Middle East and Africa—the vast majority of which comes from advertising—rose 20% last year.

By comparison, Europe’s digital advertising market grew by only 14% over the same period, according to estimates from IAB Europe, an online-ad trade group.

As the article itself notes, for advertisers, the GDPR has driven them directly into the hands of the biggest internet players, because they know that those companies can handle the compliance costs, while no one else can:

L’Oréal SA’s chief digital officer, Lubomira Rochet, says the cosmetics company has decided to focus its ad spending on Google, Facebook and Amazon.com Inc. because “those guys have the capabilities to really treat the data in the way that it should be treated.”

Now, most people might find it laughable to claim that Facebook and Google are treating data "the way it should be treated," but from an advertiser's standpoint, you can totally see where they're coming from.

Of course, when we suggested this is how things would play out, people yelled at us that if this were true, why were those companies pushing back on the regulations, and the answer to that is pretty straightforward. The compliance costs are still massive, and it has been costly to deal with the GDPR. But, it's been costlier for the smaller players who can't take it. So we end up reducing competition, and making it that much more difficult for competitive entrants and upstarts to take on these giants. That doesn't seem like a good trade-off.

Filed Under: advertising, competition, dominance, eu, gdpr, privacy
Companies: facebook, google

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    ryuugami, 27 Jun 2019 @ 3:52am

    We warned folks that these big attempts to "regulate" the internet as a way to "punish" Google and Facebook would only help those companies.

    This again, Mike.

    Here's what I wrote last time you insisted on this BS, and I still stand behind it 100%:

    *facepalm*

    Why do you Americans insist that all the EU wants is punish the US companies because they're more successful than European ones? Again, the point is NOT to "punish Google". The point is to allow us to have privacy. If it makes Google weaker, so be it. If it makes Google stronger, so fucking be it. As long as I get my privacy, any impact on Google's dominance is utterly irrelevant.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 27 Jun 2019 @ 4:03am

      Re:

      You're assuming that the GDRP actually achieves its stated aim. This is yet to be seen.

      Are you happy with handing everything over to Google without getting the promised privacy? Because this might be what you're demanding.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Data From Court Documents Shows Texas Law Enforcement Playing Small-Ball Forfeiture, Not Doing Much To Stop Drug Trafficking
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

03:27 Another Report Shows The GDPR Benefited Google And Facebook, And Hurt Everyone Else (2)

Wednesday

19:35 Data From Court Documents Shows Texas Law Enforcement Playing Small-Ball Forfeiture, Not Doing Much To Stop Drug Trafficking (4)
15:30 Supreme Court To Review Whether Or Not You Can Copyright State Laws (26)
13:28 Major League Baseball's Obsession With Cashing In On Everything Has Harmed The Game's Popularity Online (12)
11:57 Russian Government Demands All Foreign Press Outlets Register For The Privilege Of Delivering News To Russia (20)
10:44 Why Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency Is Both More Interesting Than Expected And Less Interesting Than I Hoped (26)
10:39 Daily Deal: TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones (1)
09:28 Universal Music Cashed In On Insurance After It Let Thousands Of Master Recordings Burn... And Didn't Give Any To Artists (39)
06:30 Verizon Now Pretending That 5G Will Help Cure Cancer (36)
03:23 EU Intellectual Property Office Produces Dumbest Propaganda Film Ever, Pretending Without IP There Is No Creativity (52)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.