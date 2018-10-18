Just As Expected: GDPR Has Made Google Even More Dominant In Europe
Oh, the EU, will you ever learn? Over the last few years, the EU has been screaming about the awfulness of evil large tech companies in the name of Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple (sometimes called "GAFA"), though in reality, their biggest concerns are focused almost entirely on Google and Facebook. The EU keeps popping up with ridiculous laws, all of which are designed to hit Google and Facebook. The GDPR was a big one, and the latest is the EU Copyright Directive. And there are more as well. Some of us keep pointing out to the EU that if these laws are designed to go after Google and Facebook, they're going to miss their target quite a bit, because they'll mostly serve to lock in those companies as the dominant providers. That's because they're big enough to manage the regulatory burden, whereas startups and smaller competitors will not be able to and will suffer.
The first bit of data is in on the GDPR and of course it shows that the big winner under the GDPR is... Google. The biggest losers? Smaller competitors to Google. A bit surprisingly, Facebook did see its adtech marketshare decline (while Google's grew), but relative to everyone else, Facebook sill beat out all other competitors.
Now, the report does note that there are fewer ad trackers for users in the EU -- which is certainly a win for users -- but the fact that this is further cementing the dominant position of Google and Facebook should be a massive concern to people who value competitive markets and innovation.
This shouldn't be a surprising result at all. But if part of the goal of the EU is to reduce the reliance on Google and Facebook, the exact opposite is occurring. Just like lots of us predicted.
Repealing?
Holy shit you guys, blue was a closet Google fan all along!
Re: yet another AC who trolls in advance, and off-topic too:
This isn't Article 13.
Sorry to interrupt you here, Mike, but you know the GDPR wasn't *designed to hit Google and Facebook*. It's here to protect people's privacy, not about someone's dominance. There are other (perhaps stupid) laws targeting that but the GDPR is just a bad example. Why are you picking this?
Re:
That aside, GDPR is the big one that's actually started being fully implemented, and therefore is the one whose effects are now becoming reality. Those effects are, apparently, consolidation of the dominance of Google and Facebook.
Thus, the article is written, noting this is happening, as was predicted in previous articles on the GDPR.
Why pick on this one? Because this is the one that's happening now, and therefore this is the one that's currently newsworthy.
Old "one data-point" Maz again claiming he's right.
First, show the prior trendline: Was Google gaining before? My bet is yes, and so all that you claim above is falsified, it'd have happened anyway. Possibly has even reduced prior trend.
Masnick -- who's merely rewriting someone else's work and using their graph -- is not going to show context, just rushes out and claims he's right from one data point, and as usual makes up what NO ONE EVER SAID.
2nd, it's always possible that Google has all the legislators bought -- with a tiny fraction of its easily gotten billions; bribery for statute is by far the most profitable "investment" any corporation ever makes -- and that its public opposition is false. Indeed, that's the way I'd bet.
But that doesn't actually matter. As an AC already noted, the goal was personal privacy. -- Which, I bet is also actually reduced: they've just formalized surveillance capitalism, never questioning whether good, it's a given.
Anyway, IF the goal is to stop Google from taking over all, then more direct means are required, as I've already called for, even before GDPR was thought of.
Google and Facebook need broken up because too big. It's certain Masnick opposes that. Yet above, he's giving the impression that doesn't want Google to grow.
