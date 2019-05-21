Prince Harry Uses GDPR To Obtain Payout From Photographer Who Shot Photos Of His Rental Home
The repeated answer to the question, "How does the GDPR work?" is: "Not well." The privacy law enacted by the European Union is a regulatory omnishambles that was first greeted by non-European websites telling Europeans their business was no longer welcome.
From there, the convoluted law the EU Commission itself can't even comply with properly has been used to vanish everything from documents on US court dockets to trash cans inside an Ireland post office. When it's not providing new attack vectors to cybercriminals, it's being co-opted by the powerful to control what the public gets to see and hear about them.
The latest repurposing of the GDPR into an offensive weapon occurred in the pre-Brexit UK, which may give the royal family a reason for remaining united with the rest of Europe. Britain's literal ruling class has never shied away from dragging publications and paparazzi into court, but this latest case -- involving photos of house being rented by Prince Harry -- has a new GDPR twist.
Prince Harry this week notched another victory in the royal family's long-running battle with paparazzi photographers, securing a "substantial payout" from an agency which used a helicopter to take pictures inside a house he was renting.
Potentially even more interesting than that is the way in which he won his battle — basing a legal case partly on a sweeping new European data law that is less than a year old.
According to a statement delivered to London's High Court on Thursday, in which the paparazzi agency Splash News apologized to Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex (emphasis ours):
"This matter concerns a claim for misuse of private information, breaches of The Duke's right to privacy under Article 8 ECHR and breaches of the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") and Data Protection Act 2018 ("DPA")."
This settlement has the potential to deter journalists from taking pictures of anyone or anything. While this case involved photos of the inside of Prince Harry's rental property, it wouldn't take much to stretch the definition of unlawful data-handling to cover any photos taken without the subject's permission.
Although the details of the settlement still remain mostly under wraps, there's speculation that the privacy violation wasn't just the photos of the interior of the house -- an interior only visible by air. (The photos were taken by a paparazzo in a helicopter.) It may also have something to with information not revealed publicly by Prince Harry: namely, the address of the photographed residence.
Given that the law allows subjects to revoke consent at any time following publication, this makes reporting on the lives of public figures that much more risky. It appears the GDPR can be abused much more easily than the UK's routinely-abused defamation laws. The GDPR has an exemption for journalists, but it's not clear-cut and requires a case-by-case examination by an EU comptroller who will make the final determination on the issue of public interest.
There's no presumed exemption to the law that protects reporting. The EU Commission comptroller decides whether or not the published info was in the public interest when it's challenged, which puts even less-sensational efforts on shaky ground. Given its retroactive reach, the GDPR can act as yet another "right to be forgotten," allowing subjects of reporting to revoke consent (implied or otherwise) months or years after publication to force removal of content from the web. This case may deal with the unsavory actions of paparazzi but the side effects will be felt by journalism as a whole. Any public figure who wants to keep their private dealings out of the news -- for whatever reason -- will have the GDPR available to do their dirty work.
But we're not talking about journalists here; we're talking about paparazzi.
People whose tactics, were it not for the entirely incidental fact that they publish the results, would be indistinguishable from criminal stalking and harassment, a seedy industry that literally has blood on its hands. The less people make the mistake of equating them with real journalists, the better, especially for journalists!
Re:
But we're not talking about journalists here; we're talking about paparazzi.
This case is. But it's established a precedent about taking photographs which isn't limited to paparazzi.
Don't be so quick to cheer for judgements just because you don't like the defendants.
Who gets to make that determination? How do they make that determination?
Re:
How stupidly close and low do you have to get with a helicopter to photograph the inside of a house? Probably more than close enough to make an Apache pilot start swearing. (Harry has flown those in combat in Afghanistan).
Re: Re:
Apparently their are no flight restrictions in the area, afaik there is some sort of minimum one must maintain.
Re: Re: Re:
From Wikipedia
In all EU Member states, the Standardised European Rules of the Air apply; these set out a minimum altitude of 500 ft above any obstacle within a radius of 500ft, except with permission, or when taking off or landing. If an aircraft is flying over a congested area (town, settlement, etc.) it must fly high enough so that in the case of an engine failure, it is able to land clear safely AND it must not fly less than 1000 ft above the highest fixed object within 600 m of the aircraft.[6]
Member states are allowed to modify the low flying rule to suit their jurisdiction, for instance in the UK, the "500 ft Rule" allows pilots to fly below 500 ft as long as they are no closer than 500 ft to any person, vessel, vehicle, building or structure. The rules for flying near congested areas are the same in the UK as the rest of the EU[
Re: Re:
Not close at all. Paparazzi commonly use lenses larger than your head that allow photos from more than a mile away. All they had to be was over the house, not close to it.
Re: Re: Re:
Try using one of those from a helicopter, it is nowhere near a stable platform for a lens with that long a focus. Also, such a lens has a narrow field of view through a window, like a window sized tunnel into a room. Besides which, to get much of a view into a room, you want to be at window level.
Re:
You know, "this is okay because it affects people I don't like" seems to be a very common theme in your posts.
Re: Re:
Belittling people based on strawman versions of their arguments is a very common theme in your posts. I talk about behavior--harassing and stalking tactics that have literally gotten people killed in the past--and you turn it into "people I don't like," as if it were nothing but a personal preference, as valid as any other personal preference, rather than something based on objective behavior.
Such behavior should not be tolerated, and it certainly should not be granted the same legitimacy and legal protections as actual journalists who serve the public interest!
as with 99.9% of EU laws that have come out recently, they are designed to be valid for the rich, the famous and the powerful while being a shambles for everyone else! would i have gotten a payout if the photographer had taken pics of my home? i very much doubt it! yet my privacy is as important to me as harry's is to him! companies can class people who complain as obstructive, etc, but the person(s) cant get their name cleared. do the same thing to a company and all hell's let loose on the complainer! as usual, 1 rule for us and 1 for those who dont need it but can exploit it to it's full extent!
If There’s One Way To Describe TechDirt
This whole Techdirt site is basically r/woooosh in a large scale form. People try to make jokes but everyone else refuses to understand what the joke is.
Note: this comment had nothing to do with the article about GDPR. This was just an observation made from reading the comments on most of the articles. Do not get confused.
Re: If There’s One Way To Describe TechDirt
Your joking, right?
The EU's slogan should be:
Providing reasons to leave the EU since November 1st, 1993.
Re:
Every country or other governmental division could have the same slogan with a relevant date. Or maybe humans in general could just stop sucking so bad. Whatevs.
Conflicted
I'm not sure who I hate more: the surveillance state or the paparazzi.
Re: Conflicted
Why not both?
I can see it now...
A person is caught in his private home with something REALLY bad.
He will be taken to court and prosecuted, based on those pictures.
Before this happens he SUES the person for invading his privacy and has all pictures destroyed.
Now its his word against the other person..
Thank you world of idiots.
And to think that our own gov. is thinking of doing the SAME THING.
if someone is dealing drugs ,commiting a crime, the photo,s could be sent to a site like wikileaks ,
before anyone go,s to court.
The defamation laws in the uk have been used by rich people to cover up
various crimes ,like fraud,
the rich and maybe even corporations could use the gdpr to cover up
things they do not want to see published ,
most of the time the rich go to court,most people cannot afford to pay for expensive legal action .
Its seems strange to make a law covering data and photo,s and images
and to make no general exception for journalism or reporting in the public interest.
Famous people all over the world are followed around by paparazzi .
one photo of a famous person in a cafe or a supermarket can be sold
for 1000,s of dollars .
Theres a old law in france photo,s of children under a certain age cannot be published in a newspaper without getting permission from their parents .this law is not part of the Gdpr .
Re:
Iv always asked the Q:
That if we are all Equal under the law(I know we arnt) why cant I have THEIR lawyers and They can have mine??
And it shouldnt be based on how much I can afford in Lawyers.
A good Lawyer knows both sides, and IF I do win, my Lawyers will be paid by the outcome and by the person who lost.. Which means THOSE lawyers will work harder for ME, then they will for the Corp, as the CORP has more money to win.
