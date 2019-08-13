The FBI Can't Get Into The Dayton Shooter's Phone. So What?
A high-profile act of violence has brought FBI complaints about device encryption to the surface again. This has been a long-running theme with the agency, one amplified recently by domestic surveillance advocate/Attorney General William Barr. Barr claimed encryption was creating a more dangerous world for everyone. Barr's claims echoed those of successive FBI directors. Both Barr and Wray continue to talk about device encryption despite having (so far) refused to update the number of encrypted devices the FBI can't access.
As Barr warned in his rant against encryption, all it would take is one major attack to sway public opinion to the government's side.
I think it is prudent to anticipate that a major incident may well occur at any time that will galvanize public opinion on these issues.
Well, the FBI is talking about encryption again with lawmakers. But with all due respect, Mr. Barr, this ain't it, chief.
Top FBI officials informed congressional lawmakers this week that they have been unable to access the smartphone of the suspected gunman in the Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting, two sources told The Hill.
In a briefing about the weekend shootings in Dayton and El Paso, Texas, FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich told House Democrats that the agency is in possession of what’s believed to be Connor Betts’s primary phone but can’t open it because it requires a passcode, according to the two sources who took part in Wednesday's briefing.
Two mass shootings in 24 hours could have provoked the public response Barr is looking for. But it didn't. These shootings had nothing to do with encrypted devices, even if the FBI felt it needed to inform lawmakers it couldn't get into a dead suspect's phone.
The question is why the FBI needs to do this. Like its previous skirmish with device makers over the encrypted contents of the San Bernardino shooter's iPhone, this complaint features a dead suspect and the highly-dubious implication that there's something of value contained in the locked device. There's no investigation being impeded by inaccessible data. The shooter is dead and the shooting is over.
The FBI -- and William Barr -- likely truly believe encryption backdoors will make investigations easier and prevent criminal acts. But there's nothing in the recent past that suggests their beliefs are well-founded. These are the speculations being used to undermine the security of millions of peoples' devices. The only thing the government has to offer is the fact that sometimes phones produce usable evidence. But criminal acts were prevented and/or prosecuted for years before a large majority of the public decided to start carrying tracking devices loaded with tons of personal info with them wherever they went.
Then there's the dishonesty: intellectual and otherwise. Most of what's offered as arguments for backdoors is intellectually dishonest. The FBI's failure to inform the American public about the true number of locked devices in its possession is the regular kind of dishonest. So is the assertion made by the FBI that it could be "months or years" before it can access the phone's contents. Multiple companies offer devices that can (supposedly) bypass any device's encryption, including the latest iPhones. The FBI and DOJ simply pretend these options don't exist when talking to Congress, law enforcement agencies, and the general public.
Every tragedy is an opportunity. The FBI isn't going to let these pass without attempting to capitalize on them. Unfortunately, it seems our country is capable of generating an endless amount of tragic opportunities. And it only takes one to give the government everything it wants.
They have a phone that they cannot get into, and regardless of whether or not it may contain useful information, the inability to get in is the burr under their saddle.
Re:
Yea without the information that may purely exist in his phone and not anywhere else they won't be able to figure out if he was that bad of a person! /s
But honestly tho, the hell are they looking for that is only on their phone? I know if anyone wanted anything useful out of my phone they can just as easily find it through my google account which is probably easier to gain access to through other means.
So they should call Google
Since Google seems to find new iPhone exploits every other day.
Re: So they should call Google
Because Google has been hacking your phone again as part of the globalist conspiracy?
Re: Re: So they should call Google
No, as part of their efforts to research and eliminate security threats, you ingenuous twat.
Re: Re: Re: So they should call Google
Hey Hammy! WAVE
We need to open a dialog with the shooter and see his side of the story.
Re: Re: Re: Re: So they should call Google
Posters above your comment are only referring to Google's Project Zero. A security research team employed by Google to find zero days anywhere they can. Though they get the most news coverage when they find iOS zero days.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: So they should call Google
Posters above your comment are only referring to Google's Project Zero.
I don't believe that is completely accurate, as Zof is frequently complaining about the Google/Liberal/Globalist agenda.
But yes, that is a thing, and I am being a prick because of the tinfoil hats get on my nerves. :)
Re: So they should flush the toilet
Because someone left a huge steaming zof in it.
"Attorney General William Barr. Barr claimed encryption was creating a more dangerous world for everyone."
It's not encryption that is making the world a much more dangerous place, it is people like William Barr that are making it so. I suggest that William Barr and friends all be equipt with backdoors to make investigations easier and prevent criminal acts.
One person has been arrested for straw man purchases of firearm accessories used by the shooter. Perhaps evidence is on that phone that will help the prosecution, as well as perhaps evidence of others who may have assisted the shooter in some material way.
The casual dismissal by the author of this article of the phone as a source of evidence seems shortsighted.
Re:
There is no such thing as 'straw man' purchases of accessories as there is nothing barring them from anyone. They are after him for an actual firearm violation.
Re: Re:
They went after him for a stupid firearm violation. Possession of drugs (pot!) while in possession of a firearm, or, more accurately, lying on ATF Form 4473 (that's the background check paperwork filled out at point-of-sale) about his use of drugs.
Regardless of one's opinion about guns or pot it's worth noting that the Feds very rarely charge people for lying on that form, even people who lie about being violent felons and are disqualified from firearms ownership for that reason. Each year there's nearly 100,000 rejections at point of sale and each year the Feds charge only a few dozen people for lying on the form.
Getting this dude for possession of pot leaves a bad taste in my mouth when violent felons are lying on the form without consequence. I'm not a "gun nut" but this is what the NRA means when they say we need to enforce the laws we have.
Re: Re: Re:
Actually, it was mushrooms, not pot, and he was growing them in his home. Right now the Left is screaming for increased background checks. Background checks are only as good as the information available, and unless someone has been busted for drugs, a background check will not show that they are currently abusing drugs or growing them in their home.
As the poster above me pointed out, it is ILLEGAL to falsify information on those forms, but it happens thousands of times every year and almost no one is ever prosecuted for it.
New gun laws won't be any more effective than current gun laws if NO ONE WILL PROSECUTE PEOPLE FOR VIOLATING THEM!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Umm, ok - are you in favor of background checks or not?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
That's my point. Violent felons lie on that form nearly 100,000 times a year and are virtually never prosecuted. In this case they came across a dude with pot and mushrooms in the course of a different investigation and they busted his ass for it. I just can't get that excited about mushrooms and pot. I'm sorry. If he was dealing heroin I could see getting him on this violation, but weed and shrooms?
I'm curious how exactly they established that he lied on the 4473. I've filled out the 4473 and marked the drug question "No" because that was the correct/truthful answer at the time. If years later I smoke a joint does that mean I lied on the 4473? My guess is the dude cooperated with the Feds because he was genuinely horrified by what his friend did and admitted to the violation himself, otherwise I can't see how they would establish that timeline. Again, it leaves a bad taste in my mouth, someone trying to do the right thing is busted for what's essentially a technical violation and has a lifetime as a convicted felon to look forward to.
Side note: HR8 is the background check bill. I've read the text and it seems perfectly reasonable to me as a gun owner, essentially any transfer except a temporary loan at a range/while hunting or to a family member (defined as aunts, uncles, siblings, children, parents and grandparents) has to go through a licensed FFL. I always did that regardless when I sold firearms because I didn't want it coming back on my conscience if one of "my" guns was later used in a crime.
The only part I'd change is the section that says the Attorney General can't regulate the fees the FFL can charge. I would cap the fee at $25-$30, enough to cover the cost incurred by the FFL but not high enough to represent a burden to private party sales.
The difference in opinion is on the price of the information
The FBI seems to think that accessing the information is free, others point out there is a price - both in dollars and in civil rights we sacrifice.
On previous cases, accessing data on encrypted phones came with a price tag of several hundred thousand dollars. Regarding the civil rights, a google search for "warrantless searches" or "civil asset forfeiture" will surface a myriad of examples illustrating how seemingly justified rights of police forces can spin out of control very quickly.
These days, many smartphones contain more private information than personal diaries, information that FBI and police have no business in accessing.
Certainly not for trawling expeditions. Since the war on terror started almost two decades ago, law enforcement have enjoyed an unprecedented expansion of powers, all the way to permission to torture suspects and record and search phone and internet traffic of large parts of population.
And all these powers have led to the arrest of - exactly no serious terrorist at all. Over nearly two decades. (Ignoring a number of fools that have been tricked by FBI agents into buying explosives sold to them by the FBI so the they could be arrested for, eh, buying explosives).
So perhaps it is time to review their approach to catching criminals. And stop giving them more powers with no justification other than "perhaps we might find something useful."
"...the agency is in possession of what’s believed to be Connor Betts’s primary phone but can’t open it because it requires a passcode..." **
They left this part of the sentence out:
**but, luckily, we have a cache of hacking tools at our disposal and got into it.
But... but... if there was a backdoor, we could stop Connor Betts from ever murdering again...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You're questioning why they need to conduct an investigation? You don't think trying to determine if the shooter had any outside assistance is a legitimate investigative goal? You don't think trying to piece together a timeline and motive provides any benefit even if there were no co-conspirators?
C'mon dude. I don't agree with the FBI and AG on encryption, not even a little bit, but questioning the very need to investigate this? That's an absurd overstatement even by the editorial standards of the Internet.
Re: Umm?
They do not need to get into the phone to obtain the call logs from the telcos, and those will give them a list of people they maybe want to talk to.
Re: Re: Umm?
iMessage wouldn't show in telco logs. Neither would WhatsApp and similar applications. They'd also want to look at his photos, notes, etc. Some of that stuff might be in a Cloud account somewhere but a good portion of it won't be.
It's perfectly legitimate for them to want to get into a phone in an investigation like this. I truly don't see why this desire on their part is remotely controversial. Their desire to weaken encryption is and should be controversial, for a variety of reasons, but I doubt any of you would be up in arms if the suspect had neglected to secure his phone and they searched it after the issuance of a warrant.
The dude killed nine people. The authorities are going to go over his life with a fine toothed comb to find out 1) Why and 2) If anyone helped him.
Re: Re: Re: Umm?
The complaint is that the phone is passcode protected, and if they want to easily bypass that they are removing the locks that sensible people use to protect their property. They way the authorities are going, nobody will be able to protect any account by use of a password unless it can be bypassed, and that becomes a world without any locks on electronic devices and online accounts.
Re: Umm?
Maybe I'm being a bit too careless in my phrasing. Sure, there's an ongoing investigation, but whatever roadblock a locked phone has erected in front of the FBI does not have the compressed timetable of an investigation into, say, someone's plans to engage in a mass shooting.
Putting together a timeline and establishing motive are important, but when the crime has already been committed, complaining that it will take "weeks or months" to crack a seized device is a bit much. And it probably won't take that, not when there are companies offering phone-cracking tech at prices the FBI can easily afford. This is an attempt to create leverage from nearly nothing.
From thehill article:
How exactly would the lack of encryption have helped Barr prevent this shooting? This is pure fearmongering.
Easily done
They could easily send it to Pegasus, no? I'm pretty sure they claimed they can break into any recent phone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"And it only takes one to give the government everything it wants."
9/11 gave us the Patriot Act. And we're still trying to wipe that turd off of us.
