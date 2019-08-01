Big Four Broadcasters Sue Streaming Video Provider Locast, Claim It's 'Aereo 2.0'
from the when-at-first-you-don't-succeed dept
The nation's four biggest broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Comcast NBCUniversal and Fox) have filed suit (pdf) against a streaming video nonprofit they say is "illegally using broadcaster content." New York based Locast offers viewers access to over the air broadcasts via the internet to roughly 13 cities (about 31% of the US market). Its website notes the operation is funded by donations and that access to this content (again, already accessible for free via an antenna) should be a consumer "right" given that US consumers technically own the airwaves these programs are broadcast over.
Not too surprisingly, the big four broadcast networks disagree, something we had expected:
"Locast is simply Aereo 2.0, a business built on illegally using broadcaster content,” the lawsuit reads in part. “While it pretends to be a public service without any commercial purpose, Locast’s marketing and deep connections to AT&T and Dish make clear that it exists to serve its pay-tv patrons."
Aereo, you may recall, attempted to set up a bunch of cumbersome micro-TV antennas which it could then use to stream broadcast TV to paying subscribers. The company's technical approach was intentionally designed to be arguably ridiculous in a bid to comply with the law and a number of historically just as ridiculous copyright case rulings. The Supreme Court ultimately demolished Aereo with a dubious ruling that made numerous assumptions and provided zero guidance for companies who wanted to enter the space but comply with the law.
Enter Locast. The company was developed by former FCC lawyer and media executive David Goodfriend, who, we noted previously, designed the service entirely from the ground up in a bid to try and comply with (and test the logic of) the current legal minefield. It's funded in part by AT&T and Dish Networks. But unlike Aereo, Locast is a non-commercial entity offering access to over the air broadcasts via the internet for free. In an interesting New York Times profile piece last January (a good read to fully understand what Locast does), Goodfriend had this to say:
"We really did our homework,” he said. “We are operating under parameters that are designed to be compliant within the law."
Of course Aereo also thought it had designed a system that would comply with the nation's muddy laws on this subject, and yet here we are. Goodfriend (quite correctly) notes that the public technically owns the airwaves and that initially, over the air broadcasts were designed as a free, public good, something that's been lost in a mad scramble for cash in the years since:
"Our society got way over-commercialized in the ’40s and ’50s, when media policy was being hammered out,” he said. “As a result, we don’t have stuff for the public anymore.”
“The American people have given you something really valuable, the airways, for free,” he said, talking about the broadcasters, his eyes popping at the word “free.” Slowing down for emphasis, he added: “So shouldn’t we get something back for free? Which is great television. That’s the social contract, right?"
The difference being that Goodfriend designed Locast after teaching the Aereo case to law students at Georgetown. It's built from the ground up with a solid understanding of what happened to Aereo, and the expectation that the operation would likely be sued. Whether that matters of course will depend entirely on the Judges that hear the case. The lawsuit leans heavily on the claim that because AT&T and Dish have helped fund the project, it's little more than a ruse to help some companies avoid paying retransmission fees (ignoring that both companies pay these fees to stream this content via other services already).
This should be a very interesting one to watch.
Filed Under: airwaves, broadcast tv, copyright, david goodfriend, free, public interest, spectrum
Companies: abc, aereo, at&t, cbs, comcast, dish, fox, locast
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Conflict of Interest
When Copyright conflicts with the public good, Corporations win.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Copyright is fundamentally at odds with the First Amendment. It allows people (and corporations) to stifle free speech using the law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The difference here is...
... that locast built into its business plan the fact that it would be sued. Not "if", but "when". And with no doubt "over what".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
except ATT/DirTV are NOT paying retransmission fees
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: except ATT/DirTV are NOT paying retransmission fees
Actually Nexstar / CBS has taken the channels away from AT&T. AT&T views the costs they are asking as too much based on viewership numbers and refused to pay what they are asking for. It's a bit more complicated than that, but essentially CBS is asking for a 50% increase in fees and AT&T isn't going to do that. So, we don't have CBS / Nexstar stations. It happens all the time with AT&T, Comcast, Dish, etc... XYZ company asks for higher and higher costs per sub each and every time the contract ends. This is why cable bills are crazy expensive. We are quickly reaching the breaking point with media companies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: except ATT/DirTV are NOT paying retransmission fees
Old rabbit ears to the rescue.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I find a line of reasoning you see on other sites quite interesting.
Aereo took a second stab at things by reasoning that, based on the SCOTUS ruling they were a cable provider and so should be allowed to pay mechanical royalties to rebroadcast. If they are a cable company they get the benefits of a cable company.
The broadcasters argued they weren't a cable company for the purposes of mechanical licenses. The court seemingly agreed, denying mechanical licenses to Aereo.
But to win in this case they have to argue that Locast is a cable company, that they aren't a nonprofit improving access to the local OTA TV broadcast but a commercial cable company. That is going to run headlong into arguments they deployed against Aereo.
And the commercial argument really hinges on financial donations from Companies with Satellite TV interests as establishing that Locast is actually a front for those companies to gain a financial advantage. But winning on this point could be a loss of the war - as it provides a blueprint for what to change next time. Now it could be that SCOTUS is attempting to write free TV and signal boosting out of the law, but commercial use seemed to be the big sticking point for the SCOTUS, as it often does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Policy argument
Indeed, BROADCASTERS, you run this signal over the PUBLIC airways, THROUGH MY HOUSE, yet I can't do whatever I please with the signal???
Radio stations that engage their listeners stream over the internet, and more, help you time-shift stuff that happens at the wrong time with the two week playback archive. What's wrong with you broadcasters???
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Reminds me a lot of search engines driving readers to news sources.
Uh, sorry guys. I figured you'd enjoy the eyeballs on screen soaking up your freely distributed ads.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How many other non-profits at risk?
So how would a ruling against Locast affect other non-profits? I'm specifically talking about non-profits setup and donated to by other large companies. Does that mean any non-profit that gets a six figure or larger donation from a corporation is subject to losing its non-profit status? That could set some interesting case law when it comes to taxes and other areas. I'm not sure the broadcasters really want to go down this path.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How many other non-profits at risk?
Oh that would be a classic.
Broadcasters take on Ronal McDonald and his houses as well as all thosr children's hospitals and all those sick kids plastered across the media streams saying they want us to die for their quarterly profits. Well big Pharmaceutical and Insurance do that already but still.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Already blocked on Comcast
Shortly after I started using locast after reading about it on techdirt, it stopped working completely.
I assume that it's being blocked by Comcast somewhere on the network level.
So, maybe litigation is moot...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply